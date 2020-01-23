MARKET REPORT
Human BCAA Supplements Market 2020 Future Growth by In Depth Industry Analysis, Size, Trends and Forecast by 2026
“
Industry research report on global Human BCAA Supplements market 2020 with market size, share, trends, growth and forecast during 2020-2026. This report gives actionable insights to companies before investing and making any business decisions.
The global Human BCAA Supplements market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Human BCAA Supplements market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Human BCAA Supplements market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.
Get the Sample of this [email protected]https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1480043/global-pmma-intraocular-lens-market
The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Human BCAA Supplements market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.
Market Segments Covered:
The major players in global Human BCAA Supplements market include:
Ajinomoto
Kyowa
Evonik
Fufeng Group
Luzhou
Wuxi Jinghai Amino Acid
Meihua Group
Yichang Three Gorges Pharmaceutical
Segment by Type, the Human BCAA Supplements market is segmented into
Leucine, Isoleucine and Valine with ratio at 2:1:1
Leucine, Isoleucine and Valine with ratio at 4:1:1
Leucine, Isoleucine and Valine with ratio at 8:1:1
Segment by Application
Athletes or Fitness Use
Medical Use
Global Human BCAA Supplements Market: Regional Analysis
Regions Covered in the Global Human BCAA Supplements Market:
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Highlights of the Report
• Accurate market size and CAGR forecasts for the period 2019-2025
• Identification and in-depth assessment of growth opportunities in key segments and regions
• Detailed company profiling of top players of the global Human BCAA Supplements market
• Exhaustive research on innovation and other trends of the global Human BCAA Supplements market
• Reliable industry value chain and supply chain analysis
• Comprehensive analysis of important growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and growth prospects
The scope of the Report:
The report segments the global Human BCAA Supplements market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Human BCAA Supplements market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.
Get Customized Report in your Inbox within 24 hours @https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1480043/global-pmma-intraocular-lens-market
Strategic Points Covered in TOC:
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Human BCAA Supplements market
Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Human BCAA Supplements market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products
Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales
Chapter 4: Presenting global Human BCAA Supplements market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 : To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.
”
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Cold Seal Packaging Machines Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2026 | Angloscand, System Packaging, Ecobliss, Sealed Air, Pharmacy Automation Systems - January 23, 2020
- Movable Lift Market Forecast by End-use Industry 2026 | Toyota Industries Corporation, KION Group, Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift, Jungheinrich AG, Crown Equipment - January 23, 2020
- (2020-2027) Rapid Industrialization to Encourage Robust Growth of the Global Aircraft Plywoods Market - January 23, 2020
MARKET REPORT
Growing Focus on Product Innovation Likely to Impact the Growth of the Magnetic Sensors Market 2018 – 2026
The ‘Magnetic Sensors Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.
The Magnetic Sensors market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Magnetic Sensors market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.co/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=289
What pointers are covered in the Magnetic Sensors market research study?
The Magnetic Sensors market report – Elucidated with regards to the regional landscape of the industry:
The geographical reach of the Magnetic Sensors market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.
The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.
Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.
The Magnetic Sensors market report – Elucidated with regards to the competitive landscape of the industry:
The competitive expanse of this business has been flawlessly categorized into companies such as
segmentation includes current and forecast demand for flooring in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
The report provides the actual market size of the flooring market for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global flooring market has been provided in terms of revenue in US$ Mn and in terms of volume in million square meters. Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level market.
The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global flooring market. Key players operating in the flooring market include Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Group Inc., Tarkett Group, Boral Limited, and Armstrong World Industries, Inc. The other players include The Dixie Group, Toli Corporation, FORBO, Interface, Inc., Congoleum Carporation, Avant Flooring, James Hallstead Plc, Mannington Mills, Inc., J&J Flooring Group LLC and Gerflor.
