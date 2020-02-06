Global Market
Horizontal Directional Drilling Market- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
PMI’s Latest Report, Horizontal Directional Drilling Market report is analyzed and studied on the basis of a comprehensive backdrop analysis. Hence, the Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market report focuses on the information related to the several market segmentations, geographical segmentation, market dynamics, market growth factors, and a complete study of the competitive overview of this market. In addition, the Market research report covers a detailed study of company profiles, which are implementing several strategies to gain their status in the global market. However, the company profiling of the top vendors comprises their market size, product consumption, new product launches, and deep information about the strategies they implement.
Key Players Dominating This Market are:
-
American Augers, Inc., Barbco, Inc., Creighton Rock Drill Ltd., Ditch Witch Equipment Co, Inc., Ellingson Corp., Ferguson Michiana Inc., Herrenknecht AG, Laney Directional Drilling Co., McCloskey International, and McLaughlin Group, Inc.
The research scope provides comprehensive market size, and other in-depth market information details such as, market growth supporting factors, restraining factors, trends, opportunities, market risk factors, market competition, product and services advancements and launches, product/services related regulations overview, and recent developments for the mentioned forecast period. In addition, the report provides key examination of market players operating in the specific market and analysis and outcomes related with the target market for more than 20 countries.
The Horizontal Directional Drilling Market is Segmented as:
-
By Technology (Conventional and Rotary Steerable System)
-
By Application (Onshore and Offshore)
-
By End Use (Oil & Gas Excavation, Utility, Telecommunication, and Others (Soil Mapping, Sewage Disposal, and Geothermal Energy Distribution)
-
By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Why to Choose This Report:
- Complete in-depth analysis on market dynamic powers, market status and competitive situation is offered in this report which helps one to gain facts of the industry in detailed way.
- The ten-year forecast report shows; how the market is expected to grow in the near imminent.
- All strong Horizontal Directional Drilling Industry verticals are presented in this study like Product Type, Applications and Geographical Regions.
- Forecast Horizontal Directional Drilling Industry trends will present the market drivers, constraints and growth opportunities.
- Wide-ranging market dynamics will facilitate key insights for informed decision making.
ENERGY
Pressure Pumping Service Market 2019 – 2028 analysis examined in new market research report
Collectively, more than 70% of the energy demand was driven by China, United States and India in 2018.
CRIFAX added a new market research report on ‘Global Pressure Pumping Service Market, 2019-2028’ to its database of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with prevalent and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, region-wise growth analysis along with challenges that are affecting the growth of the market are also stated in the report.
On the back of growing population and economic development around the world combined with rising energy demand among residential, commercial and public services, and transport sector, the global Pressure Pumping Service Market is estimated to witness exuberant growth over the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2028. According to IEA (International Energy Agency), the worldwide energy demand grew by 4% (900TWh) in 2018. In the same year, the estimation of total electricity production across the globe was attained through coal and natural gas, with coal contributing to 25.6% and natural gas with 27.9% of the total production. Additionally, there is a rising demand for clean, sustainable and eco-friendly energy generation due to increased concerns pertaining to rise in CO2 emissions from energy generation.
Driven by these concerns, many government bodies introduced strict policies and regulations in order to reduce carbon emissions and their adverse impact on the environment. These are some of the notable factors that are contributing to the growth of the Global Pressure Pumping Service Market.
Moreover, the growing awareness related to climate change and environment degradation is encouraging many manufacturers to implement sustainable energy strategies and invest highly in environment friendly power generation technologies, which is further estimated to promote sustainable development among various nations across the globe.
To provide better understanding of internal and external marketing factors, the multi-dimensional analytical tools such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis have been implemented in the global Pressure Pumping Service Market report. Moreover, the report consists of market segmentation, CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), BPS analysis, Y-o-Y growth (%), Porter’s five force model, absolute $ opportunity and anticipated cost structure of the market.
ENERGY
Power Transformer Remote Monitoring And Diagnostic Market Report 2019 Global Industry Statistics & Regional Outlook to 2028
Collectively, more than 70% of the energy demand was driven by China, United States and India in 2018.
CRIFAX added a new market research report on ‘Global Power Transformer Remote Monitoring And Diagnostic Market, 2019-2028’ to its database of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with prevalent and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, region-wise growth analysis along with challenges that are affecting the growth of the market are also stated in the report.
