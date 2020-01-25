Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future 2019-2028

Global Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender as well as some small players.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global home Wi-Fi router and extender market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players in the home Wi-Fi router and extender market are Actiontec Electronics, Inc, ASUS TeK Computer Inc, Belkin International, Inc., Cisco, Dell Inc, Devolo AG, D-Link Corp, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Legrand SA, Netgear, Inc., Tenda Technology Inc., TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd., and ZyXEL Communications Corp. among others. Companies are focusing on expanding their business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships with several end-use industries.

The home Wi-Fi router and extender market has been segmented as follows

Global Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender Market

By Device

Wi-Fi Router

Wi-Fi Extender

By Wi-Fi Router

With Uplink Port

With Normal Port

By Geography

North America U.S. Mexico Rest of North America



Europe Italy Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan India China Vietnam Hong Kong Thailand Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.