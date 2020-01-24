Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2019 – 2029

Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market research study

The business intelligence study for the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

Additionally, the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market study puts forth a rigid basis for collecting a cluster of insights that potential customers can use to enhance their revenues and reduce costs. The illustration of data on Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are eyeing for the stipulated timeframe.

All of the segments covered in the research study are examined on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other crucial factors. Our business study presents how various segments are adding to the growth of the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market. It also offers information on key trends with regards to the segments studied in the report. This supports market players to focus on promising regions of the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market. The research study also delivers independent analysis on the segments as per absolute dollar opportunity.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

key players in the hot melt adhesive tapes market are as follows:

Avery Dennison Corporation

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

The 3M Company

Shurtape Technologies, LLC

Irplast S.p.A.

Mario Tapes

Hira Industries L.L.C

Scapa Group plc

LINTEC Corporation

Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market – Key Developments:

Tier 1 and 2 companies in the hot melt adhesive tapes market are focusing towards product portfolio expansion and expanding their footprint in global market. While Tier 3 companies in the hot melt adhesive tapes market are focusing towards serving high quality product and this section constitutes of unorganized players in the market. Some of the recent developments in the hot melt adhesive tapes market are as follows:

Avery Dennison, a manufacturer of hot melt adhesive tapes is expanding its business through acquisition strategy in the hot melt adhesive tapes market. The company acquired Yongle Tape Company Ltd. for $190 million in 2016.

In May 2017, tesa SE launched a new product range of tapes segment that are made from ultra thin washi paper.

In May 2019, 3M company acquired Acelity Inc., a healthcare solution company to expand its footprint across the globe.

In June 2018, Essentra Plc. Is expanding its business by extending its footprint in different parts of globe. For instance, the company divested its consumer packaging site in Bristol, U.K.

The global hot melt adhesive tapes market is divided into seven major regions, which are as follows –

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The research attempts to answer many queries such as:

What aspects do the customers look for while purchasing Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes ? Who is buying your product or service globally at present? Who are your critical competitors? How will the competitive scenario look like between the forecast period 2019 – 2029? What will be the cost of the products and facilities across different regions? What are the trends impacting the performance of the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market? What issues will vendors running the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market confront? What needs are the leading manufacturers trying to meet by the forecast period?

