How to Fix Explorer.exe System Call Failed on Windows 10
The exeplorer.exe system call failed issue often occurs when launching File Explorer. All kinds of factors such as driver failures, virus or malware attacks, program conflicts, bad sectors on the hard disk are responsible for this error.
Method 1. Restart the Windows Explorer
Restarting the File Explorer should be the first and simplest way to fix the system call failed error. It has been proven to be useful by many people.
Step 1. Right-click the empty space of the Taskbar and select Task Manager.
Step 2. Right click the Windows Explorer process on the list and select Restart option.
Method 2. Check the Errors on Hard Drive
If there are bad sectors on the hard disk, the exeplorer.exe system call failed error may occur. You can use the CHKDSK tool to repair it.
Step 1. Right click the Start menu and select Command Prompt (Admin).
Step 2. Run chkdsk C: /f /r command in the elevated Command Prompt.
Step 3. Type Y to restart your computer, and then the tool will scan and fix the error automatically.
Method 3. Use System File Checker and DISM
Corrupted or missing system files can also lead to the system call failed exeplorer.exe error. You can use System File Checker to repair them.
Step 1. Open the elevated Command Prompt.
Step 2. Type the sfc /SCANFILE=C: \windows\explorer.exe command and press Enter.
Then this tool will automatically repair the corrupted system files. In addition, you can run the DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth command in the elevated command prompt, which can also repair the corrupted system files.
Method 4. Uninstall Suspicious Installed Programs
The suspicious program that you installed recently may carry malware that may lead to the exeplorer.exe system call failed error. So, you can try uninstalling it.
Step 1. Right–click the Start button and select Programs and Features from the context menu.
Step 2. Right click the suspicious program you installed currently and select Uninstall.
Method 5. Scan the Malware for the Full System
In addition to uninstalling the suspicious software, you can use Windows Defender to scan malware for your full system.
Step 1. Type virus in the search box and select Virus & threat protection from the top result.
Step 2. Select the Run a new advanced scan option on the right panel.
Step 3. Select the Full scan option and click on Scan now to start the process.
After the scan process completes, you can restart Windows Explorer and see if the exeplorer.exe system call failed Windows 10 error still exists.
Method 6. Perform a Clean Boot
As mention above, program conflicts can also lead to the exeplorer.exe system call failed issue. You can perform a clean boot to resolve it.
Step 1. Press Win + R keys to open the Run box, and then msconfig in it and hit Enter.
Step 2. Navigate to the Services tab and select the box of Hide All Microsoft Services.
Step 3. Click on Disable all button, and then click OK and Apply.
Step 4. Navigate to the Startup tab and click on Open Task Manager.
Step 5. Disable all programs one by one and repeat this step. After disabling all programs, close the window and click OK. If the system call failed issue is resolved by this, you will know what’s program is causing the error and unisnatll it.
Method 7. Update Graphic Card Driver
Updating the graphic card driver can also help fix the problem. Here’s how to do that:
Step 1. Right–click the Start button and select the Device Manager.
Step 2. Expand the Display adapters and double click the graphic driver to open its Properties.
Step 3. Navigate to the Driver tab and click on Update Driver button.
Step 4. Then you can chooss to update the grphicas card drive automatically or manually besded on your needs.
Method 8. Reinstall Windows 10 System
If all the above methods fail to fix the issue, you may have to consider reinstalling your Windows 10 system. Exploere.exe is very crucial in Windows OS and you need this program to deal with lots of works.
Marine Scrubber System Market Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Top Key 2023
The Global Market for Marine Scrubber System to 2023 offers latest information and historical data on marine scrubber system market on the basis of product, by application, and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).
The report covers forecast and analysis for the marine scrubber system market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2013-2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on both sales and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the marine scrubber system market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10003026
The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global marine scrubber system market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.
The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, types and applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2023. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global marine scrubber system market.
Key Regions
– North America
– Europe
– Asia Pacific
– Middle East and Africa
– South America
Key Vendors
– request free sample to get a complete list of companies
Key Questions Answered in This Report
– What will the market size be in 2023?
– What are the key factors driving the global marine scrubber system market?
– What are the challenges to market growth?
– Who are the key players in the marine scrubber system market?
– What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?
Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10003026
Gas Scrubber Market Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2023
The Global Market for Gas Scrubber to 2023 offers latest information and historical data on gas scrubber market on the basis of product, by application, and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).
The report covers forecast and analysis for the gas scrubber market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2013-2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on both sales and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the gas scrubber market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10003028
The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global gas scrubber market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.
The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, types and applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2023. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global gas scrubber market.
Key Regions
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South America
Key Vendors
– request free sample to get a complete list of companies
Key Questions Answered in This Report
What will the market size be in 2023?
What are the key factors driving the global gas scrubber market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key players in the gas scrubber market?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?
Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10003028
Telehandler Market Demand, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Top Key 2023
Global telehandler market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.89% by 2023.
The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).
Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10003326
The Global Market for telehandler to 2023 offers detailed coverage of telehandler industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading telehandler producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the telehandler.
Report contents include
Analysis of the telehandler market including revenues, future growth, market outlook
Historical data and forecast
Regional analysis including growth estimates
Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.
Profiles on telehandler including products, sales/revenues, and market position
Market structure, market drivers and restraints.
Key regions
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South America
Key Vendors
Liebherr
Caterpillar
Terex
Manitou Group
JCB
JLG
Wacker Neuson
CNH Industrial
Merlo
request free sample to get a complete list of companies
Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10003326
