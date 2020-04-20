MARKET REPORT
HER-2 Targeted Drugs for Breast Cancer Market Is Fast Approaching, Says Research
HTF MI published a new industry research that focuses on HER-2 Targeted Drugs for Breast Cancer market and delivers in-depth market analysis and future outlook of Global HER-2 Targeted Drugs for Breast Cancer market . The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people get ready-to-access and self-analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. The study is segmented by Application/ end users [Hospital, Clinic, Drug Center & Other], products type [, Trastuzumab, Pertuzumab, Lapatinib, Neratinib, Trastuzumab Emtansine, Pyrotinib & Other] and profiled players such as Roche, Chugai Pharmaceutical, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Pfizer, CANbridge, Puma Biotechnology, Hengrui Medicine, Beacon Pharmaceuticals Limited & Hetero Drugs ].
This report focuses on the global HER-2 Targeted Drugs for Breast Cancer status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the HER-2 Targeted Drugs for Breast Cancer development in United States, Europe and China.
The research covers the current market size of the Global HER-2 Targeted Drugs for Breast Cancer market and its growth rates based on 5 year history data along with company profile of key players/manufacturers. The in-depth information by segments of HER-2 Targeted Drugs for Breast Cancer market helps monitor future profitability & to make critical decisions for growth. The information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the Global HER-2 Targeted Drugs for Breast Cancer Market.
The study provides company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of key manufacturers of Global HER-2 Targeted Drugs for Breast Cancer Market, some of them listed here are Roche, Chugai Pharmaceutical, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Pfizer, CANbridge, Puma Biotechnology, Hengrui Medicine, Beacon Pharmaceuticals Limited & Hetero Drugs . The market is growing at a very rapid pace and with rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the industry many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new manufacturer entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.
Global HER-2 Targeted Drugs for Breast Cancer (Thousands Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Market Split by Product Type such as , Trastuzumab, Pertuzumab, Lapatinib, Neratinib, Trastuzumab Emtansine, Pyrotinib & Other. Further the research study is segmented by Application such as Hospital, Clinic, Drug Center & Other with historical and projected market share and compounded annual growth rate.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of HER-2 Targeted Drugs for Breast Cancer in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America and its Share (%) and CAGR for the forecasted period 2019 to 2025.
Following would be the Chapters to display the Global HER-2 Targeted Drugs for Breast Cancer market.
Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of HER-2 Targeted Drugs for Breast Cancer, Applications of HER-2 Targeted Drugs for Breast Cancer, Market Segment by Regions;
Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;
Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of HER-2 Targeted Drugs for Breast Cancer, Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;
Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);
Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America, HER-2 Targeted Drugs for Breast Cancer Segment Market Analysis (by Type);
Chapter 7 and 8, to analyze the HER-2 Targeted Drugs for Breast Cancer Segment Market Analysis (by Application) Major Manufacturers Analysis of HER-2 Targeted Drugs for Breast Cancer;
Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type [, Trastuzumab, Pertuzumab, Lapatinib, Neratinib, Trastuzumab Emtansine, Pyrotinib & Other], Market Trend by Application [Hospital, Clinic, Drug Center & Other];
Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;
Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global HER-2 Targeted Drugs for Breast Cancer;
Chapter 12,13, 14 and 15, to describe HER-2 Targeted Drugs for Breast Cancer sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
What this Research Study Offers:
Global HER-2 Targeted Drugs for Breast Cancer Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
• Focus of the study is to analyse characteristics that affect the nature of competition and pricing.
• Identifying Influencing factors keeping Global HER-2 Targeted Drugs for Breast Cancer Market Intense, factored with periodic analysis of CR4 & CR8 concentration ratio.
• In-depth Competitive analysis at product and Strategic business level.
• Predictive analysis on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
• To analyse the competitive developments, such as new product launch and merger & acquisition, in the Global HER-2 Targeted Drugs for Breast CancerMarket
Reasons for Buying this Report
This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.
