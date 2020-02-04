Holter ECG Market Rising Demand for Digitization in Organizations and Growth till 2027

The report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

An ECG holter monitor is a wearbale device which helps in tracking the proper functioning of the heart. This device is used to conduct an holter test, especially on an individual who is susceptible of developing a cardiovascular disease. The individual is asked to wear the device for around two to three days, where the heart’s activity is tracked down. The data obtained is then analyzed with the help of an analysis software, which helps the doctors to suggest an appropriate treatment to the patient.

The holter ECG monitoring market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders as well as the increasing geriatric population across the globe. In addition, various technological advancements made by the players operating in the market is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Top Leading Market Players:

BPL Medical Technologies FUKUDA DENSHI GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Koninklijke Philips N.V. Meditech Medtronic Nihon Kohden Corporation OSI Systems, Inc Schiller Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

The global holter ECG monitoring market is segmented on the basis of component and end user Based on component, the market is classified as, wired holter monitors, wireless holter monitors, holter analysis systems & software. On the basis of end user, the global holter ECG monitoring market is segmented into, hospitals & clinics, home settings, ambulatory surgical centers, other end users.

Holter ECG Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Holter ECG Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

