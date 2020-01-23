MARKET REPORT
Home Diagnostics Market Product Functional Survey 2025
Global Home Diagnostics Market: Snapshot
The global home diagnostics market is witnessing a growth and shall continue to expand at a high pace on account of the rising disposable income of people across nations, which enable them to afford products that enable self care. The standard of living is steadily improving in developing countries and also most people are able to use self care and home diagnostic devices due to their increased awareness. People are willing to pay premium prices for high quality brand home diagnostic devices and equipment. This will fuel the growth of the market in the coming years. Income levels of people have not only increased in North America and Europe, but also in Asia Pacific and this is greatly benefitting the global home diagnostics market. The growing geriatric population is another important driver for the global home diagnostics market. Advancements in technology will also play a major role in the growth of this market.
Consumers are now spending extensively on home diagnostic devices and self care medical devices, as they seek comfortable and quality life. A key trend driving the growth of the global home diagnostics market is the aggressive marketing and promotion strategies adopted by players, online. To ensure better visibility of products and creating a heightened awareness among people about their products, manufacturers are making use of online marketing. This has proven to be effective and is driving the sales of home diagnostics. Not only is this beneficial for the growth of this market, but also, manufacturers do not have to spend towards setup, operations, and distribution.
Global Home Diagnostics Market: Overview
The rapid technological advancements in the detection technology for the development of fast, easy-in-use, safe, and sensitive devices are stimulating the growth of the global home diagnostics market. Home diagnostics systems help patients with self-monitoring and self-diagnosing through an array of devices such as blood glucose monitors, abuse testing kits, cardiac markers, urinalysis testing kits, hematology testing kits, home pregnancy detection kits and ovulation tests, blood pressure monitoring devices, and HIV test kits. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, particularly in developing regions is working in favor of the growth of the market.
The research report provides a detailed evaluation of the global home diagnostics market. It does so by meticulously examining the various critical parameters of the market including its dynamics, competitive landscape, and geographical segmentation. It serves as a reliable business tool for existing as well as new players.
Global Home Diagnostics Market: Drivers and Restraints
The rising awareness about the importance of self-monitoring and self-diagnosis of diseases among consumers is the cardinal force driving the global home diagnostics market. The increasing initiatives by governments and healthcare organizations are escalating the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing incidence of lifestyle-associated diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular disorders, and hypertension is propelling the demand for home diagnostics systems.
Despite the significant boost provided by technological advancements, the growth of the market is inhibited by the high cost associated with production and product up-gradation. This increases the pricing pressures on consumers, which is further compounded by the lack of favorable reimbursement policies. However, the rising consumer disposable income in emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil is creating immense growth opportunities for home diagnostics systems manufacturers.
Global Home Diagnostics Market: Regional Segmentation
The regional markets studied in the research report are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America and Europe account for a substantial combined share in the market. The growth of these regions is fuelled by the rising awareness about personal health and hygiene, rapidly growing geriatric population, and conducive socio-economic conditions. Moreover, the advent of innovative and accurate testing kits is augmenting the growth of the regions.
Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit a noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period. The expanding patient base coupled with the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-associated and infectious diseases is translating into the greater uptake of home diagnostics systems in the region. The growth of the region is also supplemented by the growing investments by governments and private organizations and cheap procurement and production facilities.
Global Home Diagnostics Market: Competitive Landscape
Several players in the global home diagnostics market are focusing on launch of new products in order to diversify their product portfolio. Moreover, the market is witnessing rising partnerships and collaborations among the majority of players as a part of their primary growth strategy to consolidate their presence. Some of the key players in the market are Bayer AG, Roche Diagnostics Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens AG Inc., Abaxis Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., Alere Inc., Trinity Biotech Plc, Becton Dickinson & Company, and Danaher Corporation.
Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Identifies the Key Drivers of Growth and Challenges of the Key Industry Players
The automotive refinish coatings market is being driven by the increasing average age of vehicles. Vehicles that were manufactured during the 2000s had a low average lifespan. Owing to technological advancements, vehicles being manufactured in present times have an increased average lifespan. For example, the average age of vehicles in the U.K. increased to 7.8 years in 2015 from 6.8 years in 2003. The demand for refinish coatings is rising, as with the increasing average age, vehicles become prone to environmental damage in the form of corrosion.
