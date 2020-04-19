MARKET REPORT
Here is how the flies “land” on the ceilings remaining attached with their legs
Flies and several other flying insects have the extraordinary ability not only to attack attached to inverted surfaces but literally to “land” on them and remain attached despite the impact of the landing itself and the same gravity. They seem to perform this movement of real aerial acrobatics without effort so much that this same feature has eluded scientists’ analyzes and studies for many decades. The interest in this particular feature, in fact, lies in the fact that these modalities could perhaps be imitated for new technologies.
It is precisely what a mechanical engineer from the Pennsylvania State University, Bo Cheng, is trying to do, who for several years has been trying to understand precisely this type of “landing” on the flipped surfaces of flies. He has begun to rummage through the scientific studies of the last fifty years but has found few things essentially for one reason: these “landings” are so fast that they are not very easy to observe.
The scientist, helped by some colleagues, has therefore used high-speed cameras to analyze various specimens of Calliphora vomitoria, also known as the blue flesh of the flesh. The researcher discovered that flies mainly refer to visual cues to perform this difficult maneuver. In the last moments before the contact with the ceiling, the fly makes a decision within 50 milliseconds: it turns its body upside down and sticks with the surface of its legs on the upside-down wall.
However, few landings failed, which demonstrates the difficulty of this maneuver. Time is of the essence as insects must perform the body roll-over maneuver in a small fraction of a second in order to achieve a perfect landing and avoid a direct collision with the ceiling. The movement sees an initial upward acceleration followed, a few tens of milliseconds before contact with the ceiling, by a very rapid rotation of the body and by an extension of the legs. This is followed by a final oscillation of the body that causes all the legs to remain in contact with the ceiling. These movements are strongly correlated to the stimuli that the same insect receives on the retina.
The study was published in Science Advances.
Latest posts by Bob Miller (see all)
MARKET REPORT
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Booming by Size, Trends and Top Growing Companies- Allred & Associates, Rochling Group, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Toray Industries, Teijin Limited
New Jersey, United States, – The Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market is exhaustively researched and analyzed in the report to help market players to improve their business tactics and ensure long-term success. The authors of the report have used easy-to-understand language and uncomplicated statistical images but provided thorough information and detailed data on the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market. The report equips players with useful information and suggests result-oriented ideas to gain a competitive edge in the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market. It shows how different players are competing in the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market and discusses about strategies they are using to distinguish themselves from other participants.
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market was valued at USD 15.3 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 28.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026.
Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=29319&utm_source=BTN&utm_medium=007
Top 10 Companies in the Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Research Report:
- Solvay
- Formosa Plastics Corporation
- Hexcel Corp
- Panasonic Healthcare Co.
- Allred & Associates
- Rochling Group
- Nikkiso Co. Ltd.
- Toray Industries
- Teijin Limited
- Nippon Graphite Fiber Corp.
The researchers have provided quantitative and qualitative analysis along with absolute dollar opportunity assessment in the report. Additionally, the report offers Porters Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis for more detailed comparisons and other important studies. Each section of the report has something valuable to offer to players for improving their gross margin, sales and marketing strategy, and profit margins. Using the report as a tool for gaining insightful market analysis, players can identify the much needed changes in their operation and improve their approach to doing business. Furthermore, they will be able to give a tough competition to other players of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market while identifying key growth pockets.
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market: Segment Analysis
This section of the report includes segmentation such as application, product type, and end user. These segmentations aid in determining parts of market that will progress more than others. The segmentation analysis provides information about the key elements that are thriving the specific segments better than others. It helps readers to understand strategies to make sound investments. The Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and its end users.
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market: Regional Analysis
This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors.
- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, Russia, France, Italy)
- Asia Pacific (China, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Ask for Discount @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ask-for-discount/?rid=29319&utm_source=BTN&utm_medium=007
Table of Content
1 Introduction of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market
1.1 Overview of the Market
1.2 Scope of Report
1.3 Assumptions
2 Executive Summary
3 Research Methodology of Verified Market Research
3.1 Data Mining
3.2 Validation
3.3 Primary Interviews
3.4 List of Data Sources
4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market, By Deployment Model
5.1 Overview
6 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market, By Solution
6.1 Overview
7 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market, By Vertical
7.1 Overview
8 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market, By Geography
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 U.K.
