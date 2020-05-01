Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Trends 2020 – 2026 || Leading Players – Nxstage Medical, Inc., Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Mar Cor Purification, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd, Rockwell Medical

Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market is expected to reach USD 115,783.6 million by 2025 from USD 68,922.9 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Points: Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market

Fresenius Medical Care is going to dominate the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market following with DaVita Inc. Some of the other players are Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Diaverum, Nipro, Nxstage Medical, Inc., Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Mar Cor Purification, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd, Rockwell Medical, Medtronic, Dialifegroup, JMS Co.Ltd., Atlantic Biomedical, 3M, Allmed Medical Care Holdings Limited., Isopure Corp., C. R. Bard, Inc. among others.

The hemodialysis segment is dominating the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market with the market share 77.7%.

The hemodialysis machines is dominating the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market with 42.0% market share, growing at the highest CAGR 7.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis market report contains information and data in the form of charts, tables and graphs which is easily understandable to the users. This report deals with several markets internationally including Asia, North America, South America, and Africa in accord with the client’s needs. It endows them with the best possible solutions and meticulous information about the market trends. The best analytical methods have been employed in the report, namely SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis wherever applicable. What is more, the report offers advanced information and scenario about the Healthcare industry which helps to stand apart in the competition in this fast paced business environment. This Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis market report also offers insights into revenue generation and sustainability initiative.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as increased number of ESRD patients, increased prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, preference of patients for dialysis treatment over kidney transplant, rising geriatric population, R&D investments in for innovating dialysis products, technological advancements in the products and favourable reimbursement policies. On the other hand, risks associated with the treatment and stringent regulatory framework.

Key Drivers: Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market

On the other hand, risks associated with the treatment and stringent regulatory framework hinders the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation: Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented on the basis of type into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. In 2018, The Hemodialysis Market is expected to dominate the market with 77.7% market share and is expected to reach USD 88,958.4 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global hemodialysis market is segmented on the basis of product services into machine, consumables, and services. In 2018, the hemodialysis machine market is expected to dominate market with 42.0% market share and is expected to reach USD 38,294.0 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The machines are further sub segmented into center-use hemodialysis machines and home-use hemodialysis machines. The consumables are further sub segmented into dialyzers, bloodlines, hemodialysis concentrates and others. Dialyzers are further sub-segmented on the basis of material type into synthetic and cellulose based; on the basis of flux type into high-flux and low-flux and on the basis of by hemodialysis access management products into AV fistula, arteriovenous grafts, tunneled hemodialysis catheter and temporary hemodialysis catheter. Hemodialysis concentrates are further sub-segmented into- alkaline and acidic. Services are further sub-segmented into in-center hemodialysis services and home hemodialysis services.

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented on the basis of end-user into hospitals, dialysis centers and home care settings. In 2018, dialysis centers market is expected to dominate market with 55.5% market share and is expected to reach USD 64,762.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR 6.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The home care settings are further sub-segmented into peritoneal dialysis and home dialysis.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Scope of the Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Report : –

The report shields the development activities in the Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market which includes the status of marketing channels available, and an analysis of the regional export and import. It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments. This will benefit the report’s users, that evaluates their position in Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis market as well as create effective strategies in the near future.

