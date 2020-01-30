Hosiery Market 201-2024 : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Global hosiery market reached more than USD 36 Billion in 2016 and is projected to flourish at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period. Moreover, the market is expected to garner more than USD 40 Billion by the end of 2024.

The global demand for hosiery is increasing due to the increasing employment rate across various countries in the world. Further, rising disposable income is expected to intensify the growth of the global hosiery market. Moreover, rapid urbanization is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the hosiery market.

Europe is slated to account for a leading share of 35% by 2024 in the hosiery market. The growth in the region is anticipated to be fostered by the increasing spending on the fashion apparels and accessories. Besides, European hosiery market is witnessing a gamut of activities such as launch of new high quality and comfortable hosiery products and development of new textile materials. These factors signals promising growth of the Europe hosiery market. U.K., Germany and Italy are the prominent markets in the region.

Global hosiery market is segmented on the basis of product type into socks, tights, leggings, knee highs, opaques, stay-ups, stockings, panty hose, over knees and others. Socks segment (more than 50% share in 2016) occupies the largest market of hosiery across the globe. Further, global socks market is anticipated to reach USD 7 Billion by the end of 2024 Further, this segment is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period. However, over knees segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR of 8% during 2017-2024.

In gender segment, women segment is expected to reach more than USD 13 Billion by the end of 2024 This segment is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. Further, global women hosiery market is projected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 4% in 2024 as compared to previous year.

Major Key Players

CSP International Fashion Group S.p.A., Gildan Activewear Inc., Hanesbrands Inc. and Wolford AG are some of the major players of hosiery market.

