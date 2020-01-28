High-purity Alumina Market Intelligence Report Includes Dynamics, Products, Application 2019-2026

Assessment of the Global High-purity Alumina Market

The recent study on the High-purity Alumina market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the High-purity Alumina market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the High-purity Alumina market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the High-purity Alumina market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current High-purity Alumina market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the High-purity Alumina market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the High-purity Alumina market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the High-purity Alumina market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the High-purity Alumina across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Market Segmentation:

The study provides a decisive view of the global High-purity Alumina market for lithium-ion batteries by segmenting it in terms of grades and end-use. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. The regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for High-purity Alumina for lithium-ion batteries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for High-purity Alumina for lithium ion batteries in individual grade and end-use segments across all regions.

Competitive Landscape:

The section covers detailed competitive matrix, company market share, and company profiles of the Key players operating in the High-purity Alumina market for lithium-ion batteries. These players include: Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Sasol Ltd., Nippon Light Metal Co. Ltd., Baikowski SAS, Altech Chemicals Ltd., and Polar Sapphire Ltd., Orbite Technologies Inc. Hebei Heng Bo new material Polytron Technologies Inc., Zibo Honghe Chemical Co. Ltd., HMR Co. Ltd., Oxide India Pvt Ltd., and Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co., Ltd. These companies have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The key active players in the market are engaged in expansion, merger & acquisition, and contract in order maintain their market share in the high purity alumina for lithium-ion batteries. For instance, In February 2018, Sasol Limited expanded its alumina capacity at its Brunsbuettel site in Germany. The expansion expected to increase Sasol Limited’s alumina hydrate production capacity in Brunsbuettel by approximately 15,000 tons per annum, enabling the company to cater to the rising demand for its alumina products.

Research Methodology:

In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile the research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various application areas have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. These have proved to be reliable, effective, and successful approaches for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global High-purity Alumina Market for Lithium-ion Batteries, by Grade

4N

5N

6N

Global High-purity Alumina Market for Lithium-ion Batteries, by End-use

Electronics Laptops/Tablets Mobile Phones UPS Others (including Portable Speakers and Smart Wearable Devices)

Automotive Electric Vehicles Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Others (including Industrial Automation and Power Tools)

Global High-purity Alumina Market for Lithium-ion Batteries, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of the High-purity Alumina market for lithium-ion batteries trends and shares from 2018 to 2027 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

List of key developments made by major players in the High-purity Alumina market for lithium-ion batteries

List of key factors that are useful for building a roadmap of upcoming growth opportunities for the High-purity Alumina market for lithium-ion batteries at global, regional, and country levels

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape of major players to help understand the market competition level

Porter’s Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the High-purity Alumina market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the High-purity Alumina market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the High-purity Alumina market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the High-purity Alumina market

The report addresses the following queries related to the High-purity Alumina market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the High-purity Alumina market establish their foothold in the current High-purity Alumina market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the High-purity Alumina market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the High-purity Alumina market solidify their position in the High-purity Alumina market?

