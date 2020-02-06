Global Market
Hotel Property Management Software Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2025 – RealPage, MRI Software, Console, Cloudbeds, FCS Computer Systems
The Hotel Property Management Software Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Hotel property management system is defined as a platform that enables the group or a particular hotel to manage front office tasks, such as room assignment, guest check-in/check-out, booking reservations, managing billing, and room rates. In addition to helping the hoteliers run their business more efficiently and effectively, hotel PMS software can also assist hotel employees to gain insights regarding guest preferences and behavior and enhance the quality of the customer experience. Reduction in overall operational cost, increasing demand for real-time data analytics are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe.
Hotel property management software enhance operational efficiencies, it helps to develop the business process & ensure customer retention and it improve customer engagement. These benefits are also propelling the demand of Hotel Property Management Software among its end-users across the world. However, complications in switching from conventional system is one of the major factors which limiting the market growth of Hotel Property Management Software over the coming years.
The regional analysis of Global Hotel Property Management Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/dominant region in the global Hotel Property Management Software market due to technological advancements and rising investments in R&D of companies in the region. Europe is also estimated to grow in the Hotel Property Management Software market over the forecasted period. Asia-Pacific is also expected to grow at higher growth / higher CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to considerable growth of small and medium sized enterprises in the market along with rising industrialization.
The major market player included in this report are:
– RealPage
– MRI Software
– Console
– Cloudbeds
– FCS Computer Systems
– eZee Absolute
– Hoteliga
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
– Large Hotel
– Small Hotel
– Chain Hotel
– Other
By Application:
– Room Reservation
– Check-Out
– Others
Global Market
Erectile Dysfunction Market Grows With Changing Consumer Preferences & New Opportunities
Erectile dysfunction is the incapability to maintain sufficient erection for pleasing sexual performance. Managing this disorder includes medical history, sexual history and psychological history of a person. There are numerous drugs available for the treatment of erectile dysfunction which include both branded and generic drugs. It is a common medical disorder mostly affecting men older than 40 years of age. Stress and mental health concerns may worsen the problem and physical and psychological issues may also cause erectile dysfunction.
Demand Scenario
The global erectile dysfunction market was USD 4117.1 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 4812.6 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 2.25% during the forecast period
Growth by Region
North America dominated the global erectile dysfunction market, occupying more than 42.6% of the total market share in 2018. The various factors boosting the growth of the market are better access to ED treatments and reimbursement coverage for high post penile implant surgeries. Europe is the second largest market whereas, Asia Pacific shows fastest growth owing to rapidly changing healthcare sector, and the presence of huge opportunities for the development of this market. However, the Middle East & Africa has the minimum share in the market owing to the presence of poor and slow developing countries, especially, in African region. The Middle East holds the main share of the regional market due to well-developed technology and high spending.
Drivers and Restraints
Growing disease awareness, rising patient willingness to seek medical assistance for disease management, and the increasing presence of favourable guidelines are driving the growth. The global erectile dysfunction market is also witnessing a growing demand for low-cost generic drugs, especially in the APAC countries such as India and China. The rise in the risk of sexually transmitted diseases, reduction of insurance coverage for erectile dysfunction treatment, growing threat from counterfeit drugs, and presence of social stigma in developing countries are some factors limiting penetration rates.
Industry Trends and Updates
In January, 2017, the Eli Lilly Company was awarded as world’s most ethical company. Pfizer Inc., an American global pharmaceutical corporation headquartered in New York City in June 2017, acquired AstraZeneca’s Neksium.
Global Market
Automotive Seat Belt Sensor Market Growing Demand 2018 to 2025
Seat belt sensor is a component of seat belt reminder system. Automotive seat belt sensor detects inhabitants in the passenger seat and the rear seat. Seat belt reminder system uses the information given by seat belt sensor to trigger a warning light or an audible signal.
Demand Scenario
The global automotive seat belt sensor market is forecasted to reach 20.39 billion USD by 2025 from 13.41 billion USD in 2018 with a CAGR of 6.17% during the forecasted period
Growth by Region
Growing purchasing capabilities of cars with advance safety features is driving the growth of the market in Asia – Pacific region. In Europe and North America, significant opportunities are created for automotive seat belt sensors as a part of advanced driver-assistance systems.
Drivers vs constraints
Increase in the demand for occupant safety across the automobile industry is a major growth driver for automotive seat belt sensor market. Increasing customer awareness on the automotive safety is also a key factor for the growth of the market. In spite of the growth drivers, the cost pressure of equipment manufacturers because of the addition of sensors in seat belts hinder the market growth.
Industry Structure and Updates
Olea Sensor Network has released a seat belt vital sign monitor for automotive safety that works with next-generation Internet-of-things. IR sensors are also used for seatbelt warning indicator.
Global Market
Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Future Demand Analysis with Forecast 2018 to 2025
Automotive remote diagnostics allows to continuously monitor vehicle performance and safety. The technology can be used to help reduce service time, fix vehicle issues and prevent any other failures.
Demand Scenario
The global automotive remote diagnostics market is estimated to reach 12.68 billion USD by 2025 from 6.08 billion USD in 2018 with a CAGR of 11.18% during the forecasted period
Growth by Region
Asia – Pacific will grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period because it has the highest vehicle production in the world. North America has largest share in the automotive remote diagnostics market due to feature upgrades and new business models aimed at generating additional income.
Drivers vs Constraints
The major driver of automotive remote diagnostics market is increasing demand for connected car solutions. The rise in global sales of hybrid and electric vehicles influence the automotive remote diagnostics market. On the other hand, additional cost of installation and services are expected to hinder the growth of the market
Industry Structure and Updates
Groupe PSA built its CVMP using Huawei’s OceanConnect IoT platform, which enables customers to access services such as connected navigation, natural language voice recognition and a connected service portal via the vehicle’s dashboard screen. The vehicle’s maintenance status and the history of journeys and driving styles are also accessible from the customer’s smartphone.
ZF joins the eSync Alliance, a global multi-company initiative aiming to standardize over-the-air (OTA) connected vehicle technology.
