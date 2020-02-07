Global Market
Home Medical Equipment Market lucrative opportunities by 2020examined in new market research report
Home Medical Equipment Market – Overview
Increasing practices of use of technology for self-health management to reduce burden on formal healthcare systems have led to spurt in demand for home medical equipment. Individuals with chronic diseases seek recourse to home medical device to manage their own health, receive assistance for health management, or assist others with healthcare. Cost-effective healthcare solutions in home settings are mostly viable for chronic diseases such as blood pressure and arthritis that mostly requires lifelong medical care need. These medical care solutions, however, need to be safe and convenient.
The home medical equipment market is divided on the basis of product, software, and region. Broadly, by product, home medical equipment market comprise testing, screening, and monitoring products, therapeutic products, mobility care products. Mostly, home medical equipment are used for kidney disorders, respiratory diseases, and cancer.
The home medical equipment market report scrutinizes current status and standpoint of home medical equipment market from various perspectives, including market segmentation and competitive structure. The report delves into each and every vital aspect, including competitive dynamics that are all-important to understand the growth trajectory of home medical equipment market in the forthcoming years. It does so via standard statistical tools and industry-centric research methodologies.
Home Medical Equipment Market – Notable Developments and Competitive Landscape
Partnerships and strategic collaborations are some key growth practices among entities in the home medical equipment market.
- Recently, in a new development, Electromed Inc., entered into an agreement with two distributors for home medical equipment – one regional and one national. Leveraging the distribution network of the two, the company has commercial interests for distribution and sales of SmartVest Airway Clearance System in the U.S. In the quest, Electromed has commenced sale of SmartVest system via home medical equipment distributors in targeted geographies.
Using homecare distribution channel, this enables physicians and patients have access to SmartVest in certain parts of the U.S. Further, the channel also broadens exposure of SmartVest brand airway clearance system.
- In another partnership for distribution, Smiths Medical – a leading medical device manufacturer has partnered with Medline Industries for distribution of its Portex acapella positive expiratory pressure therapy device. This distribution partnership will serve to provide improved access to Smiths Medical’s proprietary acapella devices for patients within home care settings.
Key companies operating in the home medical equipment market that have been profiled in this report are
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- GE Healthcare
- Abbott
- CareFusion Corporation
- Hospira Inc.
- Philips Healthcare
- Medline Industry Inc.
- Braun Melsungen AG
- AstraZeneca
Home Medical Equipment Market – Key Trends
Vast rise in incidence of chronic diseases has spawned practices of home healthcare. Individuals afflicted with chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes look for cost-effective medical care not compromising in quality of care and safety. Home medical equipment that are certified by regulatory agencies find wide acceptance for cost factor and convenience. For example, insulin delivery devices and inhalers are some commonly used home medical equipment that saves vast healthcare expenses for individuals.
Technological advances in home medical equipment is another key factor behind their increasing adoption. Due to technological advances coupled with cognizance for technology among individuals, use of home medical equipment is pacing rapidly. Adoption of expensive technologically medical equipment for home use involves one-time cost that offsets cost incurred due to repeated hospital visits.
Home Medical Equipment Market – Regional Outlook
The home medical equipment market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America, among all, commands leading share in the home medical equipment market. Technological advancements, high disposable income, and awareness among individuals for availability of home medical care are key factors behind staggering demand for home medical equipment in the region.
Research details developments in the Photochromic Lenses Market future scenario by 2020
Ophthalmology market is growing at a stable rate from past few years. This is due to increase in aging population, large patient pool for eye diseases and increasing awareness about eye diseases. Photochromic lenses refer to the eye lenses that when exposed to ultraviolet radiations in sunlight, darken automatically. They return to lighten shade when no longer exposed to ultraviolet radiations. Photochromic lenses may be made of glass or plastic. Glass photochromic lenses have an embedding of microcrystalline silver halides molecules in glass substrate, whereas plastic photochromic lenses are made of organic photochromic molecules. Market for photochromic lenses is growing due the increasing levels of ultraviolet radiations in the atmosphere resulting in increased prevalence of eye diseases.
North America, followed by Europe, dominates the global market for photochromic lenses, due to high level of awareness among people and technological advancement in the region. Asia is expected to experience high growth rate in the next few years in global photochromic lenses market. Countries with large population base, such as China and India, are expected to have the fastest growing photochromic lenses markets in the Asia region. Some of the key driving forces for photochromic lenses market in emerging countries are growing awareness and increase in the disposable incomes.
