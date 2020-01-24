Huge Investment in Bioleaching Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2023 | Global Key Players – Rio Tinto, Teck Resources, Nyrstar NV

BusinessIndustryReports has recently broadcasted a new study to its broad research portfolio, which is titled as “Global Bioleaching Market” Research Report 2019 provides an in-depth analysis of the Bioleaching with the forecast of market size and growth. The analysis includes addressable market, market by volume, market share by business type and by segment (external and in-house).The research study examines the Bioleaching on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.

According to the market report analysis, the Bioleaching is also known as Microbial Ore Leaching. The Bioleaching is a process used to extract metals from their ores using bacterial micro-organisms. The bacteria feed on nutrients in the minerals, causing the metal to separate from its ore. The metals commonly extracted using this process include gold, silver, zinc, copper, lead, arsenic, antimony, nickel, molybdenum cobalt and uranium. Bioleaching is performed mostly by iron and sulfide oxidizing bacteria, or acid producing fungus.

The Global Bioleaching Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Based on the Type, the Global Bioleaching Market is sub-segmented into Copper, Biomining, Iron and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Bioleaching Market is classified into Mining and others.

Industry News:

1 Rio Tinto Plc (April 15, 2019) – Rio Tinto approves an additional $302 million investment in Resolution copper project – Rio Tinto has committed $302 million of additional capital to advance its Resolution Copper project in the US state of Arizona. The investment will fund additional drilling, ore-body studies, infrastructure improvements and permitting activities as Rio Tinto looks to progress the project to the final stage of the project’s permitting phase.

2 Teck Resources Ltd (April 01, 2019) – Teck Resources Limited (“Teck”), today announced the closing of the acquisition by Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (“SMM”), Ltd. and Sumitomo Corporation (“SC”) of a 30% indirect interest in Compañia Minera Teck Quebrada Blanca S.A. (“QBSA”), which owns the Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 (“QB2”) project.

Following closing of the transaction, Teck holds a 60% indirect interest in QBSA and Empresa Nacional de Minería continues to hold a 10% carried interest. SMM and SC are expected to contribute approximately US$1.3 billion to the QB2 project during 2019. Teck’s anticipated share of 2019 QB2 capital spending is approximately US$175 million, which has been expended in the first quarter. Assuming closing during 2019 under the US$2.5 billion project financing facility expected to be signed in the second quarter, further cash contributions from Teck to QB2 capital costs are not expected to be required until late 2020.

Top Leading Key Players Global Bioleaching Market: Freeport-McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc, Rio Tinto Plc, Teck Resources Ltd, Nyrstar NV and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Bioleaching in these regions, from 2013 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Bioleaching Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Freeport-McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc, Rio Tinto Plc, Teck Resources Ltd, Nyrstar NV, etc. are some of the key vendors of Bioleaching across the world. These players across Bioleaching Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

