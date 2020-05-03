ENERGY
High-Power Diesel Gensets Market Current Status, Statistics, In-depth Analysis and Forecast Outlook 2020-2025
The global high power diesel gensets market size is projected to reach USD 5.32 billion by 2025. The market for high power diesel gensets is primarily driven by increasing demand from ever-growing data centers as the diesel generators work as the most efficient backup power system for such establishments. Similarly, other industry sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure development, real estate, healthcare and many others which require uninterruptable heavy power supply are preferring high power diesel generators for backup power. Diesel gensets are primarily used as a backup power source in developed and major developing countries. However, for many backward countries, diesel generated power is a primary source of electricity, which is expected to further drive the market for high power diesel gensets. Secondary factors such as accelerating demand and consumption of electricity across residential, commercial and industrial sectors will drive the market for high power gensets.
Despite projected growth for the market, increasing stringent government and environmental regulations on the use of diesel gensets to restrict air pollution are affecting the further orders of new diesel gensets. For instance, in September 2018, the government banned the use of diesel gensets to control the air pollution in Noida and Gurgaon, leading metropolitan cities in India. Similarly, increasing use of gas-based gensets over diesel gensets is hindering the growth of high power diesel gensets market.
Adroit Market Research published a study titled, “Global high power diesel gensets market Size 2017 by Capacity (300-750KVA, 750-3,500 KVA and >3,500 KVA), by Application (Industrial, IT/ITES, Hospitality, Healthcare, Real Estate, Infrastructure and Others), by Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study covers the global high power diesel gensets market revenue and volume for a period ranging in between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 imply the historical value with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global high power diesel gensets market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as value chain, the company’s competitive landscape, drivers and restraints.
In the capacity segment, 750 – 3500 KVA capacity segment is estimated to dominate the high power diesel gensets market. The diesel gensets generally offers numerous benefits such as high efficiency, longer life span, and cost-effectiveness over gas or petrol gensets in the same capacity range. In addition, the most common power output required from high power diesel gensets lies between 750 to 3,500 KVA capacity ranges. Diesel gensets portfolio of major vendors primarily include gensets with capacity in between 750 to 3,500 KVA.
Geographically, Asia Pacific will be leading the global high power diesel gensets market driven by increasing demand from major economies such as China, India, Japan, and Indonesia among others. Industries in the region such as IT, real estate, Infrastructure, healthcare are expanding and using high power diesel gensets specifically in back up power systems. However, there is still demand for high power diesel gensets for prime power requirement in countries with inadequate power infrastructure and distribution network.
The global high power diesel gensets market includes players such as Cummins, CAT Perkins, MTU, KOEL, Greaves Cotton, Volvo Penta, MTU, KOHLER-SDMO, Atlas Copco and Aggreko among others.
Key segments of the global high-power diesel gensets market
Capacity Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)
350 – 750 KVA
750 – 3500 KVA
> 3500 KVA
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)
Industrial
IT & ITES
Hospitality
Healthcare
Real Estate
Infrastructure
Others
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)
North America
U.S.
Mexico
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
India
China
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Brazil
Columbia
Venezuela
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Turkey
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of Middle East & Africa
What does the report include?
- The study on the global High-Power diesel gensets market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities
- Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the value chain and Porter’s Five Forces’ analysis
- The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of capacity, application and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.
- Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments
- The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence
Who should buy this report?
- This study is suitable for industry participants and stakeholders in the High-Power diesel gensets industry, who want an in-depth insight into the market
The report will benefit:
- Executives of High-Power diesel gensets manufacturing companies that are engaged in the manufacturing and distribution
- Executives from companies who are looking to buy diesel gensets for comparative analysis
- Managers within financial institutions looking to publish recent and forecasted statistics pertaining to High-Power diesel gensets.
- Venture capitalist looking into investing capital
- Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers and financial organizations looking for innovative solutions.
- Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies
Fluoropolymers Market Current Industry Status, Target Audience & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
In the product segment, the market for Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) sub-segment is estimated to grow at the fastest pace of CAGR 9.0% during the forecast period. PVDF exhibits tremendous properties such as oxidative and thermal stability and substantially which is widely adopted in applications such as architectural coating, and batteries in electric vehicles.
Adroit Market Research launched a study titled, “Global Fluoropolymers Market Size by Product (Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP), Fluoroelastomers and Others), by Application (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Industrial and Others), by Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025. The study covers the global fluoropolymers value for a period ranging from 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 imply the actual annual revenue with a forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global fluoropolymers market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restraints, regulatory frameworks and trade statistics.
The global fluoropolymers market size is estimated to reach up to USD 10.87 billion by 2025 mainly driven by increasing demand from construction and automotive industry coupled with multiple newly developing application areas such as energy storage. The growth for fluoropolymers market is primarily hindered by the stringent regulations against environmental concerns raised due to heavy usage of fluoropolymers.
