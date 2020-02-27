How to Fix Explorer.exe System Call Failed on Windows 10

The exeplorer.exe system call failed issue often occurs when launching File Explorer. All kinds of factors such as driver failures, virus or malware attacks, program conflicts, bad sectors on the hard disk are responsible for this error.

Method 1. Restart the Windows Explorer

Restarting the File Explorer should be the first and simplest way to fix the system call failed error. It has been proven to be useful by many people.

Step 1. Right-click the empty space of the Taskbar and select Task Manager.

Step 2. Right click the Windows Explorer process on the list and select Restart option.

Method 2. Check the Errors on Hard Drive

If there are bad sectors on the hard disk, the exeplorer.exe system call failed error may occur. You can use the CHKDSK tool to repair it.

Step 1. Right click the Start menu and select Command Prompt (Admin).

Step 2. Run chkdsk C: /f /r command in the elevated Command Prompt.

Step 3. Type Y to restart your computer, and then the tool will scan and fix the error automatically.

Method 3. Use System File Checker and DISM

Corrupted or missing system files can also lead to the system call failed exeplorer.exe error. You can use System File Checker to repair them.

Step 1. Open the elevated Command Prompt.

Step 2. Type the sfc /SCANFILE=C: \windows\explorer.exe command and press Enter.

Then this tool will automatically repair the corrupted system files. In addition, you can run the DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth command in the elevated command prompt, which can also repair the corrupted system files.

Method 4. Uninstall Suspicious Installed Programs

The suspicious program that you installed recently may carry malware that may lead to the exeplorer.exe system call failed error. So, you can try uninstalling it.

Step 1. Right–click the Start button and select Programs and Features from the context menu.

Step 2. Right click the suspicious program you installed currently and select Uninstall.

Method 5. Scan the Malware for the Full System

In addition to uninstalling the suspicious software, you can use Windows Defender to scan malware for your full system.

Step 1. Type virus in the search box and select Virus & threat protection from the top result.

Step 2. Select the Run a new advanced scan option on the right panel.

Step 3. Select the Full scan option and click on Scan now to start the process.

After the scan process completes, you can restart Windows Explorer and see if the exeplorer.exe system call failed Windows 10 error still exists.

Method 6. Perform a Clean Boot

As mention above, program conflicts can also lead to the exeplorer.exe system call failed issue. You can perform a clean boot to resolve it.

Step 1. Press Win + R keys to open the Run box, and then msconfig in it and hit Enter.

Step 2. Navigate to the Services tab and select the box of Hide All Microsoft Services.

Step 3. Click on Disable all button, and then click OK and Apply.

Step 4. Navigate to the Startup tab and click on Open Task Manager.

Step 5. Disable all programs one by one and repeat this step. After disabling all programs, close the window and click OK. If the system call failed issue is resolved by this, you will know what’s program is causing the error and unisnatll it.

Method 7. Update Graphic Card Driver

Updating the graphic card driver can also help fix the problem. Here’s how to do that:

Step 1. Right–click the Start button and select the Device Manager.

Step 2. Expand the Display adapters and double click the graphic driver to open its Properties.

Step 3. Navigate to the Driver tab and click on Update Driver button.

Step 4. Then you can chooss to update the grphicas card drive automatically or manually besded on your needs.

Method 8. Reinstall Windows 10 System

If all the above methods fail to fix the issue, you may have to consider reinstalling your Windows 10 system. Exploere.exe is very crucial in Windows OS and you need this program to deal with lots of works.