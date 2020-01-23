Huge demand for Machine Vision Systems Market by 2020-2027 focusing on leading players Basler AG, Cognex Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A

The global machine vision systems market accounted for US$ 9.11 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 17.57 Bn by 2027.

With the increasing adoption of machine vision systems in various industrial verticals for production automation, the demand for machine vision technology is likely to increase in the coming years. The machine vision systems help in identifying defects that are difficult to inspect and visualize by humans. The functions performed by machine vision systems include surface defects, missing features, assembly errors, and detection of damaged parts. Machine vision also helps in aligning the parts for high accuracy in assembly operations.

For sustainable economic development, various countries worldwide are focusing on increasing industrialization, especially in the manufacturing and process industry sectors. The fast-evolving technology landscape in the manufacturing and process industries worldwide has also been encouraging the manufacturing companies to invest in advanced systems and processes, which can help achieve high operational efficiencies and also enable companies to meet challenging demands of today’s customers. The present century is characterized by tough competition in all major industry verticals.

Machine vision systems have become an integral part of industrial automation to achieve higher precision and quality assurance. The intense need for high-quality product inspection is anticipated to foster the demand for machine vision systems and services globally. Increasing the requirement for high production output in the manufacturing industry is expected to remain a prominent driver for increased demand in machine vision technology. Industrial applications demand higher productivity and throughput to increase the efficiency of production units.

On the basis of type, the global machine vision systems market is bifurcated into smart machine vision systems, PC-based vision systems, and 3D machine vision systems. PC-based machine vision systems are faster than smart machine vision systems and also, PC-based vision systems are upgradable and can have comparatively many customizable and alternative parts and swap them. This versatility makes a PC-based vision system highly customizable since it can have newer or more application-specific hardware installed to specialize on a certain task or have its general range of functions expanded.

Machine vision systems are characterized by these components and they allow different levels of customization with respect to applications. Analog cameras and digital cameras will observe a declining trend of growth as the introduction of smart cameras has cloned the market for analog and digital cameras. On the basis of component, the global machine vision systems market is segmented into cameras, frame grabbers, processors, illuminations & optics, vision software, vision sensors, and others.

Machine vision systems require higher bandwidths, and the high bandwidth enables high-resolution sensors, high bit depth images. With the constantly growing demand on bit depths and resolution, interface standards help transfer data with increased speed and strength. Modern interface standards such as CoaXPress, GigE Vision, USB, and others support the transmission of streaming video frames and do not require the use of specialized equipment such as costly networking infrastructure that enables systems to capture frames from streaming video connections.

The prime purpose of machine vision systems solutions was to replace human efforts and skills with bringing in automation into various manufacturing industries. Machine vision systems prove to be of great use in the automotive industry to inspect for the flaws in the shapes which is quite difficult for the human eye to detect. Being one of the heavy manufacturing industries, automation needs to be incorporated in this industry sector and that is why we see traction in the implementations of machine vision systems in the automotive sector.

GLOBAL MACHINE VISION SYSTEMS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Machine Vision Systems Market – By Type

Smart Machine Vision Systems

PC-Based Machine Vision Systems

3D Machine Vision Systems

Global Machine Vision Systems Market – By Component

Cameras

Frame Grabbers

Processors

Illuminations & Optics

Vision Software

Vision Sensors

Others

Global Machine Vision Systems Market – By Interface

USB 2.0/USB 3.0

Camera Links

GigE

CoaXPress

Others

Global Machine Vision Systems Market – By End-User

Automotive

Electronics & Semiconductor

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Logistics

Others

Global Machine Vision Systems Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China South Korea India Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle EAST & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Global Machine Vision Systems Market – Company Profiles

Basler AG

Cognex Corporation

Datalogic S.p.A

FLIR Systems, Inc.

IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH

ISRA VISION AG

Keyence Corporation

OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

Omron Microscan Systems, Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