On the back of growing population and economic development around the world combined with rising energy demand among residential, commercial and public services, and transport sector, the global Power Transformer Remote Monitoring And Diagnostic Market is estimated to witness exuberant growth over the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2028. According to IEA (International Energy Agency), the worldwide energy demand grew by 4% (900TWh) in 2018. In the same year, the estimation of total electricity production across the globe was attained through coal and natural gas, with coal contributing to 25.6% and natural gas with 27.9% of the total production. Additionally, there is a rising demand for clean, sustainable and eco-friendly energy generation due to increased concerns pertaining to rise in CO2 emissions from energy generation.
Driven by these concerns, many government bodies introduced strict policies and regulations in order to reduce carbon emissions and their adverse impact on the environment. These are some of the notable factors that are contributing to the growth of the Global Power Transformer Remote Monitoring And Diagnostic Market .
Moreover, the growing awareness related to climate change and environment degradation is encouraging many manufacturers to implement sustainable energy strategies and invest highly in environment friendly power generation technologies, which is further estimated to promote sustainable development among various nations across the globe. With renewables comprising of almost 45% of the electricity production growth around the world, IEA estimated an accelerated growth of 7% (almost 450TWh) in energy generation from renewables in 2018 as compared to an annual average growth of 6% since 2010. During the time period of 2017-18, around 40% of the growth in renewable electricity production in China, 26% in Europe, 7% in the United States, 6% in India and 21% of the growth was recorded in Rest of the world. The rising number of initiatives to achieve cleaner energy goals is estimated to positively impact the growth of the global Power Transformer Remote Monitoring And Diagnostic Market throughout the forecast period.
To provide better understanding of internal and external marketing factors, the multi-dimensional analytical tools such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis have been implemented in the global Power Transformer Remote Monitoring And Diagnostic Market report. Moreover, the report consists of market segmentation, CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), BPS analysis, Y-o-Y growth (%), Porter’s five force model, absolute $ opportunity and anticipated cost structure of the market.
ENERGY
Shunt Reactor Market 2019-2028 Scope, Rising Demand, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities
The average rate of growth of energy consumption had almost doubled since 2010 and grew by 2.3% in 2018.
CRIFAX added a report on ‘Global Shunt Reactor Market, 2019-2028’ to its database of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with prevalent and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, region-wise growth analysis along with challenges that are affecting the growth of the market are also stated in the report.
The global Shunt Reactor Market is estimated to observe significant growth, owing to several factors affecting the demand for energy from various sectors that include residential, commercial and public services and transport sector, apart from growing population, rapid growth in industrial and residential sectors, increase in demand for heating and cooling from among the global population, due to changes in climate conditions that is driving the growth of the market over the forecast period (2019-2028). International Energy Agency (IEA) has mentioned in its report that global demand for energy has risen by 4% (900 TWh).
Several sectors have witnessed high levels of energy consumption globally, with the industrial segment consuming the highest of about 8945 TWh in the year 2017 as compared to 8699 TWh of energy consumed in 2016. Moreover, International Energy Agency (IEA) had also mentioned in its report that in 2018, the average growth rate of energy consumption had almost doubled since 2010 and grew by 2.3% in 2018. Additionally, CO2 emission levels arising from production of energy had recorded an increase of 1.7% reaching about 33 Gigatonnes. Many governments across the world have introduced stringent policies and regulations for reducing carbon emissions that is destroying the environment.
Nations such as China, India and United States are creating a huge demand for energy globally, with at least 70% of total energy demand coming from these nations. Moreover, the awareness on climate change has been increasing which is encouraging many manufacturers to implement sustainable energy strategies to prevent further environment degradation. In 2018, United States of America had recorded the highest demand for oil and gas across the world. High levels of power consumption was reported by China and United States of America which was about 5537 TWh and 3738 TWh of power consumed respectively in 2017. On the other hand, electricity contribution stood at 37.2% from non-OECD countries such as China, India, Russia and Brazil, with China generating 46.7% which is the highest share of power consumed among these nations. These factors are predicted to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.
To provide better understanding of internal and external marketing factors, the multi-dimensional analytical tools such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis have been implemented in the global Shunt Reactor Market report. Moreover, the report consists of market segmentation, CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), BPS analysis, Y-o-Y growth (%), Porter’s five force model, absolute $ opportunity and anticipated cost structure of the market.