Flooring Market, by Product (Revenue US$ Mn; Volume Million Square Meters; 2017-
2026)
- Resilient
- Non-resilient
- Soft Cover
Flooring Market, by Material (Revenue US$ Mn; Volume Million Square Meters; 2017-
2026)
- Carpets & Rugs
- Wood
- Soft Wood
- Engineered Wood
- Laminate
- Vinyl Sheet & Tile
- Homogeneous
- Heterogeneous
- Luxury Vinyl Tile
- Ceramic Tile
- Stone
- Others
Flooring Market, by Application (Revenue US$ Mn; Volume Million Square Meters; 2017-2026)
- Residential
- Non-residential
- Others
Flooring Market, by Region (Revenue US$ Mn; Volume Million Square Meters; 2017-2026)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest Of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- Turkey
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.co/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=289
Exclusive details pertaining to the contribution that every firm has made to the industry have been outlined in the study. Not to mention, a brief gist of the company description has been provided as well.
Substantial information subject to the production patterns of each firm and the area that is catered to, has been elucidated.
The valuation that each company holds, in tandem with the description as well as substantial specifications of the manufactured products have been enumerated in the study as well.
The Magnetic Sensors market research study conscientiously mentions a separate section that enumerates details with regards to major parameters like the price fads of key raw material and industrial chain analysis, not to mention, details about the suppliers of the raw material. That said, it is pivotal to mention that the Magnetic Sensors market report also expounds an analysis of the industry distribution chain, further advancing on aspects such as important distributors and the customer pool.
The ‘Magnetic Sensors market’ report enumerates information about the industry in terms of market share, market size, revenue forecasts, and regional outlook. The report further illustrates competitive insights of key players in the business vertical followed by an overview of their diverse portfolios and growth strategies.
Request TOC For This Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.co/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=289
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:
- Development Trend of Analysis of Magnetic Sensors Market
- Global Magnetic Sensors Market Trend Analysis
- Global Magnetic Sensors Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025
- Marketing Channel
- Direct Marketing
- Indirect Marketing
- Magnetic Sensors Customers
- Market Dynamics
- Market Trends
- Opportunities
- Market Drivers
- Challenges
- Influence Factors
- Methodology/Research Approach
- Research Programs/Design
- Market Size Estimation
- Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
- Data Source
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Cold Seal Packaging Machines Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2026 | Angloscand, System Packaging, Ecobliss, Sealed Air, Pharmacy Automation Systems - January 23, 2020
- Movable Lift Market Forecast by End-use Industry 2026 | Toyota Industries Corporation, KION Group, Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift, Jungheinrich AG, Crown Equipment - January 23, 2020
- (2020-2027) Rapid Industrialization to Encourage Robust Growth of the Global Aircraft Plywoods Market - January 23, 2020
ENERGY
Cold Seal Packaging Machines Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2026 | Angloscand, System Packaging, Ecobliss, Sealed Air, Pharmacy Automation Systems
QYResearch published a Cooked Research Report on Global Cold Seal Packaging Machines Market Research Report Analysis the market summary, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation information, Market options, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and different vital side of the business.
Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: QYResearch focuses on providing the users or readers with a descriptive assessment of the industry and the valuable analyzed information of several markets. The latest research report on the Global Cold Seal Packaging Machines Market is completely concentrated on satisfying the requirements of the users by offering them with all insights into the industry. The Cold Seal Packaging Machines Market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities / high growth areas, market drivers, which would help stakeholders to device and align Cold Seal Packaging Machines market strategies according to the current and future market.
TOP PROMINENT PLAYERS:
Angloscand
System Packaging
Ecobliss
Sealed Air
Pharmacy Automation Systems
Pregis
PengLai Packaging Machine
Shanghai Qindian
Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1484458/Global-Cold-Seal-Packaging-Machines-Market
Cold Seal Packaging Machines Market Study:
The global Cold Seal Packaging Machines market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2026, growing at a CAGR of from 2019. This research aspires to describe, segment, and outline the size of the Cold Seal Packaging Machines market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
Global Cold Seal Packaging Machines Market by Type:
Semi-automatic
Full-automatic
Global Cold Seal Packaging Machines Market by Application:
Food Industry
Pharmaceuticals
Others
This examination report inspects about the global Cold Seal Packaging Machines market status, shares supply-demand investigation, rivalry landscape, Cold Seal Packaging Machines market drivers, challenges and opportunities, SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, deals esteem and volume investigation of various businesses regarding imperative geological areas. Additionally, It enables the Cold Seal Packaging Machines to report give a bit of knowledge into the opportunities and threats that these organizations may look amid the figure time frame.
