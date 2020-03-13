How Much Is The Chinese Wedding Industry Worth? 5 Important Figures To Know

Introduction

With over 1.4 Billion inhabitants, China has the largest population in the world. The culture, tradition and the over protective nature of parenting has a significant impact on weddings in the country.

In this article, we are going to look at the Chinese Wedding Industry. We are also going to look at five important figures that will arouse the interests of brands looking to enter the Chinese wedding market.

Why the Chinese Wedding Industry is growing 25% year-on-year?

The economic boom in China created millionaires and billionaires by the dozens. This led to rising aspirations and social status markers slowly making their presence felt. The Communist background of the country had always put a lens of economic conservatism on the Chinese society.

However, with China’s economy opening up and the subsequent liberalization, the population was exposed to many western symbols. One of those symbols was extravagant weddings. Chinese brides and grooms are spending millions of dollars on curated weddings.

They are gifting super cars and hosting events at exhibition centres. In addition, they are also willing to shell out millions of pre-wedding shoots and luxury honeymoon packages. This has been seen by many, as a result of the erstwhile strict Communist government, looking the other way.

China has the highest number of foreign students studying in foreign Universities (USA and UK). During their time at the universities, Chinese students intermingle with their western counterparts. They learn about spending money on luxuries like cars, high fashion, technology, vacations and so on.

When they marry, they want to spend their money to celebrate their once-in-a-lifetime moment.

5 Important Figures about the Chinese Wedding Industry

Total Worth of the Industry: 3.37 Trillion Yuan-

According to data and insights, by 2021 the Chinese Wedding Industry is all set to hit 3.37 Trillion Yuan. In USD, the same comes to around $480 Billion USD. Wedding catering, photography, fashion, and vacations are all expected to grow in double digits.

Wedding Photography Industry: $80 Billion USD-

The Australian Documentary, Love China showed how Chinese brides and grooms will go to great lengths to organize the perfect shoots. This includes the pre-wedding shoots taking place at scenic locations all over the world, as well the honeymoon shoot.

Bride Price: $38,000 USD on average-

When China established the ‘one-child policy’, it resulted in severe population control. It also led to a scarcity of women in the society to marry. Chinese men still pay thousands of dollars to the family of the bride in a marriage. While there are attempts to limit it, nothing concrete has been done.

41% of Chinese Couples find their Partners Online-

Baidu, WeChat and Weibo are terms, which you would not have heard. However, these are bread and butter social media platforms for China. They find love online and convert the same into marriage.

10 Million Weddings take place annually in China-

In the last couple of years, nearly 10 million weddings have taken place every year in the country. This means that the biggest population in the world is marrying a lot. This is in stark contrast to countries like Japan or even the USA, where there is a drop in the number of weddings.

Conclusion

With China being one of the major economic superpowers in the world, the wedding industry is not expected to slow-down anytime soon. As more and Chinese couples fall in love with western values of marrying and open themselves up to luxury, this industry is going to see double digits growth for a very long time.