Another contributing factor in the automotive refinish coatings market progress is the rise in the number of vehicle collisions. An increase in the vehicle collision rate has been observed due to the increasing number of vehicles on the road, which ultimately leads to congestion. In 2015, 48,923 vehicle crashes were reported in the U.S., which was 8.8% higher than the previous year. The demand for automotive refinish coatings is increasing with the growing vehicle collision incidence, as these necessitate damage repairs and refurbishing.
The growing popularity of recreational vehicles (RV), especially in the developed countries in Europe and the North America, is adding to the growth of the automotive refinish coatings market. RVs are vehicles modified to include a living space and basic home amenities. Different vehicles, such as school buses, trailers, vans, and even trucks, are used for this purpose. The Recreation Vehicle Industry Association mentioned that the sales of these vehicles have seen an exponential increase in the past 8 years. As they are mostly customized as per the customer’s liking, the demand for automotive refinish coatings is increasing.
The segments of the automotive refinish coatings market are vehicle age, product type, auto type, resin type, and technology. The auto type segment is subdivided into commercial vehicles, cars, two-wheelers, and others. in 2017, the cars category dominated the market in terms of revenue generation by holding a share of 70.1%. This can be attributed to the rise in accidental insurance claims. The second-largest category was commercial vehicles, owing to the increasing popularity of RVs in developed nations.
Based on technology, the automotive refinish coatings market categories are UV-cured, water-borne, and solvent-borne coatings. The solvent-borne category accounted for close to 60.0% share in terms of volume in 2017, as these are more cost-effective than other technologies. Owing to the demand for eco-friendly technologies in order to comply with low volatile organic compound emission regulations, the water-borne category is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.
Learn details of the Advances in Digestive Remedies Market Forecast and Segments, 2019-2026
The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Digestive Remedies market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Digestive Remedies market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Digestive Remedies market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Digestive Remedies market.
The Digestive Remedies market report examines the consumption patter of each segment and the factors affecting the pattern. In addition, the report focuses on the production footprint of each segment in various industries and regions across the globe.
The Digestive Remedies market report helps the readers grasp the changing trend in the industry supply chain, manufacturing techniques and expenses, and current scenario of the end uses in the global Digestive Remedies market.
All the players running in the global Digestive Remedies market are elaborated thoroughly in the Digestive Remedies market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Digestive Remedies market players.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Bayer Healthcare
GlaxoSmithKline
Johnson & Johnson
Merck KGaA
Pfizer
Sanofi
Eli Lilly
…
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Rest of Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
OTC
Prescription Drug
Market segment by Application, the market can be split into
IHR
Diarrhea Remedies
Others
The Digestive Remedies market report answers the following queries:
- Why consumers are highly inclined towards the consumption of segment in the Digestive Remedies market?
- What are the opportunities available for players operating in the global Digestive Remedies market?
- Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Digestive Remedies market?
- Why region leads the global Digestive Remedies market?
- What are the drivers and restraints affecting the market size of the global Digestive Remedies market?
What the report encloses for the readers:
- Critical insights of each segment, including volume growth outlook, and demand & supply pattern.
- A to Z of each player – positives & negatives, current status, future developments – of the global Digestive Remedies market.
- Detailed information regarding the trends influencing the growth of the global Digestive Remedies market.
- In-depth assessment on the utilization of Digestive Remedies in each end use industry.
- Historical data and future growth outlook of the global Digestive Remedies market.
Why choose Digestive Remedies Market Report?
- Digital intelligence solutions to help clients stay at the forefront.
- Published 6, 000+ reports and recognized by 150+ countries globally.
- A team of 300+ analysts to deliver real-time information across various industries and companies.
- Customized business reports to overcome unique market challenges
Aerosol Propellants Market is Projected to Reach US$XX by the end of 2018 – 2028
The “Aerosol Propellants Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.
Aerosol Propellants market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands. Aerosol Propellants market reports provides all data with easily digestible information to guide every businessman’s future innovation and move business forward.
The worldwide Aerosol Propellants market is an enlarging field for top market players,
competitive landscape and the market growth charts would like in the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. One of the major one is outlined below along with an explanation to what that means for the market, overall.
