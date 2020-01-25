Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Report 2016 – 2026

The global Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions across various industries.

detailed analysis on the countries using home Wi-Fi security solutions. The section provides a detailed analysis covering key trends, absolute dollar opportunity and BPS Analysis.

The next section highlights home Wi-Fi security solutions adoption by countries. It provides a market outlook for 2016–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the home Wi-Fi security solutions ecosystem, including latest technological developments as well as service offerings in the market.

This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to growth of the market, as well as analyses degree at which drivers are influencing this market in each country. Key countries assessed in this report include India, Malaysia and Indonesia.

This report evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects of the home Wi-Fi security solutions market across various APAC countries for different component types and home network architectures, for the period 2016 –2026. We have considered 2015 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate APAC home Wi-Fi security solutions market size, we have considered revenue generated by home Wi-Fi Security solutions manufacturers. Other major factors considered to estimate market size include total Internet users in each country, percentage of total population using Internet, total Wi-Fi routers sold (wired & wireless), population of tier-1 cities, population using home automation & security solutions, fixed broadband Internet subscribers per 1,000, average broadband speed, total number of cyber-attacks per year and APAC home automation solutions market value.

The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the APAC home Wi-Fi security solutions market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analyses, based on the technology trends, and economic envelope.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market.

As previously highlighted, the APAC home Wi-Fi security solutions market is split into a number of segments. All home segments in terms of component type, home network architecture and by regions, are analysed in terms of basis point to understand individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends of the APAC home Wi-Fi security solutions market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the APAC home Wi-Fi security solutions market.

In the final section of the report, we include a competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view, based on categories of provider in the value chain, presence in home Wi-Fi security solutions portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the home Wi-Fi security solutions value chain and the potential players for the same.

Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace.

Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the home Wi-Fi security solutions space. Key competitors covered are Cujo LLC, Koalasafe Inc., Eero Inc., Keezel, Luma Home Inc. and Securifi.

Key Segments Covered

By Component Type Hardware Software

By Home Network Architecture Wi-Fi router Modem and router as one device Modem and router as separate device Wi-Fi range extender



Key Regions/Countries Covered

APAC India Malaysia Indonesia



Key Companies

Cujo LLC

Koalasafe Inc.

Eero Inc.

Keezel

Luma Home Inc.

Securifi

