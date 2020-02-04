MARKET REPORT
HER2 Antibodies Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2019-2027
The ‘HER2 Antibodies market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.
A collective analysis of HER2 Antibodies market offering an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical across various geographies has been provided in the report. Also, this research study estimates this space to accrue considerable income during the projected period, with the help of a plethora of driving forces that will boost the industry trends during the forecast duration. Snippets of these influences, in tandem with countless other dynamics relating to the HER2 Antibodies market, like the risks that are predominant across this industry along with the growth prospects existing in HER2 Antibodies market, have also been charted out in the report.
One of the most dynamic points that makes the HER2 Antibodies market report worth a purchase is the widespread synopsis of the competitive range of the vertical. The study proficiently separates the HER2 Antibodies market into
companies profiled in the HER2 antibodies market report are Genentech Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.), Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Abnova Corporation, InvivoGen, Celltrion, Inc., Biocon Limited, and Bio-Techne (Novus Biologicals, LLC) and some other players who are involved in the HER2 antibodies market.
The global HER2 Antibodies market is segmented as follows:
- Global HER2 Antibodies Market Revenue, by Type of Treatment Drugs
- Trastuzumab
- Lapatinib
- Ado-trastuzumab emtansine
- Pertuzumab
- Everolimus
- Global HER2 Antibodies Market Revenue, by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
, according to the competitive hierarchy. These firms have been competing with one another to gain a near-dominant status in the industry.
The report provides extensive data concerning the market share that each one of these companies presently gather throughout this business, followed by the market share that they are anticipated to acquire by the end of the predicted timeframe. Also, the report expounds on details relating to the goods manufactured by these firms, that would help new industry participants and major stakeholders work on their competition and portfolio strategies. In addition, their policymaking process is likely to get easier since the HER2 Antibodies market report also enumerates an idea of the trends in product prices and the revenue margins of all the major companies partaking in the industry share.
Queries that the HER2 Antibodies market report answers in respect of the regional landscape of the business domain:
The geographical landscape, according to the report, is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Which among these regions is more likely to amass maximum market share over the forecast duration
How much is the sales evaluations of each market player in question Also, how are the revenue statistics regarding the present market scenario
How much profit does each geography hold at present
How many proceeds will every zone including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa account for, over the projected timeframe
How much growth rate is each region estimated to exhibit by the end of the estimated timeline
Significant takeaways from the study:
The HER2 Antibodies market report hosts excess deliverables that may be highly advantageous. Say for instance, the report emphasizes information regarding market competition trends – extremely essential data subject to contender intelligence and the current industry drifts that would enable shareholders to compete and take advantage of the biggest growth opportunities in the HER2 Antibodies market.
Another vital takeaway from the report can be accredited to the industry concentration rate that could help stakeholders to speculate on the existing sales dominance and the probable trends of the forthcoming years.
Additional deliverables mentioned in the report include details pertaining to the sales channels deployed by prominent sellers in order to retail their status in the industry, including direct and indirect marketing.
Hydrogels Market Estimated size Discern 2X Expansion by 2022
The global market for hydrogels totaled $15.6 billion in 2016. The market should total $16.5 billion in 2017 and $22.3 billion by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2017 to 2022.
Report Scope:
Hydrogels are water insoluble, cross-linked, three-dimensional networks of polymer chains plus water that fills the voids between polymer chains. Cross-linking facilitates insolubility in water and provides required mechanical strength and physical integrity. Hydrogel is mostly water (the mass fraction of water is much greater than that of polymer). The ability of a hydrogel to hold a significant amount of water infers that the polymer chains must have at least moderate hydrophilic character. The study does not include other types of gels such as oil-based gels, or dry gels such as foams and aerogels.
This study includes forecasted trends and demand though 2022. Important manufacturers, technologies and factors influencing demand are discussed. The study encompasses a detailed analysis of various types of hydrogels classified on different bases. Types of hydrogel have been classified on the basis of raw material origin, composition (key polymer chemistry) and form. Each type has been further studied and their use in various applications is presented.
The report segments hydrogel types and its applications as follows:
– Raw material origin.
Synthetic.
Natural.
Hybrid.
– Composition.
Polyacrylate.
Silicone-modified hydrogels.
Polyacrylamide copolymers.
Polyethylene glycol (PEG).
Agar.
Gelatin.
Others (e.g., polyvinyl alcohol, polypropylene glycol, glycerides and polysaccharides).
– Form.
Semicrystalline buttons.
Amorphous hydrogels.
Films and matrices.
Hydrogel sheets.
– Hydrogel market by application.
Contact lenses.
Hygiene products and cosmetics.
Wound care and diagnostics.
Drug delivery.
Tissue engineering.
Agriculture and food.
Forensics and research.
