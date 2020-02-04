Hot Melt Adhesives Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2020

Global Whey Protein Products Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

Whey protein is extensively consumed by gym-goers and sportspersons to ensure quick growth and recovery of their muscles. Hence, a large consumer base within the global whey protein products market is drawn from the rising number of fitness enthusiasts and trainers. Owing to this factor, the global whey protein products market is expected to expand at a stellar rate in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, whey protein is also consumed by people as a replacement for normal meals which has led to the adoption of whey protein products in households. Another key reason behind the growth of the global market for whey protein products is the approval given to these products by medical professionals.

Global Whey Protein Products Market: Market Potential

Until a decade ago, whey protein products were only available across limited departmental stores, groceries, and healthy product outlets. However, several new channels for the sale and purchase of protein products have come to the fore in recent times. This factor offers commendable opportunities for growth to the vendors existing in the global market for whey protein products. Furthermore, the availability of whey protein products on e-commerce websites and online stores is also expected to propel whey protein products market demand in the years to come.

Global Whey Protein Products Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the demand within the whey protein products market in North America has been rising at a boisterous rate in recent times. This owes to the matured fitness industry in the US and Canada, and the presence of renowned brands for whey protein products in the region. The whey protein products market in Asia Pacific has been expanding on account of the import of special whey products in India and China.

Some of the key vendors in the global whey protein products market are Milk Specialties Global, Davisco Foods International, Inc., Hilmar Cheese Company, and Maple Island, Inc.

