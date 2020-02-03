Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2019 – 2029

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market.

This Press Release will help you to understand the Volume, growth with Impacting Trends.

key players in the hot melt adhesive tapes market are as follows:

Avery Dennison Corporation

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

The 3M Company

Shurtape Technologies, LLC

Irplast S.p.A.

Mario Tapes

Hira Industries L.L.C

Scapa Group plc

LINTEC Corporation

Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market – Key Developments:

Tier 1 and 2 companies in the hot melt adhesive tapes market are focusing towards product portfolio expansion and expanding their footprint in global market. While Tier 3 companies in the hot melt adhesive tapes market are focusing towards serving high quality product and this section constitutes of unorganized players in the market. Some of the recent developments in the hot melt adhesive tapes market are as follows:

Avery Dennison, a manufacturer of hot melt adhesive tapes is expanding its business through acquisition strategy in the hot melt adhesive tapes market. The company acquired Yongle Tape Company Ltd. for $190 million in 2016.

In May 2017, tesa SE launched a new product range of tapes segment that are made from ultra thin washi paper.

In May 2019, 3M company acquired Acelity Inc., a healthcare solution company to expand its footprint across the globe.

In June 2018, Essentra Plc. Is expanding its business by extending its footprint in different parts of globe. For instance, the company divested its consumer packaging site in Bristol, U.K.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the global hot melt adhesive tapes market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with hot melt adhesive tapes market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on hot melt adhesive tapes market segments and geographies.

The global hot melt adhesive tapes market is divided into seven major regions, which are as follows –

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

