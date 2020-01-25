Horizontal Completions Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Horizontal Completions market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Horizontal Completions market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Horizontal Completions market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Horizontal Completions market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Horizontal Completions market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this Horizontal Completions market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of solution, the global Horizontal Completions market report covers the following solutions:

Drivers and Restraints

There are several factors that are helping to drive the growth of the global horizontal completions market. One of the primary driving factors is the rebound in the active rig count due to the steady recovery in the prices of oil. The steady recovery of the crude and natural oil prices across multiple active rigs in both offshore and onshore drilling sites has increased in recent years. This has also helped in driving the growth of the global horizontal completions market. The demand for the market is also fueled by the increasing requirement of oilfield equipment including the horizontal completion drilling equipment.

One key trend that has been observed in recent years is the advancements in the zonal isolation in horizontal wells. Zonal isolation is necessary to prevent the mixing of water or gas of one oil field with that of the another. To enhance this process of isolation, several vendors are now working on developing newer technologies. Enhancement in the zonal isolation will certainly help in improving the production of the wells and also help in propelling the adoption of horizontal wells. Such trends are thus expected to play a key role in the development of the global market.

Global Horizontal Completions Market – Geographical Outlook

The global horizontal completions market is geographically divided into five key regions. These regions are North America, South America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Of these, the global market is expected to be dominated by North America. This growth of the North America horizontal completions market is primarily driven by increasing technological advancements in the drilling technologies and improved production volumes. The US and Canada are the key contributors to the growth of the North America market. The increasing adoption of horizontally drilled wells across North America is also fueled due to the better production output generated as compared to the conventional drilling methods. In addition to this, governments in the region are promoting the adoption of E&P drilling activities. This is also helping to push the growth of the horizontal completions market in the region.

