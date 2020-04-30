Huge Growth for Airlaid Paper Market by 2019-2027 Major Players Profiling Glatfelter, Georgia-Pacific, McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe, Duni AB

Global Finger Print Sensors Market: Snapshot

The global finger print sensors market is slated for substantial expansion, driven by the rising need for reliable access and security across multiple smart devices. Technological advancement is a primary catalyst of the global finger print sensors market. Saturation of the market is a key concern among the leading market players, as the heightened level of competition has resulted in a price drop. As the competitive landscape becomes increasingly crowded, and almost every new smartphone in the next five years is expected to feature fingerprint sensors, several market participants are looking to explore newer terrains beyond the smartphone market.

The emergence of smartcards has been recognized as a major area for growth, apart from the obvious next step towards personal computers and laptops. The growing deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) is likely to offer significant growth opportunities, driven by the emergence of several smart devices such as smart suitcases that would soon flaunt fingerprint sensor technology. Wearable devices as well as smart cars are some other domains that promise a wide scope for the advancement of the global finger print sensors market.

In May 2017, it was predicted that the newest iPhone 8 is to feature a fingerprint reader at the rear. Another smartphone launched during the same month in India at a price as low as Rs.5999, Zen Admire Sense, also boasts a finger print sensor. Similarly, in the same month, Goodix announced that it has been developing the world’s premier in-display fingerprint sensor which might be integrated into its new smart car interface solutions.

Finger Print Sensors Market: Synopsis

Finger print sensor is an electronic device used to capture/scan a digital image of the finger print pattern. This pattern, known as live scan, when analyzed at different scales, exhibits different types of features. The live scan is further processed digitally to create a biometric model, which is stored and used for matching/verification. The finger print sensors market can be segmented by applications across different types of devices such as consumer electronics, smartphone, tablets, and other standalone devices among others. Moreover, finger print sensors are being used in a wide range of industry verticals, including banking and finance, commercial security, criminal identification, defense, government, healthcare, smart homes, and travel and migration.

Finger Print Sensors Market: Segment Analysis

The finger print sensors market is further segmented by the technology used in designing finger print sensors. Optical sensors use reflection technology, reflection with sweep, light transmission, and thin-film transistor (TFT) displays to read or scan a finger print. Electro-optical sensor is a variant of TFT devices, where capacitance is used to collect information instead of reflected light. RF field-AC capacitance is sometimes confused with capacitance sensors, due to the use of same technology in sensing of ‘capacitance’ connection of the signal.

Tactile MEMS (Micro-electromechanical systems) sensors provide an interface that can sense and process the surrounding environment. They form a crucial component in automotive electronics, wireless devices, medical equipment, computer peripherals, smart portable electronics such as Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs), cell phones and hard disk drives. Thermal sensors use pyro-electric material that convert, changes in temperature into a specific voltage, and are specifically used in infrared cameras. Ultra-sound finger print reading is based on the principle of echography, due to its advantage of producing good quality images for dermatology reading purposes – reading the sub-surface of the skin, rather than just the surface. Other commonly used sensors are pressure sensors and solid-state sensors.

Finger Print Sensors Market: Trends and Prospects

The key drivers for finger print sensors market are: rapid technological developments, ever-increasing demand for effortless and secured access to devices, along with high adoption rates of smartphones, tablets and mobile commerce. Finger print sensing technologies are currently more cost effective and reliable than all other existing biometric technologies. This trend has diverted the focus of all the leading biometric vendors to manufacture finger-print sensors. Although, the finger print technology holds a considerable share in commercial security, with the introduction of finger print sensing in Apples’ iPhone 5S, has triggered the market for finger print sensors. They allow quick, secure, and reliable access to the smartphone users by encrypting and storing their personal information. With increasing acceptance of smartphones and tablets, the demand for finger print sensors is expected to grow immensely.

Despite the strong and effective use of finger print sensors, manufacturing challenges has restrained their mass manufacturing. The challenge faced by the vendors in particular, is the cost of production per surface unit (screen/scan surface size). For the same reason, the market price of an area sensor is almost three times higher than the market price of a swipe sensor. There are numerous significant trends driving the technological innovations in the industry, thereby contributing to the market growth. For instance, integration of sensors in mobile phones, laptops, gaming consoles, tablets and wearable devices, is in turn influencing the size reduction of the finger print sensors. Moreover, increasing demand for sensors in biometric systems has compelled manufacturers to strategically collaborate with algorithm providers.

Finger Print Sensors Market: Leading Players

The key players of the finger print sensors market are: Apple Inc., Adhesive Material Group, Bio-Key International, Cross Match Technologies Inc., DigitalPersona Inc., Finger print Cards AB, RCG Holdings Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Fulcrum Biometrics LLC., Idex ASA, Next Biometrics Group ASA, Sony Corp, Synaptics Inc., and Thales Group.

