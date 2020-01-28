MARKET REPORT
Herbal Supplements and Remedies Market will grow at a CAGR of 3.3% till 2025: NBTY(US), Tsumura(JP), Weleda(CH), DSM（NL）, Nature’s Sunshine Products(US)
"Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Market Insights, Forecast to 2025"
Herbal supplements and remedies, sometimes called botanicals, have many active constituents, which are natural way of providing support for overall health and well-being. Also they can have drug-like effects.
Echinacea is used to prevent cold. Ginkgo is used to improve memory. Flaxseed is used to lower cholesterol level. The list of herbal supplements and remedies goes on and on. Herbal supplements and remedies including health care products and finished herbal products which extracted from herbs.
Herbal supplements and remedies are sold in many different forms – dried leaves for teas, powdered, as capsules or tablets, or in solution.
Herbal supplements and remedies are mainly extracted from plants, which have many active constituents, and are natural way of providing support for overall health and well-being. Also they can have drug-like effects. In China, herbal has been used as medicine to cure people since thousands years ago and they are good at curing chronic disease in comparison with the western medicine. Especially in recent years, resistance to drugs, toxic and side effects and other weaknesses of western medicine are more and more obvious, however herbal can solve these problems very well. But in Europe and North America, especially in USA, herbal is not allowed to be sold as medicine but as health care products. However, it is researched that one in five people eat herbal supplements and remedies in past five years in USA. Consequently, the market of herbal supplements and remedies is promising and will have fast development in the following years.
The global Herbal Supplements and Remedies market is valued at 6670 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 8630 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Herbal Supplements and Remedies market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This comprehensive Herbal Supplements and Remedies Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.
New vendors in the market are facing tough competition from established international vendors as they struggle with technological innovations, reliability and quality issues. The report will answer questions about the current market developments and the scope of competition, opportunity cost and more.
About Herbal Supplements and Remedies Market:
This report studies the Herbal Supplements and Remedies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Herbal Supplements and Remedies market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Summary:
The Herbal Supplements and Remedies market is a comprehensive report which offers a meticulous overview of the market share, size, trends, demand, product analysis, application analysis, regional outlook, competitive strategies, forecasts, and strategies impacting the Herbal Supplements and Remedies Industry. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market competitive landscape, with the help of detailed business profiles, SWOT analysis, project feasibility analysis, and several other details about the key companies operating in the market.
This report studies the Herbal Supplements and Remedies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Herbal Supplements and Remedies market by product type and applications/end industries.
Herbal Supplements and Remedies Market in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Herbal Supplements and Remedies Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Herbal Supplements and Remedies Market in the near future.
Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products, etc.): NBTY(US), Tsumura(JP), Weleda(CH), DSM（NL）, Nature's Sunshine Products(US), Madaus(DE), Nutraceutical(US), Arkopharma(FR), Schwabe(DE), Ricola(CH), Blackmores(AU), Dabur(IN), Herbal Africa（ZA), Pharma Nord APS(DM), SIDO MUNCUL(ID), Nature's Answer (US), TwinLab(US), Pharmavite(US)b, Arizona Natural(US), Potter's Herbals(UK), Tongrentang(CN), TASLY(CN), Yunnan Baiyao(CN), Sanjiu(CN), Zhongxin(CN), Haiyao(CN), Taiji(CN), Kunming Pharma(CN), JZJT(CN), Guangzhou Pharma(CN).
Scope and Segmentation of the Report:
The segment analysis is one of the significant sections of this report. Our expert analyst has categorized the market into product type, application/end-user, and geography. All the segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth rate, and growth potential. In the geographical classification, the report highlights the regional markets having high growth potential. This thorough evaluation of the segments would help the players to focus on revenue-generating areas of the Vertical Farming market.
Regional Analysis:
Our analysts are experts in covering all types of geographical markets from developing to mature ones. You can expect a comprehensive research analysis of key regional and country-level markets such as Europe, North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. With accurate statistical patterns and regional classification, our domain experts provide you one of the most detailed and easily understandable regional analyses of the Herbal Supplements and Remedies market.