The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Cold Seal Packaging Machines Market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.
The Questions Answered by Cold Seal Packaging Machines Market Report:
– What are the Key Manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders and distributors in Cold Seal Packaging Machines Market?
– What are Growth factors influencing Market Growth?
– What are production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk?
– What is the Contribution from Regional Manufacturers?
– What are the Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Cold Seal Packaging Machines Industry?
– What are the Key Market segments, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing?
And Many More…
Report Highlights:
– Detailed overview of parent market
– Changing market dynamics of the industry
– In-depth market segmentation
– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value
– Recent industry trends and developments
– Competitive landscape
– Strategies of key players and product offerings
– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
– A neutral perspective towards market performance
– Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
For Further Detailed insights and ‘Any Query About Cold Seal Packaging Machines Market’, Place your Query Here!- https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1484458/Global-Cold-Seal-Packaging-Machines-Market
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Report Summary
4. Proximity Market Overview
-Introduction
-Drivers
-Restraints
-Industry Trends
-Porter& Five Forces Analysis
-SWOT Analysis
- Proximity Market Review, By Product
6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application
7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
8. Competitive Overview
9. Company Profiles:
Angloscand
System Packaging
Ecobliss
Sealed Air
Pharmacy Automation Systems
Pregis
PengLai Packaging Machine
Shanghai Qindian
- Appendix
About Us:
QY Research is committed and dedicated to assisting its clients in reaching towards their goals. We offer a comprehensive range of research reports and support our customers by providing them a solution across times zones. We understand the necessity of accurate data and therefore providing an in-depth analysis of the markets is our primary responsibility. The analytical mind of our expert team recognizes the need for the excellent quality control system, which validates data. This is why QY Research is one of the few consulting firms that gives importance to provide accurate and highly reliable data.
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Cold Seal Packaging Machines Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2026 | Angloscand, System Packaging, Ecobliss, Sealed Air, Pharmacy Automation Systems - January 23, 2020
- Movable Lift Market Forecast by End-use Industry 2026 | Toyota Industries Corporation, KION Group, Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift, Jungheinrich AG, Crown Equipment - January 23, 2020
- (2020-2027) Rapid Industrialization to Encourage Robust Growth of the Global Aircraft Plywoods Market - January 23, 2020
MARKET REPORT
Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Market – Forecasts and Opportunity Assessment Analysis 2019-2028
The ‘Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.
The Plantar Fasciitis Treatment market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Plantar Fasciitis Treatment market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/20224?source=atm
What pointers are covered in the Plantar Fasciitis Treatment market research study?
The Plantar Fasciitis Treatment market report – Elucidated with regards to the regional landscape of the industry:
The geographical reach of the Plantar Fasciitis Treatment market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.
The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.
Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.
The Plantar Fasciitis Treatment market report – Elucidated with regards to the competitive landscape of the industry:
The competitive expanse of this business has been flawlessly categorized into companies such as
Market – Segmentation
TMR’s research study gauges the plantar fasciitis treatment market based on type, end user, and region. The report sheds light on the rapidly changing market dynamics and trends related to different market segments, and how they are impacting the growth prospects of the plantar fasciitis treatment market.
|
Type
|
End User
|
Region
|
Medication Therapy
|
Hospitals
|
North America
|
Orthotics
|
Clinics
|
Latin America
|
Shockwave Therapy
|
Others
|
Europe
|
Surgery
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
Others
|
|
Middle East and Africa
Key Questions Answered in TMR’s Report on the Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Market
The report offers in-depth information about the plantar fasciitis treatment market, based on detailed research pertaining to the macro and microeconomic determinants that are playing a vital role in influencing the growth potential of the market. Information given in the report answers salient questions for present market players as well as the ones eying entry into the plantar fasciitis treatment market, to help them formulate smart strategies and take business-driving decisions.
- Which type of plantar fasciitis treatment will promise the highest gains for the market in 2022?
- How are market goliaths successfully cashing in on the growing cases of plantar fasciitis?