The study provides demand in 2016 and a forecast through 2022 for each type of hydrogel based on various classifications and their applications. Market estimations for each type of hydrogel and application are provided for global as well as five key geographic regions—North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
Suppliers of hydrogels are discussed and analyzed based on market share, product types and geography (where data is available). A detailed patent analysis has been included to understand the key growth areas and the actively innovative companies.
Report Includes:
– 41 data tables and 10 additional tables
– An overview of the global market for hydrogels and their applications.
– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.
– Analyses of the market by origins, compositions, forms, and region of raw materials.
– A detailed analysis of various types of hydrogels classified on different bases.
– Detailed patent analysis to understand the key growth areas and the market players.
– Discussion of suppliers of hydrogels and analysis on the basis of market shares, product types, and regions.
Summary
Hydrogels have been in commercial use for more than two decades now. However, their widespread use started only with advancements in polymer technologies. Presently, hydrogels are chiefly used in soft contact lenses, hygiene products such as diapers, wound dressings, tissue engineering scaffolds, drug delivery, agriculture and food products such as jellies.
Demand for hydrogels is chiefly driven by disposable diapers, contact lenses and wound care products. The overall hydrogel market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period between 2017 and 2022. The healthcare industry is one of the biggest and fastest growing consumers of hydrogels. Drug delivery and wound care applications are witnessing exponential growth driven by active research for the development of novel and innovative technologies. Hydrogels are proving to be a superior solution, especially for burn wounds and diabetic patients’ wounds. Due to their moisture retention capacity, hydrogels have been successfully adopted to speed the healing of severe burns in a painless procedure. Hydrogels have also enabled timed release of active pharmaceutical ingredients in drug delivery application and helped reduce multiple doses of pharmaceuticals while enhancing their efficacy.
There is an ongoing rise in the adoption of disposable soft contact lenses to improve vision as well as for aesthetic appeal. Silicone modified hydrogels are the preferred material for producing disposable soft contact lenses. Silicone modified hydrogels have dominated the soft contact lenses market for close to a decade and are projected grow at a REDACTED CAGR during the forecast period.
Disposable diapers, feminine hygiene pads and adult incontinence products are another high-volume market for hydrogels. Disposable diapers utilize super absorbent polymers that are essentially hydrogels composed of polyacrylamide, polyacrylates and other synthetic polymers. The demand for disposable diapers is continually rising with increasing birth rates and the increasing geriatric population. Demand for hydrogels in hygiene products is anticipated to dominate the hydrogel market and increase at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period.
In terms of raw material origin, synthetic hydrogels dominated the global hydrogels market. Synthetic hydrogels are mostly used in hygiene products, contact lenses and agriculture in high volumes. Hybrid hydrogels are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of REDACTED between 2017 and 2022 on account of increasing adoption in healthcare and pharmaceutical applications.
Commercial Amino Acids Market size Reap Excessive Revenues by 2022
The U.S. amino acid market was valued at around $1.9 billion in 2016. This market will grow from nearly $2.0 billion in 2017 to $2.5 billion by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% for the period of 2017-2022.
Report Scope:
This report outlines the properties of the 20 commercial essential amino acids that are delineated in the genetic code, current and future uses, technology and their manufacturers. It focuses on three commercial amino acid markets: animal feed supplements; flavoring and nutritional additives for human food; and specialty uses, including medical, therapeutic, research and industrial applications. Feed and food applications offer steady growth opportunities to their manufacturers, and their use will continue to grow as a result of both population increases and an overall increase in the global standard of living.
Report Includes:
– 60 data tables and 30 additional tables
– An overview of the market for amino acids
– Analyses of market trends, with data from 2016, 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
– Identification of those amino acids with current or potentially greater commercial significance
– A look at how new production technology continues to make large-scale production of these products more economical
– Comprehensive profiles of leading companies in the industry
Summary
Twenty amino acids make up the commercial amino acid market. Theses acids play many roles in various fields, including foods, animal feeds, cosmetics, and medicines and biotechnology, as well as in some industrial applications. In dollar terms, the most important current applications are animal feed and human food.
Amino acids are important components in the feeding of livestock, especially poultry. Thus, to achieve maximum growth for minimum costs, methionine and lysine use will continue to grow even if feed crop prices fall. Both methionine and lysine can be synthetically produced, so their cost is no longer tied to feed crop costs.
The three primary categories of commercial amino acids in the U.S. represented a billion-dollar market for the first time in 1999. The U.S. amino acid market surpasses $1.9 billion, with the global market valued at approximately $10.9 billion. China remains the largest producer and consumer, using approximately 30% of the global supply. The U.S. market, which represents 18% of global consumption, is likely to exceed $2.4 billion by 2022.
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) at the total level for all amino acids will be 4.8% from 2017 to 2022, with large variations in individual amino acids. With anticipated 2017 U.S. annual sales exceeding $1.0 billion, the animal feed supplements market represents the largest market category for amino acids.