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 Rest of the World
8.5.1 Latin America
8.5.2 Middle East
9 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Company Market Ranking
9.3 Key Development Strategies
10 Company Profiles
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Financial Performance
10.1.3 Product Outlook
10.1.4 Key Developments
11 Appendix
11.1 Related Research
Request Customization of Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/product/Carbon-Fiber-Reinforced-Plastic-Market/?utm_source=BTN&utm_medium=007
Highlights of Report
- Buyers of the report will have access to unique information about top 10 players of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market
- The report informs readers about future products and technologies to be introduced in the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market
- Readers are offered with comprehensive analysis on key revenue pockets of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market
- The report provides details about long-term and short-term strategies adopted by major players of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market
- The authors of the report have provided demand and growth trends of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market and also its segments
- In the geographical analysis section, the report discusses about recent market developments in different regions and countries
About Us:
Verified market research partners with clients to provide insight into strategic and growth analytics; data that help achieve business goals and targets. Our core values include trust, integrity, and authenticity for our clients.
Analysts with high expertise in data gathering and governance utilize industry techniques to collate and examine data at all stages. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, subject expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research reports.
Contact Us:
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Call: +1 (650) 781 4080
Email: [email protected]
Latest posts by Bob Miller (see all)
MARKET REPORT
Car Rear Spoiler Market Booming by Size, Trends and Top Growing Companies- DAR Spoilers, Hamann, Inoac Corporation, Jiangnan Mould and Plastic Technology Co., Ltd
New Jersey, United States, – The Car Rear Spoiler Market is exhaustively researched and analyzed in the report to help market players to improve their business tactics and ensure long-term success. The authors of the report have used easy-to-understand language and uncomplicated statistical images but provided thorough information and detailed data on the global Car Rear Spoiler market. The report equips players with useful information and suggests result-oriented ideas to gain a competitive edge in the global Car Rear Spoiler market. It shows how different players are competing in the global Car Rear Spoiler market and discusses about strategies they are using to distinguish themselves from other participants.
Global car rear spoiler market was valued at USD 3.77 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.61 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.07% from 2019 to 2026.
Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=29315&utm_source=BTN&utm_medium=007
Top 10 Companies in the Global Car Rear Spoiler Market Research Report:
- Albar Industries
- erson Composites
- Mercedes-AMG GmbH
- Changzhou Huawei
- DAR Spoilers
- Hamann
- Inoac Corporation
- Jiangnan Mould and Plastic Technology Co.
- Ltd
- Magna International
- Mitsubishi
The researchers have provided quantitative and qualitative analysis along with absolute dollar opportunity assessment in the report. Additionally, the report offers Porters Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis for more detailed comparisons and other important studies. Each section of the report has something valuable to offer to players for improving their gross margin, sales and marketing strategy, and profit margins. Using the report as a tool for gaining insightful market analysis, players can identify the much needed changes in their operation and improve their approach to doing business. Furthermore, they will be able to give a tough competition to other players of the global Car Rear Spoiler market while identifying key growth pockets.
Global Car Rear Spoiler Market: Segment Analysis
This section of the report includes segmentation such as application, product type, and end user. These segmentations aid in determining parts of market that will progress more than others. The segmentation analysis provides information about the key elements that are thriving the specific segments better than others. It helps readers to understand strategies to make sound investments. The Global Car Rear Spoiler Market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and its end users.
Global Car Rear Spoiler Market: Regional Analysis
This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors.
- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, Russia, France, Italy)
- Asia Pacific (China, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Ask for Discount @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ask-for-discount/?rid=29315&utm_source=BTN&utm_medium=007
Table of Content
1 Introduction of Car Rear Spoiler Market
1.1 Overview of the Market
1.2 Scope of Report
1.3 Assumptions
2 Executive Summary
3 Research Methodology of Verified Market Research
3.1 Data Mining
3.2 Validation
3.3 Primary Interviews
3.4 List of Data Sources
4 Car Rear Spoiler Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Car Rear Spoiler Market, By Deployment Model
5.1 Overview
6 Car Rear Spoiler Market, By Solution
6.1 Overview
7 Car Rear Spoiler Market, By Vertical
7.1 Overview
8 Car Rear Spoiler Market, By Geography
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 U.K.