- 24 April 2018: An investment of £1.6 million was made into Salford Valve Company by Foresight Group. The former manufactures valves for ecologically sustainable propellants. It has come up with a unique valve technology that allows for use of safe and inert gases to be used in aerosol propellants. It is not only better for the environment, appeasing a large community of environmentally conscious people, but also safer than conventional variants which mainly comprise hydrocarbons. The company also gains a point for creating a number of designs, in sync with a wide range of products.
With Foresight’s investment, development and commercialisation of this technology will be facilitated. Another thing that it will help is further research and development of new products. In a way, not only it changes how valves and propellers are viewed in future but also sets a new benchmark in the market.
The global aerosol propellants market is fairly fragmented. Prominent players include the following:
- Aveflor
- Honeywell
- BOC Industrial Gases UK
- DuPont, Aeropres Corporation
- Lapolla Industries Inc.
- AkzoNobel
- Bayer MaterialScience AG
- Emirates Gas
- SRF Limited
To maintain an edge over competitors, players often make new product development and acquisitions as their primary strategies. For instance, it would be worth noting how SRF Limited took over DuPonts pharmaceutical propellant (Dymel) for 20 million to grab a larger market share.
Global Aerosol Propellants Market: Key Trends and Driver
Factors that propel the market ahead are often entwined with growth in other markets, or are a reflection of change in tastes and preferences. Below is one of the many such factors that would contribute to global aerosol propellant market growth.
- Growth in demand for personal care products such as anti-perspirants, deodorants, shaving creams, and so on will set the tone for growth in the global aerosol propellants market. There is also an increase in demand for fragrances. Plus, an increase in the use of products such as paints and air fresheners, which are a proponent of improving living standards and rising income levels in the world economy.
Global Aerosol Propellants Market: Regional Analysis
The North American region will register considerable gains over the period of 2018-2028, due to an expanding scope of application. This boost would be strong from the automotive sector in the United States of America and Mexico. To add to these is the presence of prominent market players in the region who promise it a steady CAGR.
The Asia Pacific region will also chart notable growth with construction and automotive sectors showing immense potential. Countries who will play a decisive role in this region to push global aerosol propellant market to a higher growth trajectory are India, China and Malaysia. The counties are experiencing a rise in disposable incomes as well as an increased move towards personal care among consumers.
Europe, the region that led the market earlier, will note a high demand in the forecast period too, owing to a high demand for personal care products.
Global Aerosol Propellants Market is segmented based on:
Product Outlook
- Hydrocarbons
- Nitrous Oxide and Carbon Dioxide
- DME and Methyl Ethyl Ether
Application Outlook
- Household
- Personal Care
- Paints & Coatings
- Medical
- Automotive & Industrial
- Foods
This Aerosol Propellants report begins with a basic overview of the market. The analysis highlights the opportunity and Aerosol Propellants industry trends that are impacted the market that is global. Players around various regions and analysis of each industry dimensions are covered under this report. The analysis also contains a crucial Aerosol Propellants insight regarding the things which are driving and affecting the earnings of the market. The Aerosol Propellants report comprises sections together side landscape which clarifies actions such as venture and acquisitions and mergers.
The Report offers SWOT examination and venture return investigation, and other aspects such as the principle locale, economic situations with benefit, generation, request, limit, supply, and market development rate and figure.
Quantifiable data:-
- Market Data Breakdown by Key Geography, Type & Application / End-User
- By type (past and forecast)
- Aerosol Propellants Market-Specific Applications Sales and Growth Rates (Historical & Forecast)
- Aerosol Propellants revenue and growth rate by the market (history and forecast)
- Aerosol Propellants market size and growth rate, application and type (past and forecast)
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India
Research objectives and Reason to procure this report:-
- To study and analyze the global consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type, and application, history data from 2019, and forecast to 2025.
- To understand the structure of Aerosol Propellants Market by identifying its various sub-segments.
- To better understand the industry leaders/manufacturers, by outlining and analyzing their sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the near future.
- To receive comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the market growth (opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions, mergers in the market.
- To strategically outline the key players in the market and extensively analyze their growth strategies.
Finally, the global Aerosol Propellants market provides a total research decision and also sector feasibility of investment in new projects will be assessed. Aerosol Propellants industry is a source of means and guidance for organizations and individuals interested in their market earnings.