- What are the winning strategies of market frontrunners in the plantar fasciitis treatment market?
- Which end user witnessed the highest traction for plantar fasciitis treatment in 2018?
- What rate of ROI can plantar fasciitis treatment market players expect from its oral treatment in the next couple of years?
- What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the plantar fasciitis treatment market between 2019 and 2024?
Research Methodology – Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Market
The research methodology leveraged by the analysts for developing the plantar fasciitis treatment market report depends on exhaustive primary as well as secondary research. By delving deep into the industry-validated information that is obtained by relevant sources, analysts have mentioned incisive insights and accurate forecasts of the plantar fasciitis treatment market.
At part of the primary research, analysts conducted interviews with relevant stakeholders in order to gather information about key project objectives. During the secondary research phase, analysts gauged company annual reports and investor presentations. They also obtained data from the websites and press releases of leading market players.
Analysts also considered reports/articles carried by credible sources, including the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), National Podiatry Association (NPA), NCBI, Podiatry Today, National Regulatory Authorities such as U.S. FDA, European Medicines Agency, etc., to obtain necessary understanding of the plantar fasciitis treatment market.
Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/20224?source=atm
Exclusive details pertaining to the contribution that every firm has made to the industry have been outlined in the study. Not to mention, a brief gist of the company description has been provided as well.
Substantial information subject to the production patterns of each firm and the area that is catered to, has been elucidated.
The valuation that each company holds, in tandem with the description as well as substantial specifications of the manufactured products have been enumerated in the study as well.
The Plantar Fasciitis Treatment market research study conscientiously mentions a separate section that enumerates details with regards to major parameters like the price fads of key raw material and industrial chain analysis, not to mention, details about the suppliers of the raw material. That said, it is pivotal to mention that the Plantar Fasciitis Treatment market report also expounds an analysis of the industry distribution chain, further advancing on aspects such as important distributors and the customer pool.
The ‘Plantar Fasciitis Treatment market’ report enumerates information about the industry in terms of market share, market size, revenue forecasts, and regional outlook. The report further illustrates competitive insights of key players in the business vertical followed by an overview of their diverse portfolios and growth strategies.
Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/20224?source=atm
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:
- Development Trend of Analysis of Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Market
- Global Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Market Trend Analysis
- Global Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025
- Marketing Channel
- Direct Marketing
- Indirect Marketing
- Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Customers
- Market Dynamics
- Market Trends
- Opportunities
- Market Drivers
- Challenges
- Influence Factors
- Methodology/Research Approach
- Research Programs/Design
- Market Size Estimation
- Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
- Data Source
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Cold Seal Packaging Machines Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2026 | Angloscand, System Packaging, Ecobliss, Sealed Air, Pharmacy Automation Systems - January 23, 2020
- Movable Lift Market Forecast by End-use Industry 2026 | Toyota Industries Corporation, KION Group, Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift, Jungheinrich AG, Crown Equipment - January 23, 2020
- (2020-2027) Rapid Industrialization to Encourage Robust Growth of the Global Aircraft Plywoods Market - January 23, 2020
Growing Focus on Product Innovation Likely to Impact the Growth of the Magnetic Sensors Market 2018 – 2026
Cold Seal Packaging Machines Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2026 | Angloscand, System Packaging, Ecobliss, Sealed Air, Pharmacy Automation Systems
Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Market – Forecasts and Opportunity Assessment Analysis 2019-2028
Audiological Devices Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of XX% Between and 2017 – 2025
Drug Induced Ototoxicity Treatment Market to Generate Huge Revenue in Industry by 2025
Feed Phytogenic Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2019 – 2029
Collagen Hydrolysate Market: Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects | Rousselot, NIPPI, Nitta, Gelita, BHN, PB Gelatins
Movable Lift Market Forecast by End-use Industry 2026 | Toyota Industries Corporation, KION Group, Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift, Jungheinrich AG, Crown Equipment
(2020-2027) Rapid Industrialization to Encourage Robust Growth of the Global Aircraft Plywoods Market
[2020-2026] Increasing Government Investments to Help Global Waterproof Plywoods Market Rise Drastically
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT4 weeks ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT5 days ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT4 weeks ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT5 days ago
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research