MARKET REPORT
HID Ballast Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2017 – 2027
Focus on offering energy-efficient low-cost products that provide an upper edge to key players in the global market
Companies in the global HID ballast market are focussing on expanding their businesses in the growing markets of developing countries and offering high quality products at competitive prices. Increasing product innovations (offering products with advanced technology) and customized solutions that can meet multiple requirements at a lower cost will emerge as a prime differentiating factor in the long term. Most of the developed countries across the globe are benefitting from government initiatives that promote innovation. However, several developing countries are yet to implement any regulations in this field. These countries also have a large stock of preinstalled HID systems, which can turn out to be a major aftermarket opportunity for market players.
Growing dominance of LEDs in most of the applications is the major hindrance in the growth of the global HID ballast market
LED is emerging as one of the most promising technologies in terms of commercial viability in the future among several kinds of clean technologies such as photovoltaic solar power, wind power, and electric vehicles. With technological innovations and advanced energy saving options, LEDs have gained high popularity in the overall lighting market. The price of LEDs is tumbling rapidly, helping drive technology transition. The green revolution in lighting is also continuing apace, with other energy-efficient lighting technologies being acknowledged as a bridge towards full LED penetration.
Stringent regulations related to energy efficiency across the globe are fuelling the penetration of energy-efficient light sources such as LEDs. Most of the legislations focus mainly on two bases, i.e., controlling the energy distribution balance (supply – demand balance) and ensuring compliance with global environmental emission norms. This is expected to boost the uptake of low-energy light sources that help close the looming energy gap.
Governments around the globe are accelerating initiatives in this field along two dimensions – banning inefficient technologies and developing stringent legislations on energy efficiency requirements and offering incentives for entire building infrastructures. This path will further propel energy-efficient lighting technologies such as LEDs and other SSLs. In recent times, several revolutionary bans have been imposed in various countries such as the Chinese amendment to ban incandescent light bulbs. Europe is further accelerating the switchover to more ecological lighting sources by extending its regulations to ban low-voltage halogen lamps, and the government of India is taking initiatives to provide LED bulbs at subsidised rates.
Outdoor and automotive application segments projected to witness increased market share in the overall sales of HID ballast during the forecast period
HID luminaries are extensively used in industrial lighting and require a decently laminated environment in order to maintain proper working conditions. The residential application segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 35.6 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to be valued at US$ 11.9 Mn by the end of 2027. Though the popularity of LED and other SSLs is growing, outdoor lighting is still a large carpet for the HID ballast market to stretch its capabilities.
Global HID ballast market structure
The global HID ballast marketis highly unstructured and varies among countries and regions. It involves the participation of a large number of players holding prominent share in respective local markets. Major players portraying their products in the global lighting industry hold a substantial share due to their brand image. Tier-1companies such as Philips Lighting Holding B.V., General Electric Company, OSRAM Licht AG, Westinghouse Electric Corporation, and Halco Lighting Technologiesamong others generate over US$ 100 Mn from the sales of HID luminaries and related parts and hold a cumulative share of 25%–35%in the global market.
MARKET REPORT
Global Coal Tar and Coal-Tar Pitch Market 2020: In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis
Coal Tar and Coal-Tar Pitch Market report comprises of a massive database concerning to the recent discovery and technological expansions witnessed in the industry, complete with an examination of the impact of these interferences on the market’s future development. This report moreover focuses more on current business and present-day headways, future methodology changes, and open entryways for the Coal Tar and Coal-Tar Pitch market. Nearby progression frameworks and projections are one of the key segments that clear up overall execution and incorporate key geological analysis
Research Objective:
Our panel of trade contributors moreover as trade analysts across the worth chain have taken vast efforts in doing this group action and heavy-lifting add order to produce the key players with useful primary & secondary data concerning the world Coal Tar and Coal-Tar Pitch market. Additionally, the report additionally contains inputs from our trade consultants that may facilitate the key players in saving their time from the interior analysis half. firms WHO get and use this report are going to be completely profited with the inferences delivered in it. Except this, the report additionally provides in-depth analysis on Coal Tar and Coal-Tar Pitch sale moreover because the factors that influence the shoppers moreover as enterprises towards this method.
Major Key Players:
RuTGERS, JFE, Koppers Industries, Coopers Creek, Tangent Rail, Shanghai Baosteel, Shanxi Coking, Wugang Coking, Jining Carbon, Shandong Gude Chemical, Yenakiieve Coke and Chemicals, Baoshun, Shandong Weijiao, Xinnuolixing, Risun, Jinneng, Zhongyi,
No of Pages: 125
The key insights of the report:
- The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Coal Tar and Coal-Tar Pitch Ingots manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report estimates 2020-2024 market development trends of Coal Tar and Coal-Tar Pitch Ingots industry.
- Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Coal Tar and Coal-Tar Pitch Ingots Industry
Global Coal Tar and Coal-Tar Pitch market size will increase to Million US$ by 2026, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Coal Tar and Coal-Tar Pitch.