Competitive Landscape:
The research report also studied the key players operating in the Herbal Supplements and Remedies market. It has evaluated and explained the research & development stages of these companies, their financial performances, and their expansion plans for the coming years. Moreover, the research report also includes the list of planned initiatives that clearly explain the accomplishments of the companies in the recent past.
Research Methodology:
The research methodology of the market is based on both primary as well as secondary research data sources. It compels different factors affecting the Herbal Supplements and Remedies industry such as historical data and market trends, different policies of the government, market environment, market risk factors, market restraints, technological advancements, forthcoming innovations, and obstacles in the industry.
The content of the study subjects includes a total of 8 chapters:
- Chapter 1, describe the Herbal Supplements and Remedies market report’s – executive summary, market definition, and market scope. Moreover, the report helps in picking up the crucial information about the said market.
- Chapter 2, defines the Research Methodology including primary research, assumptions & exclusions, and secondary data sources. The report follows the simultaneous top-down and bottom approach to provide you the accurate market sizing.
- Chapter 3, explains the report segmentation & scope, key market trends (drivers, restraints, and opportunities), along with Porter’s five forces analysis and market share analysis
- Chapter 4: It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future of the Herbal Supplements and Remedies Market. It provides strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.
- Chapters 5, and 6 to segment the sales by type and application/end-user, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application/end-user, from 2018 to 2020. Our team of Analysts and experts dedicatedly put their effort to provide you the best possible and accurate segmentation data and analysis.
- Chapter 7, describes the regional segmentation based on the country level for the forecast period 2018 – 2025. The research report not only provides the market data of the five geographies but also provide the qualitative as well we qualitative information on country level bifurcation.
- Chapter 8, to profile the top manufacturers of Herbal Supplements and Remedies, with price, sales, revenue and market share of Herbal Supplements and Remedies in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Players are expected to sign acquisition and collaboration deals to expand their products and services portfolio. Such strategic agreements could help them to improve their client base in other countries and gain a competitive advantage
…………………………………………………………continue
Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.
Herbal Supplements and Remedies Market Key players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.
MARKET REPORT
Non GMO Yogurt Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2016 – 2026
Business Intelligence Report on the Organic Pigments Market
FMI, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Organic Pigments Market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Organic Pigments by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers.
As per the report, the Organic Pigments Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2016 – 2026 and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report suggests that significant progress in technology, growing investments towards R&D projects, and increasing awareness related to curbing industrial waste are some of the primary factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Organic Pigments Market during the assessment period 2016 – 2026.
The presented report offers a microscopic view of the market scenario in different regions. The political and economic environment are thoroughly assessed to provide clarity on the growth prospects of the Organic Pigments market in each regional market.
Key Information that can be drawn from the Organic Pigments Market Report:
- The pricing structure of products offered by various market players
- Growth prospects of the various segments and sub-segments in the Organic Pigments Market
- Notable trends that are expected to impact the dynamics of the Organic Pigments Market
- Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and strategic alliances
- Growth opportunities for market players in various regional markets
This chapter of the report tracks the business prospects of prominent market players operating in the Organic Pigments Market. The revenue growth, market share, product portfolio, pricing, sales, and marketing strategies of each company is discussed in the report.
Important queries related to the Organic Pigments Market addressed in the report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Organic Pigments Market?
- Which product is likely to be the ‘cash cow’ for the players in the Organic Pigments Market?
- How are the market players reducing their environmental footprint?
- Which region is expected to present a plethora of opportunities for market players in the Organic Pigments Market?
- What are the different growth strategies adopted by market players?
Key Players
Key players involved in the value chain of organic pigments market include BASF SE, Heubach India, DIC Corporation, Clariant, Lansco Colors, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Sun Chemical Corporation, Synthesia, Neochem Industries, Vibfast Pigments Pvt. Ltd., Neelikon Food Colors & Chemicals Ltd., Shanghai Road Dyestuffs & Chemicals Company Limited and others.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Key players
Regional analysis includes:
- North America
- Latin America
- Asia Pacific excluding Japan
- Japan
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Middle East & Africa
Report highlights:
- A brief introduction of global market of organic pigments
- Market trends
- In-depth market segmentation
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.