In the application segment, the market for construction applications is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.1% over the foreseeable future. The application of fluoropolymers in construction segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The fluoropolymers are highly in demand specifically in coating applications in commercial and industrial construction segment, which will drive the market for fluoropolymers in construction segment. In addition, other properties of fluoropolymers such as excellent temperature resistance, and light resistance, as well as UV resistance are leveraged by construction companies in various ways. These factors are estimated to contribute to the positive growth of the fluoropolymers in construction segment.
Geographically, Asia Pacific will be leading the global fluoropolymers market driven by the growing demand for construction and infrastructure development in newly developing markets such as India, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia, Moreover, other countries such as Brazil and Argentina with growing industrial development are expected to drive the market for South America which is the second highest growing market globally. The Middle East market is expected to show promising growth mainly driven by growing construction industry and heavy investment on solar energy infrastructure.
3M, Asahi Glass, Chemours, Daikin, Dongue Group, DowDuPont, Fluorotherm Polymers Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Quadrant AG and Solvay SA are the leading players present within the global fluoropolymers market.
Key segments of the global fluoropolymers market
Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Kilo tons)
Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
Polyvinylidenefluoride (PVDF)
Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP)
Fluoroelastomers
Others
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Kilo tons)
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Construction
Industrial
Others
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Kilo tons)
North America
U.S.
Mexico
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Waterproofing Chemicals Market 2020 Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2025
The global waterproofing chemicals market analysis segmented on the basis of regional consumption demand for these chemicals projected Asia Pacific as the most dominant region, holding a market share of more than 45% in 2017. Construction sector is a major component driving the GDP of several countries in this region. The rising consumption demand for waterproofing chemicals market is directly related to the booming construction industry. The consumption demand for waterproofing chemicals in Asia Pacific was nearly 1,700 kilo tons in 2017. China, the largest consumer of waterproofing chemicals is the dominant country in this region majorly on account of China being the world’s largest construction industry. The Global Construction 2020 Report by market analyst Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics projects China to represent 19% of the global construction output.
Waterproofing chemicals have a prominent role in protecting the building from the substantial threat of water seepage. Ordinary concrete which is a porous material, allows water or humidity to penetrate its surface, resulting in the corrosion of the reinforcement. This causes the concrete to crack. Furthermore, ingressing water also allows the seepage of aggressive chemicals and salts into the wall, destroying the infrastructure’s substance and thereby damaging the façade. The expensive remedial work to correct the discrepancies in low grade waterproofing systems have encouraged the designers and builders to achieve high performance and reliable solutions to prevent water ingression. This has driven the global waterproofing chemicals market share and is expected to remain the primary driver of the market in the foreseeable years.
The global waterproofing chemicals market size is expected to reach up to USD 8.8 billion by 2025. The exponential growth that the global waterproofing chemicals market has been witnessing over the years is majorly attributed to the booming construction industry all around the globe. The rising number of infrastructural activities is driving the waterproofing chemicals market share as these structure need reliable waterproofing solutions that can ensure long lasting protection from rising damp and moisture.
Adroit Market Research launched a study titled, “Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market Size 2017 by Product (Polymers {PVC, TPO, EPDM, Others}, Bitumen {SBS, APP, Others}, Others), By Applications (Roofing, Walls, Building Structures, Landfills and Tunnels, Others) By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study covers the global waterproofing chemicals market value and volume for a period ranging between 2012 to 2025, where 2012 to 2017 imply the actual annual consumption with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global waterproofing chemicals market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restrains, value chain, regulatory framework and trade statistics. The value chain has been analyzed in detail covering key stages.
Water infiltration is a dangerous phenomenon which can cause damages such as insect infestation, and mold and building failures. The global waterproofing chemicals market is witnessing tremendous growth as majority of the new structures are being waterproofed to prevent the damages caused by water seepage. The bitumen based waterproofing chemicals are witnessing an escalated demand in the global waterproofing chemicals market share as these chemicals offer advantages such as convenient application using the torching method, excellent water barrier properties, and high tensile strength, puncture and tear resistance. This global waterproofing chemicals market analysis projects the share of bitumen to be the highest holding approximately 50% of the overall global waterproofing chemicals market share in 2017.
The spike in the construction industries in the emerging economies is the major factor that is driving the demand for global waterproofing chemicals market. This can be gauged by the staggering data indicating the growth of the infrastructure construction market in emerging markets to reach approximately 128% over the next decade to 2020. This humungous growth in the construction industry over the years is expected to fuel the global waterproofing chemicals market during the forecast period.