Increasing prevalence of eye diseases, introduction of photochromic lenses with improved quality, reduced costs and increasing awareness among people are driving the global photochromic lenses market. However, discomfort and other drawbacks associated with the use of photochromic lenses and economic slowdown are restraining the global photochromic lenses market. In addition, advanced technology in alternatives available such as dedicated sunwears restrain the photochromic lenses market.
Growing popularity and innovation of products with more advanced technology are expected to offer good opportunities for photochromic lenses market. Some of the major trends that have been observed in the photochromic lenses market include involvement of companies in R&D of new variety of lenses by use of different technologies.
For instance, drivewear lenses have been developed by use of photochromic lenses and nupolar polarization technology. Some of the major companies dealing in photochromic lenses market are Transitions
- Optical
- Corning
- Rodenstock GmbH
- SEIKO Optical Europe GmbH
- Carl Zeiss AG.
Discover the Ventilators Market lucrative opportunities by 2020
Ventilator is a life supporting healthcare device which regulates breathing of a patient during his treatment. Ventilators are used in the condition of serious lung disease or in other conditions which result in improper working of respiratory system. Ventilators help the patient to breathe easily. On the basis of type of product, ventilators may be classified into critical care ventilators, neonatal ventilators and transport and portable ventilators. On the basis of delivery of oxygen into the lungs, ventilators are of two types such as positive pressure mechanical ventilators and negative pressure mechanical ventilators. Ventilators are used generally used in hospitals. However, in conditions where patient needs long term care facilities and require ventilators for the rest of their lives, the ventilators can be used at home.
North America has the largest market for ventilators followed by Europe, due to the availability of better healthcare infrastructure, technological advancement and improving reimbursement scenario for ICU procedure in this region. Asia is expected to experience high growth rate in the ventilators market in next few years due to emerging economy and improvement in healthcare technologies in the region.
Technological advancements, rising incidence of chronic diseases such as pulmonary and other respiratory diseases and increasing aging population are driving the global ventilators market. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing number of intensive care beds in emerging economies are driving the growth for global ventilators market. However, lack of standardized nomenclature for different ventilation modes and high cost involved are restraining the global ventilators market.
Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as India and China are expected to offer good opportunities for growth of ventilators market in Asia. In addition, integration of physiological principles in system would offer opportunity for global ventilators market. However, complications involved in the use of mechanical ventilators are a challenge for ventilators market. Some of the trends for global ventilators market are increasing adoption of home mechanical ventilators and increasing preference for portable and home care ventilators.
Some of the major companies operating in the global ventilators market are
- ACOMA Medical Industry Co.
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG.
- Bio-Medical Devices Intl
- GE Healthcare
- CareFusion Corporation
- Bunnell Incorporated
- Covidien
- Teleflex Incorporated
Recent research: Hair Care Market detailed analytical overview by 2020
Hair care products help to protect and nourish the hair and reduce hair damage. They keep hair healthy by enhancing the texture and quality of the hair. Hair care products can be made of synthetic or natural ingredients, combined with other additional substances such as preservatives, agents, surfactants and emulsifiers. Hair care products are used by hair care professionals in salons and by individual at home. According to the type of hair and its requirements there are different types of hair care products are available in the market such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling gels, colorants, serums, hair spray, glazes, hair growth products and hair accessories. Modern hair care products provide multiple treatments for damage include split ends, rough, weak, dull and dehydrated.
North America has the largest hair care market followed by Europe, due to increasing hair related problems among consumers, new hair care products innovations and increasing demand for natural and organic hair care products in these regions. Asia is expected to experience high growth rates in the next few years due to emerging economy, improvement in living standards, rising hygiene awareness and increasing hair related problems due to unhealthy lifestyle, seasonal and climatic factors.
Increasing hair and scalp problems, intelligent advertising campaigns of hair care products, growing popularity of herbal hair care products, technology innovations in product manufacturing, rising disposable income and increasing spending on hair care are some of the key factors driving the growth for global hair care market. In addition, attractive packaging, increasing consumer’s awareness about the hair care and shifting towards hair care and styling products are driving the market for hair care. However, high cost involved and economic slowdowns are some of the major factors restraining the growth for global hair care market.
Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as India and China are expected to offer good opportunities in hair care market. However, threat from counterfeit hair care products is a challenge for hair care market. Various trends that have been observed in the global hair care market include growing popularity of hair care treatments such as hair spa and deep nourishment, increasing number of product launches. In addition, rising number of mergers and acquisitions between companies, increasing focus on personal grooming and online retail for hair care products are some of the latest trends for global hair care market.
Some of the major companies operating in the global hair care market are
- L’Oreal USA
- Unilever
- Goody Products Inc.
- CONAIR CORPORATION
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Diamond Products Company
- Aveda Corp
- REVLON
- Kao Brands Company
- Avon Products