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 Rest of the World
8.5.1 Latin America
8.5.2 Middle East
9 Car Rear Spoiler Market Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Company Market Ranking
9.3 Key Development Strategies
10 Company Profiles
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Financial Performance
10.1.3 Product Outlook
10.1.4 Key Developments
11 Appendix
11.1 Related Research
Request Customization of Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/product/Car-Rear-Spoiler-Market/?utm_source=BTN&utm_medium=007
Highlights of Report
- Buyers of the report will have access to unique information about top 10 players of the global Car Rear Spoiler Market
- The report informs readers about future products and technologies to be introduced in the global Car Rear Spoiler Market
- Readers are offered with comprehensive analysis on key revenue pockets of the global Car Rear Spoiler Market
- The report provides details about long-term and short-term strategies adopted by major players of the global Car Rear Spoiler Market
- The authors of the report have provided demand and growth trends of the global Car Rear Spoiler Market and also its segments
- In the geographical analysis section, the report discusses about recent market developments in different regions and countries
About Us:
Verified market research partners with clients to provide insight into strategic and growth analytics; data that help achieve business goals and targets. Our core values include trust, integrity, and authenticity for our clients.
Analysts with high expertise in data gathering and governance utilize industry techniques to collate and examine data at all stages. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, subject expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research reports.
Contact Us:
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Call: +1 (650) 781 4080
Email: [email protected]
Latest posts by Bob Miller (see all)
MARKET REPORT
Bridge Expansion Joints Market Booming by Size, Trends and Top Growing Companies- Granor Rubber & Engineering, Metal Engineering & Treatment Co. Pvt. Ltd., RJ Watson, Freyssinet, Ekspan
New Jersey, United States, – The Bridge Expansion Joints Market is exhaustively researched and analyzed in the report to help market players to improve their business tactics and ensure long-term success. The authors of the report have used easy-to-understand language and uncomplicated statistical images but provided thorough information and detailed data on the global Bridge Expansion Joints market. The report equips players with useful information and suggests result-oriented ideas to gain a competitive edge in the global Bridge Expansion Joints market. It shows how different players are competing in the global Bridge Expansion Joints market and discusses about strategies they are using to distinguish themselves from other participants.
Global Bridge Expansion Joints market was valued at USD 826.5 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,270.2 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.49% from 2019 to 2026.
Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=29310&utm_source=BTN&utm_medium=007
Top 10 Companies in the Global Bridge Expansion Joints Market Research Report:
- Canam Group
- Gumba GmbH & Co. KG
- Mageba SA
- KantaFlex Pvt. Ltd.
- Granor Rubber & Engineering
- Metal Engineering & Treatment Co. Pvt. Ltd.
- RJ Watson
- Freyssinet
- Ekspan
- Watson Bowman Acme
The researchers have provided quantitative and qualitative analysis along with absolute dollar opportunity assessment in the report. Additionally, the report offers Porters Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis for more detailed comparisons and other important studies. Each section of the report has something valuable to offer to players for improving their gross margin, sales and marketing strategy, and profit margins. Using the report as a tool for gaining insightful market analysis, players can identify the much needed changes in their operation and improve their approach to doing business. Furthermore, they will be able to give a tough competition to other players of the global Bridge Expansion Joints market while identifying key growth pockets.
Global Bridge Expansion Joints Market: Segment Analysis
This section of the report includes segmentation such as application, product type, and end user. These segmentations aid in determining parts of market that will progress more than others. The segmentation analysis provides information about the key elements that are thriving the specific segments better than others. It helps readers to understand strategies to make sound investments. The Global Bridge Expansion Joints Market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and its end users.
Global Bridge Expansion Joints Market: Regional Analysis
This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors.
- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, Russia, France, Italy)
- Asia Pacific (China, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Ask for Discount @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ask-for-discount/?rid=29310&utm_source=BTN&utm_medium=007
Table of Content
1 Introduction of Bridge Expansion Joints Market
1.1 Overview of the Market
1.2 Scope of Report
1.3 Assumptions
2 Executive Summary
3 Research Methodology of Verified Market Research
3.1 Data Mining
3.2 Validation
3.3 Primary Interviews
3.4 List of Data Sources
4 Bridge Expansion Joints Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Bridge Expansion Joints Market, By Deployment Model
5.1 Overview
6 Bridge Expansion Joints Market, By Solution
6.1 Overview
7 Bridge Expansion Joints Market, By Vertical
7.1 Overview
8 Bridge Expansion Joints Market, By Geography
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 U.K.
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 Rest of the World
8.5.1 Latin America
8.5.2 Middle East
9 Bridge Expansion Joints Market Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Company Market Ranking
9.3 Key Development Strategies
10 Company Profiles
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Financial Performance
10.1.3 Product Outlook
10.1.4 Key Developments
11 Appendix
11.1 Related Research
Request Customization of Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/product/Bridge-Expansion-Joints-Market/?utm_source=BTN&utm_medium=007
Highlights of Report
- Buyers of the report will have access to unique information about top 10 players of the global Bridge Expansion Joints Market
- The report informs readers about future products and technologies to be introduced in the global Bridge Expansion Joints Market
- Readers are offered with comprehensive analysis on key revenue pockets of the global Bridge Expansion Joints Market
- The report provides details about long-term and short-term strategies adopted by major players of the global Bridge Expansion Joints Market
- The authors of the report have provided demand and growth trends of the global Bridge Expansion Joints Market and also its segments
- In the geographical analysis section, the report discusses about recent market developments in different regions and countries
About Us:
Verified market research partners with clients to provide insight into strategic and growth analytics; data that help achieve business goals and targets. Our core values include trust, integrity, and authenticity for our clients.
Analysts with high expertise in data gathering and governance utilize industry techniques to collate and examine data at all stages. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, subject expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research reports.
Contact Us:
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Call: +1 (650) 781 4080
Email: [email protected]
Latest posts by Bob Miller (see all)
Recent Posts
- Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Booming by Size, Trends and Top Growing Companies- Allred & Associates, Rochling Group, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Toray Industries, Teijin Limited
- Car Rear Spoiler Market Booming by Size, Trends and Top Growing Companies- DAR Spoilers, Hamann, Inoac Corporation, Jiangnan Mould and Plastic Technology Co., Ltd
- Bridge Expansion Joints Market Booming by Size, Trends and Top Growing Companies- Granor Rubber & Engineering, Metal Engineering & Treatment Co. Pvt. Ltd., RJ Watson, Freyssinet, Ekspan
- Brake Master Cylinders Market Booming by Size, Trends and Top Growing Companies- Endurance Technologies Limited, Metelli S.p.A., CARDONE Industries, Girling Ltd, FTE automotive Group
- Bottom-entry Industrial Agitator Market Booming by Size, Trends and Top Growing Companies- cdagitator, Dover, Xylem, Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Inoxpa
- Booster Compressor Market Booming by Size, Trends and Top Growing Companies- BAUER Kompressoren, Hitachi, Gardner Denver, Maximator GmbH, Haskel
- Why Runway Luggage Trolleys Market On a verge to Create Booming Growth Cycle?
- Why Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market On a verge to Create Astonishing Growth Cycle?
- Aircraft Autopilot System Market – Uncertainty Prevails
- A Steak War Sizzling in Ductless Heating and Cooling System Market, Latest Study Revealed
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT57 mins ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT3 months ago
Smart Transportation Market Analysis Research, Industry Reports By Cisco System, Inc., Accenture, IBM, LG CNS, Indigo Group and Toshiba Corporation and others
-
MARKET REPORT3 months ago
Smart Ticketing Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2026 | Confidex Ltd., IAC Publishing, LLC, Oberthur Technologies, Rambus.com., Xerox Corporation., Vix Technology
-
MARKET REPORT49 mins ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT50 mins ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT3 months ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT52 mins ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT51 mins ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study