MARKET REPORT
Hot Melt Adhesives Market foreseen size grow exponentially over 2026
Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market is expected to reach US$ 11.44 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% during a forecast period.
Report segment of global hot melt adhesives market based on product, application, and geography. Based on product, the Hot Melt Adhesives market is classified into ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), the styrenic block copolymer (SBC), polyurethane (PU), polyamide (PA), amorphous polyalphaolefins (APAO), metallocene polyolefin (MPO), polyester, and others. On the basis of application, the Hot Melt Adhesives market is categorized into packaging products, hygiene, furniture, footwear, textile, automobile, bookbinding, others. Region-wise, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Hot melt adhesives, also famous as hot glue, and are in the form of thermoplastic adhesive which is applied using a hot glue gun. The variety of polymers in this class is wide and involves both natural and synthetic ones. It is frequently sold as solid cylindrical sticks of several diameters and can also be applied by spraying or dipping. The key trend in the global hot melt adhesives market is shifting from traditional techniques to innovative automotive assembly techniques. Increasing spending power in developing economies and speedy growth in the packaging industry are the major drivers acknowledged in the market. Increasing purchasing power of individuals and changing utilization trends have run to the development of more diverse, multifarious, and eco-friendly products, thereby calling for higher use of these adhesives. A major restraint faced by the manufacturers of these products is the variable raw material prices. The cost of the raw materials used in adhesives are highly unpredictable in nature, and the manufacturers need to reduce any negative impact on their revenue margins due to such volatility in raw material prices. Hence, it becomes challenging for producers to maintain a balance among the cost of production and selling price, which serves as a major restraint for the hot melt adhesives market growth.
In terms of product, ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) group noted the largest volumes sales in the market, with more than 41% contribution in 2017. The market for EVA is driven by its beneficial properties, such as faster setting time, durability, and suitability in a wide range of temperature. With the quick rise in the construction and automotive industries, the requirement for EVA is likely to rise in the coming years.
Based on application, throughout the forecast period, the volume sales of these adhesives are probable to witness the maximum growth for the automobile application, growing at a CAGR of XX%, during the forecast period. Due to the increasing use of hot melts in the component assembly of personal and commercial vehicles in the countries of developing economies, the demand for these adhesives will restart to rise in the automobile industry during the forecast period.
In terms of geography, Europe was the largest regional-level market for these products, accounting for more than XX% volume sales share. The dominance of the region is due to the high spending habits of European individuals, which continue to create substantial demand for adhesives used in packaging. Additional, European countries are among the leading manufacturers as well as buyers of automobiles in the world, which continues to aid the growth of the hot melt adhesives market in the region.
Some of the major players operating in the global Hot Melt Adhesives market include Henkel & Co. KGaA, Jowat SE, Sika AG, 3M Company, Bostik Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, H.B. Fuller Company, Arkema Group, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Beardow& Adams (Adhesives) Limited., and DowDuPont Inc.
Scope of the Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market
Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market by Products
• Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
• Styrenic Block Copolymer
• Polyurethane
• Polyamide
• Amorphous Polyalphaolefins
• Metallocene Polyolefins
• Polyester
Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market by Application
• Packaging Products
• Hygiene
• Furniture
• Footwear
• Textile
• Automobile
• Electronics
• Bookbinding
• Others
Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market by Geography
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players operating in the Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market
• Henkel &Co. KGaA
• Jowat SE
• Sika AG
• 3M Company
• Bostik Inc.
• Avery Dennison Corporation
• H.B. Fuller Company
• Arkema Group
• Westlake Chemical Corporation
• Beardow& Adams (Adhesives) Limited.
• DowDuPont Inc.
ENERGY
Container Fleet Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2025
This report studies the global Container Fleet market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Container Fleet market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Container fleet finds application in the automotive, mining and minerals, oil, gas, and chemicals, food and agriculture, and the retail industries.
Currently, the market is witnessing the increased use of fleet management techniques to improve operational efficiency, reduce risk, track the fleet, and control expenses. Container fleet management is the growing requirement for fleet operators to increase their operational productivity.
The rapidly growing intermodal freight transportation is the major growth driver for the container fleet market. Intermodal freight transportation requires standard containers as they provide high efficiency and can carry more containers per day or voyage.
The reefer container segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the market throughout the forecast period. Companies are focusing on manufacturing temperature-controlled containers. They can monitor containers in real time during transit. The demand for reefer fleet will be the highest from the fruits and vegetable sector, which contribute more than 50% share of the reefer container volume. The growing demand for perishable goods will be a major factor driving the growth of this segment.
