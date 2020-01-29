Huge Growth Expected in Peer To Peer Insurance Market Forecast to 2026 by Studying Top Players Allied Peers, Axieme, Bandboo, besure, BitPark, Broodfunds, CommonEasy, Cycle Syndicate, Darwinsurance, First Club Insurance, Friendsurance, Gaggel, goBundl

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) insurance is a risk sharing network where a group of individuals pool their premiums together to insure against a risk. Peer-to-Peer Insurance mitigates the conflict that inherently arises between a traditional insurer and a policyholder when an insurer keeps the premiums that it doesn’t pay out in claims.

Different P2P insurance providers operate in different ways. Some pools only cover specific types of insurance such as auto insurance. Others require that members have similar causes like a support for ovarian cancer. Some groups even implement the crowdfunding tool to insure each other’s sick leave. Some providers refund unused premiums to the individual pool members. Others give the unclaimed premiums to a charitable organization or cause that unites the policyholders. A minute number of providers use Bitcoin as their currency of payment.

Companies Profiled in this Report includes,

Allied Peers

Axieme

Bandboo

Besure

BitPark

Broodfunds

CommonEasy

Cycle Syndicate

Darwinsurance

First Club Insurance

Friendsurance

Gaggel

goBundl

Guevara

Huddle Insurance

InsurePal

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. As leading companies take efforts to maintain their dominance in the global Peer-to-Peer (P2P) insurance market, the right way to do so is by adopting new technologies and strategies.

The efficiency brought by Blockchain results into lesser premiums. Once the premium has been set, the members put the money into an escrow account. In case of a claim event, which is generally approved by voting mechanism, the amount is paid to the claimant. Any remaining money is re-distributed to the members or passed on to a charity. The following diagram summarizes the claim process of Blockchain powered P2P insurance arrangement.

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments.

Peer To Peer Insurance Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis. Reasons for Peer-to-Peer (P2P) insurance Market Report:

The report highlights major technological developments and changing trends adopted by key companies over a period of time. For a stronger and more stable business outlook, the report on the global market carries key projections that can be practically studied.

Objectives of Peer-to-Peer (P2P) insurance market study:

Analysis of competitive landscape across the global regions. A country-level analysis of market according to different market segments. Analysis of various business stakeholders. Market analysis by global competition