Rapid increases will occur as new separation and purification techniques come online for other essential amino acids, as seen with threonine and tryptophan in the past two years, both of which are now bulk- produced commercial animal feeds with falling prices.
Lysine and methionine are the two amino acids widely used to enhance the nutritional value of the protein found in animal feeds. Demand for these two products will remain steady despite new production facilities as livestock populations remain near record high level, due in part to increasing exports and a growing population. The desire for leaner meats and the introduction of repartitioning agents that cause animals to develop more lean muscle instead of fat are raising demand for lysine and methionine.
Threonine and tryptophan are currently produced in commercial quantities for animal feed. Other essential amino acids, including valine, isoleucine and leucine, will be produced as commercial feed additives in the coming years as new production method research develops.
The four amino acids used as food flavoring agents accounted for roughly $3.8 billion globally in 2017. The 3.0% compound annual growth rate is tied to the production and use of the sweetener aspartame. Aspartame has experienced significant negative press and is losing market shares to new low-calorie sweeteners such as Splenda, but it is still widely used. Aspartic acid use will also grow as an additive to detergents.
MARKET REPORT
Healthcare Analytics Market Expansion size be Persistent during 2022
The global market for healthcare analytics reached $6.2 billion in 2016. This market should reach nearly $7.2 billion in 2017 and $14.9 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%.
Report Scope:
This research report categorizes the healthcare analytics market by type, application, component, end user and delivery model. Applications include financial, clinical, operational and administrative and population health analytics. Components include services, software and hardware. Delivery includes on premise and on demand delivery models. End users include payers, providers and others.
The financial analytics are provided for claims processing; revenue cycle management (RCM); payment integrity and fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA); risk adjustment; and risk assessment. Clinical analytics is provided for quality improvement and clinical benchmarking; clinical decision support; regulatory reporting and compliance; comparative analytics and comparative effectiveness; and performance measurement. Operation and administrative analytics are provided for supply chain analytics, workforce analytics and strategic analytics.
Report Includes:
– 58 data tables and 20 additional tables
– An overview of the global markets for healthcare analytics
– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
– A look at how healthcare analytics utilizes systematic data from clinical and business fronts to arrive at insights that are developed with the help of statistical, contextual, quantitative, predictive, and cognitive spectrums
– Evaluations of factors driving the market, such as the introduction of federal healthcare policies, increased focus on data collection and analysis for better customer service, progress in clinical outcomes, rapid technological advances, and the emergence of social media
– Analysis of growth inhibitors, such as data security issues, patient data confidentiality, cultural barriers to IT adoption, and lack of manpower with cross-functional analytical skills
– A look at the role different participants in the industry play, including the government, insurers, medical staff, and physicians
Summary
Global healthcare is currently in a very crucial phase of transformation. There is mounting pressure to reduce costs, improve quality and satisfy customers as it has been moving from a provider-driven model to a consumer-driven model. At the same time, the growing aging populations, increasing chronic conditions and rising awareness about healthcare is steering the demand for consumer-driven healthcare services. These factors are, in turn, generating demand for healthcare analytic tools to meet high expectations. Healthcare analytics is a growing force in the global healthcare IT market and a major sector driving the entire healthcare IT industry.
Healthcare analytics is the next step in following the inception of electronic medical records (EMRs) and electronic health records (EHRs) to facilitate the meaningful use of data. The market for healthcare analytics is estimated to reach a value of nearly $6.2 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% to nearly $14.9 billion by 2022.
The market for healthcare analytics is highly fragmented with many large and small players. Major players in the market are Oracle (U.S.), IBM (U.S.) and Verisk (U.S.), among others. Business analytics accounted for the largest share of the market for healthcare analytics in 2015 at 70%.
The clinical analytics market is expected to reach $6.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 17.7%. The highest growth is projected to come from clinical analytics as greater emphasis has recently been placed on this segment than in previous years. With the use of predictive analytics, population analytics and clinical analytics are expected to be the driving forces of the market for healthcare analytics.
Other major drivers of the market for healthcare analytics are U.S. government initiatives. The United States is a major market in terms of value and is driving the market for healthcare analytics with the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and reimbursements. In today’s world, technology is changing rapidly, while innovations are continually being discovered, and they are having a positive impact on the healthcare analytics market. With margin pressures increasing worldwide, analytics are looked upon as a tool to reduce costs. Payer-provider convergence and rising healthcare costs, along with the other market drivers, are creating many opportunities that are boosting the healthcare analytics market. These factors include EHRs increasing data volumes, the rising importance of value-based medicine due to peer pressure, health information exchange (HIE), easy-to-handle big data, emergency care and preventive care, time and cost savings, data clarity, and transparency and fraud detection.
The market is challenged by restraints such as a lack of uniformity in healthcare data, resistance to an ITbased approach by medical professionals, operational gap between payer and provider front, financial constraints, ensuring patient confidentiality and traditional techniques.
