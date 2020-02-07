Global Market
Hormonal Contraceptive Market – Functional Survey 2025
Hormonal Contraception is a type of pregnancy prevention technique acting on the endocrine system using various female hormones to prevent ovulation. Synthetic forms of hormones such as progestin and estrogen are used to prevent ovulation and avoid fertilization by altering the environment of the uterus. Hormonal contraceptives are available in various forms such as patches, injection, pills, Intrauterine Devices (IUD), etc.
Demand Scenario
The global hormonal contraceptive market was USD 18.28 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 23.83 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.86% during the forecast period
Growth by Region
North America dominated the market owing to increasing awareness towards the benefits of using hormonal contraceptive, favourable regulatory scenario, higher awareness about sexual health and high prevalence of unwanted pregnancy. Asia-Pacific will witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the presence of highly populated countries like India and China, where there is a greater need to control the growing population. Other factors which supplement the growth include introduction of new female contraception devices, rise in investment by market players, large fertile population and strong economic growth
Drivers vs Constraints
The factors that drive the growth of the hormonal contraceptive market include increase in awareness about modern contraception methods, increasing significance of family planning, increasing investments by market players to develop innovative devices and supportive government regulations. Also, the implementation of temporary and low cost contraceptive practices instead of permanent contraception is the vital factor driving global market for hormonal contraception market. Some of the factors that hamper the growth of the market include health risks associated with the use of contraceptives, availability of alternate contraceptive methods, and the lack of social acceptance.
Industry Trends and Updates
In August 2018, Lupin launched Ethinyl Estradiol, Drospirenone, and Levomefolate Calcium tablets in the US market which are used to prevent pregnancy. In June 2018, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals received the final approval from the US health regulator for generic versions of Loestrin tablets which are used to prevent pregnancy. In March 2017, TEVA launched the generic version of Minastrin 24 Fe-ethinyl estradiol & norethindrone acetate tablets and ferrous fumarate tablets. In February 2017, Medicines 360 and Allergan announced partnership with health centers to help address unintended pregnancies in areas such as Puerto Rico and Florida. The partnership has helped in increasing access to a hormonal contraceptive of the company in the region
Liquid Biopsy Market- Industry Current Trends, Opportunities & Challenges by 2025
Liquid biopsy is a non-invasive technology that identifies molecular biomarkers using liquid sample instead of using costly or invasive procedures. These tests have great potential for primary detection of cancer, treatment and recurrence monitoring, recognition of genetic abnormalities in foetus, and graft rejection in transplantation patients.
Demand Scenario
The global liquid biopsy market was USD 1074.73 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 2832.96 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 14.85% during the forecast period
Growth by Region
North America leads the market owing to the innovative technological improvements, and increasing occurrence of cancer rates in the Canada and U.S. The markets in developing countries are likely to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to the rising disease prevalence, healthcare awareness, and healthcare spending.
Drivers and Restraints
Growth in research & developments and clinical trials for diagnostics, technological enhancements, growing occurrence of cancer, and growing awareness about liquid biopsy are the major factors fostering the market growth. However, huge costs and complex regulations are restraining the market growth.
Industry Trends and Updates
According to the study of World Health Organization, nearly 14 million new cancer cases were diagnosed and is anticipated to grow by about 70% over the next 2 decades.
Lab Automation Market- Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018-2025)
Laboratory automation is a multi-disciplinary tactic to research, improve, optimize and capitalize on technologies in the laboratory that facilitate new and improved processes. The amount of automation that any lab requires depends on its workflow. The most broadly known application of laboratory automation technology is laboratory robotics. More usually, the field of laboratory automation comprises many different automated laboratory instruments, devices software algorithms, and methodologies used to allow, expedite and raise the efficiency and effectiveness of scientific research in laboratories.
Demand Scenario
The global laboratory automation market was USD 3.78 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 5.34 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period
Growth by Region
North America leads the market owing to the growing adoption of lab automation systems, execution of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in 2010 and economy stimulus programs such as increased funds for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Science Foundation (NSF), and rise in R&D activities by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.
Drivers and Restraints
The key factors driving the market growth are process miniaturization, high demand for lab automation equipment in drug discovery and clinical diagnostics, higher reproducibility and accuracy, and large workforce demand and supply gap.
Industry Trends and Updates
The automated workstations segment account for the largest market share in 2018 owing to the high demand for automation in liquid. On the basis of application, the genomics solutions segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR due to the use of automation is on the rise in genomics for high-throughput requirements, providing greater reproducibility and output as compared to manual methods.
Contraceptive Sponges Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2025
Contraceptive Sponges are generally soft foam sponges made of polyurethane with or without spermicide chemical to prevent the movement of sperm entering the uterus. It is normally 2 inch in diameter and has a loop for easy removal used by women to prevent pregnancy.
Demand Scenario
The global contraceptive sponges market was USD 27.96 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 33 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 2.40% during the forecast period
Growth by Region
North America leads the market with over 50% market share in 2018 owing to the rising awareness as well as high disposable income among people. Europe, on the other hand, is the second largest market due to the large presence of women increasingly using contraceptives to avoid pregnancies. Asia-Pacific region is also considered to be one of the lucrative markets for contraceptive sponges market globally bolstered by increasing government programs regarding family planning due to high population. Countries in South America, Middle-East and Africa also show an upsurge in growth during the projected timeframe owing to the increasing awareness through social media marketing thus serving as an impetus for retail and online stores to gain brand visibility in the region.
Drivers vs Constraints
The global contraceptive sponges market is mainly driven by the increasing importance of family planning as well as rising awareness among women regarding the benefits of contraceptive sponges. However, the growth hindered by the inability of these birth control sponges to prevent sexually transmitted disease (STDs) and also due to the contraceptive sponges being not as effective as condoms.
Industry Trends and Updates
Mayor Laboratories, Inc., a US-based company which manufactures and sells healthcare and reproductive products has entered into an agreement with Blossom Organics, Inc. for the exclusive distribution of the company’s naturally pure intimate care products to all retail, wholesale and governmental channels in United States, Europe and Canada.
Pirri Pharma Canada, Inc., a Canadian-based company which manufactures and sells healthcare and reproductive products has entered into an exclusive five-year supply agreement with Keata Pharma Inc. which is PharmaEng International Inc’s., wholly-owned contract manufacturing subsidiary to provide commercial manufacturing and labelling of product Protectaid.