Harmonic Filter Market: Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate
Harmonics are basically current and voltages that are multiples of 60 Hz fundamental frequency. Fluctuations and large quantities of harmonics can lead to malfunctioning of the system results in high operating costs and loss of energy and manpower. To eliminate these problems harmonic filters are used and it consists of inductors, capacitors and resistors. Resistors are used to deflect harmonic currents to the ground.
The favorable factors responsible for the growth of the Harmonics filters are the increased demand of harmonic filters in industrial and commercial sectors and stringent regulatory standards regarding energy consumption. However, the lack of consumer awareness regarding the harmonic suppression and high cost of harmonic filters are the hindering factors for the concerned market. In addition, imminent enforcement of stringent government regulations paves new avenues for the players operating in the market.
The global harmonic filter market is expected to rise at a CAGR of xx % during the period from 2018 – 2025 and reach an opportunity worth US$ xx billion by the end of 2025.
Market Segmentation, By Filer Type
Active Harmonic Filters
Passive Harmonic Filters
Tuned Passive Harmonic Filters
De-Tuned Passive Harmonic Filters
Hybrid Harmonic Filters
By Voltage Level
Low Voltage Harmonic Filters
Medium Voltage Harmonic Filters
High Voltage Harmonic Filters
By End Use
Industrial
IT and Data Centers
Automotive
Oil and Gas
Active Harmonic Filters to Gain Impetus
Harmonic filters are available in two types: Active and passive. Passive harmonic filters enjoy a higher demand in comparison with active harmonic filters, owing to their cost efficiency and robust design. In 2016, the passive harmonic filter segment accounted for more than a share of 70% of the overall demand. The active harmonic filters will gain significant impetus over the next few years, owing to the rising awareness regarding the benefits offered by these filters and the segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx % from 2018 – 2025.
Asia Pacific to Remain at Center of Global Harmonic Filters Market
In 2016, Asia Pacific holds 39% of the global corrugated boxes market and emerged as the largest contributor among the segmented regions. The demand of corrugated boxes in the Asia Pacific region was due to extensive power losses during distribution and transmission and poor quality of the installed filters. These shortcomings resulted in the increased usage of harmonic filters. The market is rising at a CAGR of xx% from 2018 – 2025.
Europe is emerged as second in the global harmonic filter in 2018; however, the region is expected to experience sluggish demand for these filters in the coming future. The availability of robust power infrastructure and stringent regulations were pro-founding factors for the growth.
Competitive Scenario
The companies involved in the production of harmonic filters worldwide include, ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., and Schneider Electric SE. These behemoths consume almost 45% of the global harmonic filters market. Other prominent players include TDK Corp., Crompton Greaves Ltd., Danfoss A/S, Siemens AG, Schaffner Holding AG, Baron Power Ltd., Crompton Greaves Ltd., MTE Corporation, and Comsys AB.
Anesthesia Machine Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, to 2025
Majority of anesthesia machines manufacturers are actively focusing on raising the standards of medical technology in the field of anesthesiology. Increasing need for more efficient and safer medical case support systems coupled with development of advanced anesthesia supply systems is facilitating the growth of the global anesthesia machines market. This Trends Market Research report analyzes the expansion of global anesthesia machines market till date, and provides key insights on the growth of the market during the forecast period, 2018 – 2025.
The report commences with a brief information of the global anesthesia machines market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global anesthesia machines market.
The next section offers an overview of the global anesthesia machines market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of – anesthesia machines. In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period. Trends Market Research Report projects that this market will register an above-average CAGR during the forecast period (2018 – 2025) to surpass a valuation of US$ xx Mn.
The report’s succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients.
The scope of Trends Market Research’s report is to analyze the global anesthesia machines market for the forecast period 2018 – 2025 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. Medical device manufacturers, research institutes, and raw material suppliers in the global anesthesia machines market can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and medical journals pertaining to the healthcare sector.
In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global anesthesia machines market, the report provides updates on market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of anesthesia machines. With continuous evolution of the healthcare sector, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for anesthesia machines manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed information on product sourcing, pricing analysis, cost structure, list of market players is provided in this section.
