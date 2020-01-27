Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market to Reach US$ 21.7 Billion Growing at CAGR 7.0% to 2024

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 149 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market is projected to grow from US$ 15.5 Billion in 2019 to US$ 21.7 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2019 and 2024. This report spread across 149 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 93 tables and 40 figures is now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market include are

3M Company (US)

Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)

tesa SE (Germany)

Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (Canada)

“Consumer & DIY is the largest and fastest-growing application segment of the hot melt adhesive tapes market.”

There has been a surge in demand for hot melt adhesive tapes in DIY applications, in APAC. Increasing public awareness for DIY is fueling the use of these tapes in different activities, such as gardening, crafting, and small construction & furniture projects. A majority of these tapes are used for different office and household applications. Double-sided DIY tapes are used to stick together different components made from different materials, such as wood, glass, rubber, plastic, paper, cardboard, and metal.

“APAC is the largest hot melt adhesive tapes market.”

APAC accounts for the largest share, in terms of volume and value, of the global hot melt adhesive tapes market. It encompasses a diverse range of economies with different levels of economic development and multiple industries. The development is mainly attributed to the high economic growth rate followed by heavy investments across industries, such as automotive, consumer goods & appliances, building & construction, and furniture. The key market players are expanding their hot melt adhesive tapes production in APAC, especially in China and India.

Competitive Landscape of Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

4 Market Ranking of Key Players

5 Competitive Situation & Trends

5.1 Investment & Expansion

5.2 Merger & Acquisition

5.3 New Product Launch

Report Highlights:

To strategically identify and profile the key market players and analyze their core competencies

To estimate and forecast the market size on the basis of five regions, namely, Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To analyze and forecast the hot melt adhesive tapes market, in terms of value and volume

To provide detailed information about the key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To analyze and forecast the size of the market on the basis of adhesive resin, backing material, product type, application, and region

To estimate and forecast the hot melt adhesive tapes market at the country-level in each of the regions

To analyze the market opportunities and competitive landscape of the market leaders and stakeholders

To analyze the competitive developments, such as new product launch, investment & expansion, and merger & acquisition, in the hot melt adhesive tapes market

