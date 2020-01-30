Human Capital Management Market Show at 6.3% CAGR to 2025 | SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Automatic Data Processing, LLC, Linkedin (Microsoft), Oracle Corporation

Global Human Capital Management Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Human Capital Management market is highly competitive, rapidly changing, and significantly affected by new product introductions and the market activities of other industry participants. Human Capital Management providers face competition from the customers’ internal information technology departments as well as Human Capital Management competitors. Human Capital Management service providers much provide a value-added product that is easy to install and cost effective.

According to this study, over the next five years the Human Capital Management market will register a 6.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 20220 million by 2025, from $ 15820 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Human Capital Management business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Human Capital Management market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Automatic Data Processing, LLC, Linkedin (Microsoft), Oracle Corporation, Ultimate Software Group, Inc., Kronos, Inc., Workday, Infor, Ceridian HCM, Inc., Epicor Software, Workforce Software, Accenture, Cornerstone OnDemand, SumTotal Systems, LLC (SkillSoft), Intuit, Ramco Systems, Sage, Paycom Software, Inc., Zenefits, PeopleStrategy, Inc., EPAY Systems

This study considers the Human Capital Management value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Talent Acquisition

Talent Management

HR Core Administration

HCM

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Healthcare

Financial Services

Government/Non-Profit

Retail/Wholesale

Professional/Technical Services

Manufacturing

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Human Capital Management market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Human Capital Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Human Capital Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Human Capital Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Human Capital Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Human Capital Management by Players

4 Human Capital Management by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Human Capital Management Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 SAP SE

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Human Capital Management Product Offered

11.1.3 SAP SE Human Capital Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 SAP SE News

11.2 IBM Corporation

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Human Capital Management Product Offered

11.2.3 IBM Corporation Human Capital Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 IBM Corporation News

11.3 Automatic Data Processing, LLC

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Human Capital Management Product Offered

11.3.3 Automatic Data Processing, LLC Human Capital Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Automatic Data Processing, LLC News

11.4 Linkedin (Microsoft)

