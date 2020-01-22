HER2 Antibodies Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024

The HER2 Antibodies market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the HER2 Antibodies market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of HER2 Antibodies Market.

Among all the chronic diseases worldwide cancer is considered to be the most prevalent disease. Approximately 1,685,210 new cancer cases were diagnosed and about 595,690 cancer deaths in the US in year 2016. Whereas around 2,600 men and 246,660 that is about 29% women were diagnosed with breast cancer in year 2016. HER2 breast cancer is one of the aggressive type of breast cancer, caused due to over-expression of the HER2 protein. Breast cancers that overexpress the HER2 protein (known as HER2+) make up about 20% of the cases. HER2 positive breast cancer inclines to grow more rapidly than HER2 negative breast cancer. The factors such as being overweight, long term heavy smoking, use of menopausal hormone therapy, alcohol consumption, physical inactivity and many more are responsible for increasing risk of breast cancer. Increasing incidence of breast cancer is expected to lead to increase in demand for targeted therapies and boost the growth of the HER2 antibodies market during the forecast period.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Novartis AG, Bio-Techne (Novus Biologicals, LLC), Biocon Limited , Celltrion, Inc. , InvivoGen , Abnova Corporation , Genentech Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.), Pfizer, Inc.

By Type of Treatment Drugs

Trastuzumab, Lapatinib , Ado-trastuzumab emtansine , Pertuzumab , Everolimus

The report analyses the HER2 Antibodies Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Region Segmentation of HER2 Antibodies Market

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of HER2 Antibodies market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the HER2 Antibodies market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.

Scope of the HER2 Antibodies Market Report

HER2 Antibodies Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

HER2 Antibodies Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Type:

Regional Analysis – Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024

HER2 Antibodies Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

HER2 Antibodies Market Analysis By Type

Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape: Company Share Analysis

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

Market Trends

Porter Five Forces Analysis.

SWOT Analysis.

Company Analysis –