Paints and Coatings Market Report 2019 – Significant Trends and Factors Driving the Market Development Forecast to 2024
The Global Paints and Coatings Market is estimated to reach USD 249.6 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.4%. The paints and coating market is experiencing robust growth owing to the rising construction activities and increasing production and sales of the automotive vehicles. With the growing global economy, higher spending is allocated for the construction of the residential and non-residential infrastructure, which is further pushing the market growth uphill. However, fluctuating oil and other raw material prices is likely to hinder the growth of this market.
Paints and coatings are the composition obtained from the synthetic or natural source, which aims to impart color and/or protection to the surface applied. In addition to this, it is used to improve aesthetics and to decorate the surface. These are widely demanded in the range of industries including packaging, automotive, construction, marine, and manufacturing.
Some key players of the market BASF SE, Akzo Nobel, Nippon Paint, Sherwin Williams Valspar, PPG Industries, RPM Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, SACAL Paints, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. and Diamond Vogel Paints among others.
Paints and Coatings Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global paints and coatings market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of source, the market is segmented into ores and clays, crude oil, and seeds, and beans.
- By resin, the paints and coatings market is segmented into acrylic, polyurethane, epoxy, polyesters, and others.
- By technology, the market is segmented into water-based, solvent-based, powder coating, and UV cured coating.
- By application, the market is further classified into architectural coatings, automotive OEM coatings, automotive refinish coatings, traffic marking paint, marine paint, packaging coatings, and others.
- The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis.
List of the leading companies operating in the Paints and Coatings market include:
- BASF (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Akzo Nobel
- Nippon Paint
- Sherwin Williams Valspar
- PPG Industries
- RPM Inc.
- Axalta Coating Systems
- SACAL Paints
- Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.
- Diamond Vogel Paints
Paints and Coatings Market: Report Scope
The report on this market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
Paints and Coatings Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Paints and Coatings Market, by Source
- Ores and Clays
- Crude Oil
- Seeds and Beans
Paints and Coatings Market, by Resin
- Acrylic
- Polyurethane
- Epoxy
- Polyesters
- Others
Paints and Coatings Market, by Technology
- Water-Based
- Solvent-Based
- Powder coating
- UV cured coating
Paints and Coatings Market, by Application
- Architectural and Decorative Coatings
- Automotive OEM Coatings
- Automotive Refinish Coatings
- Packaging Coatings
- Traffic Marking Paints
- Marine Paints
- Others (Wood Coatings)
Paints and Coatings Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
ENERGY
Consumer NAS Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2025
This report studies the global Consumer NAS market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Consumer NAS market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Network-attached storage (NAS) is a file-level computer data storage server connected to a computer network providing data access to a heterogeneous group of clients.
The increasing need for video surveillance systems to be one of the major factors driving market growth. Smart home security is gaining traction among the consumers and is one of the most demanding IoT applications.
In terms of geographic regions, the Americas accounted for the major share in the NAS storage market in 2017. The Americas are known for the early adoption of modern technologies and hence the demand for consumer NAS is expected to rise from the advanced economies of North America. Moreover, the strong presence and penetration of the top vendors will drive the growth of the market.
In 2017, the global Consumer NAS market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Apple
Dell Technologies
NEC
Seagate Technology
Western Digital
Netgear Inc
Synology Inc
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Backup
Archiving
Disaster Recovery
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Business
Home
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Consumer NAS in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Consumer NAS are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Consumer NAS Manufacturers
Consumer NAS Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Consumer NAS Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Consumer NAS market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Contents
Global Consumer NAS Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Consumer NAS
1.1 Consumer NAS Market Overview
1.1.1 Consumer NAS Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Consumer NAS Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Consumer NAS Market by Type
1.3.1 Backup
1.3.2 Archiving
1.3.3 Disaster Recovery
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Consumer NAS Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Business
1.4.2 Home
Chapter Two: Global Consumer NAS Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Consumer NAS Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Apple
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Consumer NAS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Dell Technologies
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
Continued….