Considering the wide scope of the global anesthesia machines market and to offer in-depth insights, Trends Market Research’s report provides segment-wise analysis and forecast. The anesthesia machines market has been categorized on the basis of modality, end-user, and region. This segmentation analysis is comprehensive, coupled with a detailed country-wise forecast provided on all parameters.
Hospital Linen Supply And Management Services Market: Emerging Economies Expected to Influence Growth until 2025
Hospital linen supply and management services refers to the professional services that maintain the linen supply of the hospitals and healthcare institutions to ensure the optimum supply and hygiene of the linen material provided to the patients. Globally, increasing demand for the hygienic and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure coupled with increased government participation in increasing quality healthcare standards in the respective nations are the major growth drivers.
The global rise in proportionate old age population in major economies and declining birth rate and consequent rise in outsourcing of hospital linen services by major hospital chains is expected to fuel the growth of the global hospital linen supply and management services market in the coming future. The companies operating in the market also provide laundry services apart from linen supply and other outsourced value added services to remain competitive and increase its market share.
However, the market is restrained by rise in cost of raw materials and pricing pressure, particularly in the production of linen materials of excellent quality. The market is expected to expand at CAGR of xx%, from US$ xx Billion in 2018 to US$ xx billion by 2025.
Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market: Segmentation
By Product Type
Bed Sheets/Pillowcases
Blankets
Patient Repositioner
Bed Pads/Under Pads
Bathing /Cleansing Accessories
Others
By Material:
Woven
Non-Woven
By End User:
Hospitals
Clinics
Other Healthcare facilities
Product Insights
Hospital bed sheets and pillow covers held the largest market share in 2016, owing to increasing number of hospitals beds and robust hygiene policies by healthcare institutions. Hospital bed sheets are of different types such as bariatric sheets, hyperbaric sheets, mortuary sheets, flat sheets, and birth sheets. On the basis of bed size they are categorized as single and double bed sheets. Companies also offer bed sheets with shrink resistant and easily washable features.
The bathing and cleaning accessories segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period due to increased awareness regarding sanitation and hygiene.
Material Insights
On the basis of material, the market is segregated into woven and non-woven. Woven material garnered largest share in the market and non woven material is anticipated to witness highest growth rate due to increasing research and development in producing good quality linen materials.Non woven materials are made up from long fiber and staple fiber, which is bonded by heat, solvent, chemical and mechanical treatment.
End-use Insights
On the basis of end use, the hospital linen supply and management services market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and other healthcare facilities. Hospitals accounted for the largest share in the market and are anticipated to witness the highest growth in the forecast period, owing to rising number of hospital beds in the public and private settings.
Clinics and other healthcare facilities are also expected to witness significant growth due to surge in population catered through these facilities. Moreover, number of healthcare settings is collaborating with third parties to capitalize on growing demand of linen supply, hence driving the market growth during the forecast period.
Competitive Scenario
Key market players include Unitex Textile Rental Services, Inc.; Swisslog Holding AG;E-town Laundry Company; ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists, Inc.; Emes Textiles Pvt. Ltd.; Angelica Corporation; Tetsudo Linen Service; Celtic Linen; and AmeriPride Services Inc.
The companies operating in the hospital linen supply and management services market are adopting merger, acquisitions and geographic expansion to broaden its portfolio of offerings. In this regard, in January, 2018, Aramark completed the acquisition of AmeriPride Services Inc. for approximately US$ xx billion. AmeriPride is a uniform and linen rental company with business in the U.S and Canada, catering to 500,000 customers. The landmark event is expected to bolster the strong position of Aramark in in the U.S and Canada.
Earlier, in 2017, Angelica Corporation, completed the sale of its subsidiaries to the U S based investment firm KKR& Co. L.P. The investment was aimed to strengthen business, with Angelica name catering more than 3,800 clinics, hospitals and long term care facilities. The development expected to manage Angelica’s finances and operations to increase its customer base.