Types of Coal Tar and Coal-Tar Pitch Market:
Medium Temperature Coal Tar Pitch
Modified Coal Tar Pitch
Other
Application of Coal Tar and Coal-Tar Pitch Market:
Aluminum Industry
Graphite Electrodes
Roofing
Other
Coal Tar and Coal-Tar Pitch Market Regional Analysis:
Geographically, the Coal Tar and Coal-Tar Pitch market is segmented across main regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Table of Contents:
1 Global Coal Tar and Coal-Tar Pitch Market Overview
2 Global Coal Tar and Coal-Tar Pitch Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Coal Tar and Coal-Tar Pitch Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2020)
4 Global Coal Tar and Coal-Tar Pitch Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2013-2020)
5 Global Coal Tar and Coal-Tar Pitch Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Coal Tar and Coal-Tar Pitch Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Coal Tar and Coal-Tar Pitch Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Global Coal Tar and Coal-Tar Pitch Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Coal Tar and Coal-Tar Pitch Market Forecast (2020-2026)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
MARKET REPORT
MEMS Electronic Oscillators Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
”MEMS Electronic Oscillators Market” 2019-2025 research report is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges with key company profiles and strategies of players. The objective of the report is to present a complete assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and forecasts with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology.
The worldwide market for MEMS Electronic Oscillators is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
Furthermore, the global MEMS Electronic Oscillators report delivers a complete outlook of the market while explaining changing market dynamics, deployments, value chain and market dynamic forces, and restraining factors of the MEMS Electronic Oscillators Industry. The report offerings SWOT analysis for MEMS Electronic Oscillators Market segments. This report covers all the necessary information required to recognize the key improvements in the MEMS Electronic Oscillators market and development trends of each section and region. It also comprises a basic overview and revenue and strategic analysis under the company profile section. Additionally, the report provides insights related to trends and their influence on the market. Furthermore, namely buyers bargaining power, dealers bargaining power, threat of new participants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the market is defined in the market.
Major Players included in this report are as follows –
Micrel
Discera
Seiko Epson
Sand9
Silicon Labs
SiTime
Vectron
Abracon
IQD
NXP
TXC
IDT
Eclipteck
MEMS Electronic Oscillators Market can be segmented into Product Types as –
XO – Oscillator
VCXO – Voltage Control Oscillator
TCXO – Temperature Compensated Oscillator
MCXO – Microcontroller Compensated Crystal Oscillators
SSXO – Spread Spectrum Oscillator
FSXO – Frequency Select Oscillator
DCXO – Digitally Controlled Oscillator
Others
MEMS Electronic Oscillators Market can be segmented into Applications as –
Telecommunication and Networking
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Medical and Healthcare
Others
MEMS Electronic Oscillators Market: Regional analysis includes:
Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
South America (Brazil etc.)
The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Scope of the Report:
– The global MEMS Electronic Oscillators market is valued at xx million USD in 2019 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.
– The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
– North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of MEMS Electronic Oscillators.
– Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.
– This report studies the MEMS Electronic Oscillators market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the MEMS Electronic Oscillators market by product type and applications/end industries.
The study objectives of this report are:
– To study and analyze the global MEMS Electronic Oscillators market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
– To understand the structure of MEMS Electronic Oscillators market by identifying its various sub-segments.
– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
– Focuses on the key global MEMS Electronic Oscillators manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
– To analyze the MEMS Electronic Oscillators with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
– To project the value and volume of MEMS Electronic Oscillators submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Global Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) Market Insight Growth Analysis on Volume, Revenue and Forecast to 2019-2025
The Global Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period (2019–2025). The report comprises of various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics, involves the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Global Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) Market study provides an outlook on the development of market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.
Global Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) Market: Scope of the Report
This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Global Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Global Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) Market growth.
Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter’s Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Global Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Global Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) Market.
Global Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) Market: Competitive Landscape
The market analysis entails a section solely dedicated for major players in the Global Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) Market wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players along with its key developments product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The company profile section also includes a business overview and financial information. The companies that are provided in this section can be customized according to the client’s requirements.
Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) Market can be segmented into Product Types as –
By Power Device
Insulated Gate-Bipolar Transistor (IGBT)
MOSFET
By Operational Voltage
600V
1200V
Others
By Current Rating
Up to 100 Amp
100 to 600 Amp
600 to 1000 Amp
By Circuit Configuration
Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) Market can be segmented into Applications as –
Consumer Electronics
Servo Drives
UPS
Renewable Energy Generation
Others
Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) Market: Regional analysis includes:
Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
South America (Brazil etc.)
The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Major Players included in this report are as follows –
Infineon Technologies
Mitsubishi Electric
Fuji Electric
Semikron
ON Semiconductor
STMicroelectronics
Renesas Electronics Corporation
ROHM Semiconductor
Texas Instruments
Powerex
Vincotech
Sanken Electric Co. Ltd
Global Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) Market: Research Methodology
The research methodology is a combination of primary research secondary research and expert panel reviews. Secondary research includes sources such as press releases company annual reports and research papers related to the industry. Other sources include industry magazines, trade journals, government websites and associations were can also be reviewed for gathering precise data on opportunities for business expansions in Global Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) Market.
Research Methodology of UpMarketResearch Primary research involves telephonic interviews various industry experts on acceptance of appointment for conducting telephonic interviews sending questionnaire through emails (e-mail interactions) and in some cases face-to-face interactions for a more detailed and unbiased review on the Global Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) Market, across various geographies. Primary interviews are usually carried out on an ongoing basis with industry experts in order to get recent understandings of the market and authenticate the existing analysis of the data. Primary interviews offer information on important factors such as market trends market size, competitive landscape growth trends, outlook etc. These factors help to authenticate as well as reinforce the secondary research findings and also help to develop the analysis team’s understanding of the market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors
• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment
• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market
• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region
• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled
• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players
• The current as well as future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions
• Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis
• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain
• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
