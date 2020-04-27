Home Insecticides Market Report Explored in Latest Research

Pests are living organisms that bother or cause damage to plants, humans, animals that even include pets. Pests can be living organisms such as rats, mice and insects among others. Insects invade home, leading to contamination of food and food products. Controlling pests in and around our home is a never ending problem. To control and avoid such pests, a wide array of pesticides have been developed that controls the pests around and in the garden and home. The control of household insect pests depends upon two factors that include selection of proper management strategy and knowledge of pest and its habits.

These factors play a major role to choose the pesticide for applications where it suits the best. Insecticides have become the widely accepted way to keep the gardens and homes pest free. Integrated Pest Management (IPM) is an approach to pest management which uses a wide range of pest controls methods in cost efficient, safe and environmentally sound manner. The various pest management methods include physical, cultural, genetic, biological, chemical and legal controls.

Some of the major insecticides that are used in home include carbaryl, malathion, spinosad, neem oil, azadirachtin, and pyrethrin. These insecticides are classified according to their chemical class such as pyrethroid, botanical and microbial among others. Pyrethrin is a group of synthetic insecticides, which are effective against a wide range of pests. Many of the consumers associate pesticides with pollution, toxic chemicals and health risks. People are avoiding certain synthetic pesticides in favor of organic and natural products.

The major applications of home insecticides are to kill, repel, or control pests such as ants, beetles, mosquitoes among others.The major drivers of home insecticides market include the growing health and hygiene awareness. In addition, the increased awareness of pest borne diseases due to continued problems with aggressive insects is also expected to fuel demand for home insecticides in the market. The EPA in cooperation with FDA and USFDA is the major factor for production and use of pesticide majorly in the U.S. This is the primary factor which is expected to drive the home insecticide market at present and in future.

The health concerns related to synthetic insecticides is expected to hamper the growth of home insecticides in the market. The major threats associated with synthetic insecticides include quick knockdown effect, affects the production of liver enzymes and skin rashes among others. The natural chemical solutions and homemade sprays & solutions are general substitutes to home insecticides that are currently used on a large scale due to rising environmental as well as health concerns. These alternatives may compete in the market with home insecticides causing a slight threat to the home insecticides market in the near future.

Some of the key segments for home insecticides market include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and China. Among the above mentioned regions, U.S. is the largest consumer and producer of home insecticides. Owing to the EPA regulations, the production and use of insecticides has become mandatory in the U.S., which further leads to huge consumption and production of home insecticides. Asia Pacific is also expected to boost demand for home insecticides in the near future due to the rising hygiene awareness among people.

Some of the major players profiled in home insecticides market research report are Shogun Organics Ltd, Nicols, Aristo Biotech and Life Science Pvt. Ltd., Bharat Group, FMC, AIMCO pesticides Limited, HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd, Gharda Chemicals Ltd, Natural Insecto Products Inc, Walco-Linck Company and Zapi SpA among others.