Key segments of the global waterproofing chemicals market
Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)
Polymers
PVC
TPO
EPDM
Others
Bitumen
SBS
APP
Others
Others
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)
Roofing
Walls
Building Structures
Landfills and Tunnels
Others
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)
North America
US
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
Italy
France
UK
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
What does the report include?
- The study on the global waterproofing chemicals market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities
- Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the value chain and Porter’s Five Forces’ analysis
- The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of product, application and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.
- Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments
- The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence
Urea Market 2020- Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Players, Forecast To 2025
Urea is being increasingly used for reducing emissions from diesel engines in buses, lorries, and cars. For instance, diesel engines running at high temperatures produce nitric oxide with high concentrations by reacting with nitrogen and oxygen present in the air which causes pollution. One of the ways to remove this pollutant is by allowing it to react with ammonia to form nitrogen. However, the process is volatile and poisonous where a solution of urea & water is injected into the exhaust. Urea is decomposed via a thermal process to form ammonia and carbon dioxide.
Adroit Market Research today published a study on the “Global Urea Market Trends of Its Related Technologies (Stamicarbon, SnamProgetti, Conventional, Others), Applications (Agriculture, Industrial, Others) For Regions (Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa) with Forecasts from 2018 to 2025”. The global urea market size is estimated based on the ongoing trend and consumption patterns of the fertilizer industry across the globe. The report also provides a brief outlook on the key strategies implemented by global players.
The global urea market size is projected to be valued at USD 56.2 billion by 2025. Industrial applications of urea such as the production of resins and catalysts is estimated to be show fastest growth by 2025. Manufacture of melamine that is used for producing melamine-methanal resins is one of the crucial non-agricultural application of urea.
China accounted for a major market revenue share of nearly 50 % in 2017 in the global urea market and is estimated to show similar trend over the forecast period. Increase in the capacity of urea and ammonia plants is the key driver behind China being the significant exporter of urea. Presence of huge population coupled with economies of scale is associated with the uplifting demand of urea in this region.
Upcoming capacity addition of ammonia and urea in Egypt is anticipated to boost the demand. For instance, The Egyptian Chemical & Fertilizers Industries (KIMA) is expected to start commercial production of ammonia in April, 2019 followed by urea production at the end of June, at its plant in Aswan. The production capacity of the project, known as KIMA II, will be 396,000 tonnes/year of ammonia and 530,000 tonnes/year of urea.
The company already produces and distributes ammonium nitrate, ammonia, nitric acid, hydrochloric acid, ferrosilicon alloy and silica fume from the facility. The new plant will have a capacity of 1,200 tonnes/day of ammonia and 1,575 tonnes/day of urea. Egypt is a key exporter of urea with a production capacity of over 4.6m tonnes from four main companies, such as Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO), Egyptian Fertilizers Company (EFC), Helwan and AlexFert.
Increasing demand for food grains on account of the burgeoning population across the globe is anticipated to elevate the use of urea. Capacity expansion from U.S., China, and Europe has caused increase in the domestic production and decrease in the imports of urea. Capacity expansion has created oversupply of urea hence rising the prices of the urea and accumulation of unsalable inventories.
Key Segments of the Global Urea Market:
Technology Overview, 2013-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)
Stamicarbon technology
SnamProgetti / Saipem technology
Conventional technologies
Others
Application Overview, 2013-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)
Agriculture
Industrial
Others
Regional Overview, 2013-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)
North America
U.S.
Rest of North America
Europe
Western Europe
Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)
Asia-Pacific
China
India
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Reasons for the study
- Trade patterns, production and consumption trends witnessed in the global fertilizer sector
- Demand scenario and utilization patterns of nitrogen fertilizers including urea across each geography
- Significant utilization of urea in non-agricultural applications
- Technological developments in urea production, capacity expansion activities, and mergers & acquisitions mainly in Asia Pacific
- Regulatory scenario regarding fertilizer consumption in North America and Europe
What does the report include?
- The global urea market is segmented on the basis of technology and application
- Market evaluation through analytical models such as Porter’s Five Forces, PESTEL, and value chain
- Market segmentation by technology and application for each of the regions. Market sizing and forecast for key countries in each region.
- Raw material analysis and production overview of the urea sector
- Company profiles of global and regional urea manufacturers and their market positioning
Who should buy this report?
- Executives and managers of fertilizer companies engaged in manufacturing and distribution
- Financial managers and stakeholders interested in trade statistics pertaining to the urea market and other fertilizer sectors
- Government organizations, regulatory bodies, policymakers, and other financial organizations analyzing and monitoring product usage, product quality, and performance of the fertilizer sectors and other related parameters
- Analysts, researchers, strategy planners, and educational institutions interested in gaining market insights and its future trends
