Hospital Gowns Market Size, Trends And Worldwide Outlook To 2026

Global Hospital Gowns Market was valued US$2.39 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$4.1 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.98% during a forecast period.

The hospital gowns market is segmented into risk type, usability, type, and region.

In terms of risk type, global hospital gowns market is segmented into minimal, low, moderate, and high. Based on usability, global hospital gowns market is divided into disposable, and reusable. Further type, global hospital gowns market is split into surgical gowns, non-surgical gowns, and patient gowns.

Based on regions, the global hospital gowns market is divided into five main regions are America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

On the basis of risk type, minimal risk hospital gowns are likely to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to large application scope of minimal gowns, used in basic care unit, standard medical unit, as cover gowns for visitors, and for standard isolation as well as used for research and academic purposes. They reduce the risk of getting microbial and fungal infections. Diseases such as Hepatitis C, Ebola hemorrhagic fever, and Human Immunodeficiency Virus, Hepatitis B are generally acquired through contact with contaminated body fluids. Healthcare workers, especially, are more prone to such contaminations all the time. Therefore, with efforts to ensure the safety of healthcare workers, the adoption rate of minimal risk hospital gowns is poised to increase.

The major driving factor of the global hospital gowns market is hospital gown is an essential requirement in surgical procedures and research field as it reduces the risk of getting contamination and transmission of infections from one patient to another. Increasing cases of HAIs due to lack of sanitation and precaution are anticipated to be one of the primary growth stimulants for the market over the forecast period.

Based on usability, disposable gowns are estimated to command the leading share in the hospital gowns market throughout the forecast period due to cost-effectiveness and safety assurance of disposable gowns are expected to keep their demand high through the forecast period.

Based on the type, patient gowns are poised to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period due to a rising number of surgeries and rising cases of HAIs. Patient gowns are basically designed for surgical procedures and provide protection against various contaminations. They are designed with properties such as barrier effect, low particle release rates, purity, and tensile strength.

In terms of region, North America is leading revenue contributor in the global due to rising number of surgeries in North America and widening the base of workers in healthcare field are anticipated to stoke the growth of the regional market.

The key players in the global hospital gowns market include Medline Industries, Inc., Standard Textile Co., Inc., Angelica Corporation, AmeriPride Services Inc., and Cardinal Health.

Scope of Global Hospital Gowns Market:

Global Hospital Gowns Market, by Risk Type:

• Minimal

• Low

• Moderate

• High

Global Hospital Gowns Market, by Usability:

• Disposable

• Reusable

Global Hospital Gowns Market, by Type:

• Surgical Gowns

• Non-Surgical Gowns

• Patient Gowns

Global Hospital Gowns Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operating in Global Hospital Gowns Market:

• Medline Industries, Inc.

• Standard Textile Co., Inc.

• Angelica Corporation

• AmeriPride Services Inc.

• Cardinal Health

• Others.