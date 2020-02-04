Market Report
Hip And Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application
Global Hip & Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants market is projected to reach more than US$ 12 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of XX% from 2016 to 2021. The growing prevalence of symptomatic osteoarthritis and post–traumatic arthritis due to the growing aging segment of the population across the globe will continue to drive growth in the hip & knee orthopedic surgical implants market. Increasing life spans and lifestyles impact the number of individuals with joints subject to failure, thereby increasing demand for hip & knee replacement procedures. Additionally, the growing health awareness among masses, along with increase in the spending capacity of the population are propelling the market growth.
Hip & Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market: Country–wise Outlook
United States is seen as the dominant player in the hip & knee orthopedic surgical implants market. International markets such as India, China and Japan will show positive growth in the future and market share will increase to XX% by the year 2021. The opportunity is immense in the emerging markets, as there is a large untapped population with hip and knee orthopedic surgical implants need.
Hip & Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market: Key Players Outlook
The global hip & knee orthopedic surgical implants market is dominated by Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, DePuy Synthes and Smith & Nephew. The three large players in the hip & knee orthopedic surgical implants market are Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes and Stryker combined, they comprise almost more than XX% of the market. Other nominal yet important players of this market include, Exactech, DJO Global, Smith & Nephew and many more. It is expected that Zimmer Biomet will emerge as a leading company in the hip & knee orthopedic surgical implants market.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry–validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type of product and deal landscapes. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global hip and knee orthopedic surgical implants market such as Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Exactech, DePuy Synthes. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, and revenue of hip and knee implants from 2008 to 2021.
The report covers in–depth analysis on:
• Market Segments
• Market Dynamics
• Historical Actual Market Size, 2008 – 2015
• Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2021
• Competition & Companies involved
• Deals Landscapes
• Market Growth Drivers and Challenges
Global Hip & Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market is segmented as follows:
• Global – Hip & Knee Implants Market & Forecast (2008 – 2021)
• Global – Hip & Knee Implants Market Share & Forecast (2008 – 2021)
• Global – Hip Implants Market & Forecast (2008 – 2021)
• Global – Knee Implants Market & Forecast (2008 – 2021)
Global – Hip Implants Market Share & Forecast (2008 – 2021)
• Company Market Share Outlook
• Country Market Share Outlook
Global – Knee Implants Market Share & Forecast (2008 – 2021)
• Company Market Share Outlook
• Country Market Share Outlook
Global – Hip Implants Market – Country Outlook
• United States
• Germany
• Italy
• France
• Spain
• United Kingdom
• Japan
• Brazil
• China
• India
Global – Knee Implants Market – Country Outlook
• United States
• International
Global – Hip & Knee Implants Market: Key Company Analysis
• Zimmer Biomet
• Stryker
• DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)
• Smith & Nephew
• Exactech
• Other Companies
Global Hip & Knee Implants Market: Deals Landscape
• Merger & Acquisitions
• Partnerships
• Collaboration
• Distribution Agreement
Global Hip & Knee Implants Market: Growth & Challenges
Market Report
Zika Virus Vaccines market An Array of Graphics and Analysis of Major Industry Segments
It is predicted that Zika virus vaccines shot will available to the public by 2018.
Zika virus is an emerging viral disease that is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito, primarily Aedes aegypti, the same vector that transmits chikungunya, dengue and yellow fever. Zika has a similar epidemiology, clinical presentation and transmission cycle in urban environments as chikungunya and dengue, although it generally causes milder illness.
The highest risk is to pregnant women due to the connection the virus has with serious birth defects. Pregnant women who contract the virus have a high possibility of giving birth to a baby with microcephaly, a neurodevelopment disorder, where a baby is born with an unusually small head due to abnormal brain development in the womb or after birth. Complications of this disorder include seizures and developmental issues.
Due to the serious nature of global risk, the WHO has declared the microcephaly cases associated with the Zika virus a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). With no vaccines or cure the virus and its risks are expected to continue to spread. The WHO is predicting up to 4 Million Zika cases in the Americas by 2016 and the World Bank is projecting the short-term economic impact for 2016, in Latin America and the Caribbean to be about US$3.5 Billion.
With fears of Zika virus reaching new heights, Zika virus vaccines are gaining popularity. Many Government agencies and research institutes support pharmaceutical companies for the development & manufacturing of Zika virus vaccines. It is predicted that Zika virus vaccines shot will available to the public by 2018.
The research report presents a comprehensive study of the Zika virus vaccines with details. It provides essential insights of introduction of Zika virus, current situation and areas with Zika virus and funding in Zika virus vaccines research. Additionally, the report includes assessment of clinical trials and regulatory landscape of Zika virus vaccines development. Key trends in terms of partnerships, collaborations and licensing agreements are analyzed with details.
The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the Zika virus vaccines development such as Sanofi Pasteur, ImmunoVaccines Inc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Valneva, Bharat Biotech International Pvt. Ltd., NewLink Genetics. The major players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product outlook and Zika virus vaccines latest development and trends.
