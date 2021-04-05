Home Fragrance Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2027|Procter & Gamble, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Voluspa, Newell Brands, NEST Fragrances

Home fragrances are home care products that emit aroma that helps mask unpleasant odor. Home fragrance products differ as per the functionalities. Some of the home fragrance products help relieve stress, whereas some of them facilitate homely ambience through their scented aroma Some of the most common home fragrances preferred by the consumers include fantasy, floral, fresh & clean fruity and gourmand. Electric diffusers, essential oil diffusers, aromatic candles, specialty incense sticks and sprays are some of the key products available in the home fragrance market.

Presently, customers have been making efforts on establishing a stronger emotional connection with their homes, which is expected to augment the demand for home fragrances, thereby propelling the growth of the market. In the view of creating such ambience, customers are approaching and experiencing home fragrances in new ways that can create personal, memorable and a relaxing environment.

Increase has been witnessed in the number of social media users and internet penetration. Taking this into consideration, most of the key players in the home fragrance market strategize on promoting their products and services on various social media platforms. Thus, social media marketing is one of the major strategies adopted by various companies in the industry.

The global home fragrance market is segmented into product, distribution channel and region. By product, the home fragrances market is classified into diffusers, sprays, scented candles and others. Depending on distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, online stores, convenience stores and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Procter & Gamble, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Voluspa, Newell Brands, NEST Fragrances, LLC, Godrej aer., Bougie et Senteur, Prestige Personal Care, Faultless Brands and Ripple Fragrances Pvt. Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations and dynamics of the global home fragrance market from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

– Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

– In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

– Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

– The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas and growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

– By Product

o Diffusers

o Sprays

o Scented Candles

o Others

– By Distribution Channel

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Online Stores

o Convenience Stores

o Others