In 2017, the global Container Fleet market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Maersk
CMA CGM
MSC
China COSCO Shipping
Evergreen Marine Corporation
Hanjin Shipping
Hapag-Lloyd
Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM)
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. (K Line)
Mitsui O.S.K
NYK Line
Orient Overseas Container Line
Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation (Yang Ming)
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Dry Containers
Reefer Container
Tank Container
Special Container
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Oil & Gas
Food
Mining & Minerals
Agriculture
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Container Fleet in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Container Fleet are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Container Fleet Manufacturers
Container Fleet Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Container Fleet Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Container Fleet market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Contents
Global Container Fleet Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Container Fleet
1.1 Container Fleet Market Overview
1.1.1 Container Fleet Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Container Fleet Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Container Fleet Market by Type
1.3.1 Dry Containers
1.3.2 Reefer Container
1.3.3 Tank Container
1.3.4 Special Container
1.4 Container Fleet Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Automotive
1.4.2 Oil & Gas
1.4.3 Food
1.4.4 Mining & Minerals
1.4.5 Agriculture
1.4.6 Others
Chapter Two: Global Container Fleet Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Container Fleet Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Maersk
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Container Fleet Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
Continued….
MARKET REPORT
2-Methylfuran Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2016 – 2026
Business Intelligence Report on the Biosurgery Equipment Market
FMI, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Biosurgery Equipment Market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Biosurgery Equipment by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers.
As per the report, the Biosurgery Equipment Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2016 – 2026 and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report suggests that significant progress in technology, growing investments towards R&D projects, and increasing awareness related to curbing industrial waste are some of the primary factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Biosurgery Equipment Market during the assessment period 2016 – 2026.
The presented report offers a microscopic view of the market scenario in different regions. The political and economic environment are thoroughly assessed to provide clarity on the growth prospects of the Biosurgery Equipment market in each regional market.
Key Information that can be drawn from the Biosurgery Equipment Market Report:
- The pricing structure of products offered by various market players
- Growth prospects of the various segments and sub-segments in the Biosurgery Equipment Market
- Notable trends that are expected to impact the dynamics of the Biosurgery Equipment Market
- Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and strategic alliances
- Growth opportunities for market players in various regional markets
This chapter of the report tracks the business prospects of prominent market players operating in the Biosurgery Equipment Market. The revenue growth, market share, product portfolio, pricing, sales, and marketing strategies of each company is discussed in the report.
Important queries related to the Biosurgery Equipment Market addressed in the report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Biosurgery Equipment Market?
- Which product is likely to be the ‘cash cow’ for the players in the Biosurgery Equipment Market?
- How are the market players reducing their environmental footprint?
- Which region is expected to present a plethora of opportunities for market players in the Biosurgery Equipment Market?
- What are the different growth strategies adopted by market players?
Key Players
Key players of biosurgery equipment market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter, Sanai, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG., C. R. Bard, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Stryker, Hemostasis, LLC, Biom’Up, Atrium Medical Corporation, Kuris Biosciences AG, Prolife, Inc., Conidian, Integra Life Sciences Corporation.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology, material and applications.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
-
Market Segments
-
Market Dynamics
-
Market Size
-
Supply & Demand
-
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
-
Competition & Companies involved
-
Technology
-
Value Chain
Regional analysis includes
-
North America (U.S., Canada)
-
Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)
-
Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic, Rest of Western Europe)
-
Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland)
-
Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
-
Japan
-
Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
-
Detailed overview of parent market
-
Changing market dynamics in the industry
-
In-depth market segmentation
-
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
-
Recent industry trends and developments
-
Competitive landscape
-
Strategies of key players and products offered
-
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
-
A neutral perspective on market performance
-
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.
NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.
MARKET REPORT
Infrared Search and Track (IRST) system Market 2019-2025: Global Size, Share, Key Players, Production, Growth and Future Insights
The Infrared Search and Track (IRST) system market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Infrared Search and Track (IRST) system manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
The global Infrared Search and Track (IRST) system market 2019 research is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the industry and provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Infrared Search and Track (IRST) system market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
This report presents the worldwide Infrared Search and Track (IRST) system market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Companies profiled and studied for this Infrared Search and Track (IRST) system market report include Aselsan, HGH Syst?mes Infrarouges, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rheinmetall, Safran, Thales Group, Tonbo Imaging Private Limited and others.
Major Points covered in this report are as below
The report focuses on global major leading industry players of Infrared Search and Track (IRST) system market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Infrared Search and Track (IRST) system market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Infrared Search and Track (IRST) system market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