This 87 Page report has been analyzed from 7 viewpoints:
1. Zika Virus – Introduction, Signs and Symptoms, Transmission, Diagnosis, Treatment & Prevention
2. Current Situation & Areas with Zika Virus
3. Competitive Landscape of The Zika Virus Vaccines Companies
4. Funding in Zika Virus Vaccines Research
5. Zika Virus Vaccines – Clinical Trials Insight by Phase & Trial Status
6. Zika Virus Vaccines – Regulatory Landscape
7. Key Companies Analysis
Market Report
United States Influenza Vaccine Market Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities
Influenza Vaccine Market is expected to reach more than US$ 1 Billion across the 5 major markets (5MM) of the France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom by the year end of 2022.
Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increased disease awareness, expanded recommendations by governmental and advisory bodies to be vaccinated against Influenza, introduction of quadrivalent influenza vaccines, increase in the size of the elderly population in most countries.
United Kingdom influenza vaccine market is the most attractive of those covered in the report. The United Kingdom market for influenza vaccine is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% and is expected to reach at US$ XXX Million by the end of the forecasted period. Germany will be the second–largest market for influenza vaccine which is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2022. France is expected to be third largest influenza vaccine market being followed by Italy by the end of the forecasted period.
Further, prudent analysis has been done on the competitor’s part, where three major players grab major share of the influenza vaccine market by revenue. Sanofi Pasteur, GlaxoSmithKline(GSK), Seqirus, AstraZeneca and Protein Sciences Corporation are the key influencers with their products in the influenza vaccine market. Other emerging players such as Novavax, Daiichi–Sankyo, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and VaxInnate are making novel technology based influenza vaccine which is likely to affect the market share during the forecast period.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry–validated market data. It also contains projection using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. It provides essential insights into influenza vaccine sales forecast for the top five countries, comprising the UK, France, Italy, Spain and Germany until 2022. It also covers vaccination patterns and geographic distribution and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape. Additionally, the report includes assessment of clinical trials, pipeline and promising vaccines in influenza vaccine market. Key trends in terms of M&A, collaborations and licensing agreements are analyzed with details. The report concludes with the profiles of major players
in the influenza vaccine market, such as Sanofi Pasteur, GSK, Sequirus, AstraZenecca and Protein Sciences Corporation. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product outlook and sales analysis of influenza vaccine market from 2011 to 2022. The report also entails major drivers and barriers of influenza vaccine market.
Five Major European Markets(5MM) covered in the report are as follows:
1. United Kingdom
2. France
3. Italy
4. Spain
5. Germany
Major and Promising Vaccines covered in the report are as follows:
1. Fluzone High–Dose
2. Fluzone Quadrivalent
3. Intradermal (ID) Trivalent
4. Vaxigrip
5. Fluarix Quadrivalent
6. Flulaval Quadrivalent
7. Fluenz Tetra
8. FluMist Quadrivalent
9. Flublok
10. VN–100
11. M–001
12. VAX–2012Q
13. TAK – 850
14. Flucelvax Quadrivalent
15. Afluria Quadrivalent
16. Agrippal
17. Fluad
18. Fluvirin
19. Fluvax
Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows:
1. Sanofi Pasteur
2. GlaxoSmithKline(GSK)
3. Seqirus
4. AstraZenecca
5. Protein Sciences Corporation
6. Novavax
7. Daiichi–Sankyo
8. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
9. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd
10. VaxInnate
Market Report
Mammography Screening Market to Undertake Strapping Growth during 2017-2022
United States mammography screening market is expected to reach more than US$ 5.4 Billion by 2022. Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing incidence of breast cancer, increasing awareness related to early breast cancer detection, growing government investments and funding for breast cancer screening, technological advancement in mammography technologies and implementation of several initiatives to create awareness about the early detection of breast cancer.
“Mammography Screening Market Outlook 2022: United States Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast 2017-2022” provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the United States mammography screening market. The report provides an in–depth analysis of the breast cancer invasive, in situ and men cases and added breast cancer death figures of both men and women in United States. Furthermore, the report also covered mammography screening population from 2010 to 2022.
Market outlook in value terms has been analyzed based on historical, current and potential trends and the market is projected from 2017 to 2022. Additionally, the report includes assessment of breast cancer clinical trials and mammography reimbursement pattern. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States mammography screening market.
The report concludes with the profiles of major manufacturers of mammography system such as Hologic, Siemen Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation and GE Healthcare. The major manufacturers are evaluated on parameters such as business overview and mammography marketed products.
Key Topics Covered in the Report
• United States Breast Cancer Cases (2010 – 2022)
• United States Breast Cancer Mammography Screening Population (2010 – 2022)
• United States Breast Cancer Death (2010 – 2017)
• Market Overview: United States Mammography Screening (2010 – 2022)
• Reimbursement Policies of the United States Breast Cancer Screening
• Breast Cancer Screening Clinical Trail Insight by Phase, Company & Country
• Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Mammography Screening Market
• Key Manufacturers Analysis
Major Companies Covered in this Report:
• Hologic
• Siemen Healthineers
• Philips Healthcare
• GE Healthcare
• Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
