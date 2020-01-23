MARKET REPORT
Hormonal Contraceptive Market Is Seeing Explosive Growth By Future Industry Winners: Forecast, 2014-2022
Hormonal Contraceptive Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Hormonal Contraceptive industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Hormonal Contraceptive manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Hormonal Contraceptive market covering all important parameters.
The key points of the Hormonal Contraceptive Market report:
The report provides a basic overview of the Hormonal Contraceptive industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Hormonal Contraceptive industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.
The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Hormonal Contraceptive industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.
The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Hormonal Contraceptive Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Hormonal Contraceptive are included:
companies profiled in the report include ALLERGAN, Afaxys, Inc., Bayer AG, Agile Therapeutics, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., HLL Lifecare Limited, and Piramal Enterprises.
The global hormonal contraceptives market has been segmented as follows:
Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market, by Method
- Oral Contraceptives
- Transdermal Patches
- Injectable Contraceptives
- Intrauterine Contraceptives
- Vaginal Rings
Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market, by Hormones
- Progestin Only
- Combined Hormones
Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market, by Distribution Channel
- Drug Stores
- Gynecology/ Fertility Clinics
- E-commerce
- Others
Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
* Estimates 2018-2025 Hormonal Contraceptive market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Attractive Market Opportunities in the Autonomous Mobile Robotics Market by 2024
Autonomous mobile robots are robots designed for specific behavior and tasks and are designed to work in unpredictable environments. The principle activities of autonomous mobile robots include mapping, navigation, localization, perception, and locomotion. Robots are widely used for transportation, inspection, and surveillance activities among others. Autonomous mobile robots also play economic role in entertainment industry, military service, mining and metals, electronics and electrical sector, oil and gas, automotives, buildings and medical sector among others. Developing of mobile robots is continuously gaining importance.
Growing applications in industrial and technical sector are the major drivers of autonomous mobile robotics market. Low cost computing, advancement in sensors used for navigation and rising dependence on unmanned or military vehicles are the key factors contributing to the growth of autonomous mobile robotics market. Autonomous mobile robots are still in nascent stage. Hence, autonomous mobile robotics market holds only fractional part of its potential market value. The major challenge lies in moving mobile robots from experimental practice to precise science. However, with technological advances, government funds, availability of sound platforms and growing application areas in future is expected to provide major opportunity for autonomous mobile robotics market.
Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. The key players of autonomous mobile robotics market include
- Honeywell Aerospace
- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.
- Cobham Plc
- Cassidian
- BAE Systems Plc
- AAI Corporation
- Vecna Technologies
- Kiva Systems LLC
- Bluebotics SA
Global Ostomy Care Accessories Market Analysis by Market Key Player, Product Application & Geography
Ostomy Care Accessories market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Ostomy Care Accessories industry.. Global Ostomy Care Accessories Market Report is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).
In this report, the global Ostomy Care Accessories market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2024.
The major players profiled in this report include:
Coloplast Corp., ConvaTec Inc., Hollister Inc., EuroMed Inc., 3M., Smith & Nephew., FNC Medical., Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc., Marlen Manufacturing & Development Torbot Group Inc., Cymed Ostomy Co.
By Product type
belt, tapes, adhesives, skin protection, skin barriers, irrigation sets, sleeves, convex inserts, stoma caps
By End user
hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, home care settings
The report firstly introduced the Ostomy Care Accessories basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.
Then it analyzed the world’s main region Ostomy Care Accessories market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and Ostomy Care Accessories industry growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The report highlights historic and forecasted market size in terms of revenues & unit sales, average selling price, growth rates, and company market shares.
- Highlights and compares key application/product categories for growth trends and revenue forecast.
- Market size, revenue and unit sales according to each region
- Cross category comparison – Growth and revenue comparison for product categories, historic and forecast through 2024.
- Market share of top key players
- Current trends and recent Developments
Reasons to Purchase Ostomy Care Accessories Market Research Report
- Develop competitive strategy based on competitive landscape
- Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Ostomy Care Accessories market categories
- Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
- Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
- Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Ostomy Care Accessories market data
- Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance
Caster Wheels Market to Gain a Stronghold by 2027
Caster wheels Market: Introduction
Moving bulky items using wheels has been a practice that has been around since the early existence of the ancient civilization. Caster wheels were first patented by David A. Fisher, whose discovery was initially considered for furniture. Later, caster wheels began to be used for industrial purposes as they were extremely heavy. However, eventually, casters wheels’ design changed to include many features, such as brakes, direction locks, shock absorbers, etc. Now a days, caster wheels are found everywhere — from office desk chairs and hospital beds to automotive factories, etc.
In 1981, the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) published its lifting guide. Since that time, the industry has responded by working to reduce the amount of manual lifting, lowering and carrying found in workplaces, often replacing those tasks with pulling and pushing. Also, at workplaces, overexertion was ranked as the highest cause of disabling injuries. According to a study, in 2015, injuries related to material handling cost business stood at $14.2 billion in direct expenses. Moreover, it was estimated that 10% of major back injuries in the industry are associated with pulling or pushing tasks. Therefore, due to the aforementioned reasons, the demand for caster wheels has increased over the years.
Caster wheels Market: Dynamics
Globally, with the growth in the number of malls, hospitals and clinics, the demand for caster wheels is also anticipated to grow at significant CAGR. Caster wheels facilitate rapid mobility of patients in clinics and hospitals. However, factors, such as noisy wheels and rolling resistance, might hamper the growth of caster wheels market. Also, the engineered plastic material used in caster wheels can be very expensive and this might further hinder the growth of the caster wheels market.
Caster wheels Market: Trend/ Standards
A trending opportunity in the caster wheels market is the need to reduce the risk of workplace injuries, particularly overexertion. There are many safety and health organizations that regulate the noise that caster wheels can make on a plant floor and made compulsion for use of this equipment. OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and CCOHS (Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety) recommends that horizontal force (maximum) exerted should not be more than 50 pound force and mandate use of caster wheel in hospitals. Similarly, there are various kind of safety standards in various region that enforce the use of caster wheels market.
Caster wheels Market: Regional Outlook
The global caster wheel market is segmented into nine key regions: India, China, Latin America, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). As of 2018, growth in developed regions, such as North America, Western Europe and Japan will be driven by the expansion of various industries, such as the automotive industry. Latin America is considered to be a key market for caster wheels because of the availability of downstream operations.
Caster wheels Market: Segmentation
On the basis of type, the Caster wheels market can be segmented into:
- Rigid
- Swivel
- Industrial
- Braking and Locking
On the basis of weight, the Caster wheels market can be segmented into:
- Light Duty
- Medium Duty
- Heavy Duty
On the basis of type of material, the Caster wheels market can be segmented into:
- Forged Steel
- Cast Iron
- Ductile Iron
- Polyurethane
- Mold on Rubber
- Phenolic Resin
- Others
On the basis of type of end-use industry, the Caster wheels market can be segmented into:
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Food Industry
- Medical
- Textile Industry
- Agricultural Machines
Caster wheels Market: Market Participants
Examples of some of the market participants/vendors operating in the Caster wheels market across the globe are:
- DH Casters International
- Hamilton Caster & Mfg. Co.
- Tente
- Muvtons Castors Pvt Ltd.
- Veekay Impex
- Colson Casters
- Cascoo Europe GmbH
- Rhombus Rollen Holding GmbH
- Steinco Paul vom GmbH
- Bestway Casters & Wheels Ltd.
- Brauer
