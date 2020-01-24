Human Hair Extension Market Business Scenario 2020 | SWOT Analysis by Major Players- Hairdreams, Balmain, Great Lengths, Dona Bella Hair, Hairlocs

Global Monorail System Market overview:

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Monorail System Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014-2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2023 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the Monorail System Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Monorail System Market on a global level.

The Monorail System Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period. The growth of the Monorail System market is driven as there is favourable growth in the industry is a major factor which will boost the global Monorail System market.

A Monorail is a railway in which the track consists of a single rail or a beam. The term is also used to describe the beam of the system, or the trains traveling on such a beam or track. The term originates from joining “Mono” (Meaning one) and “rail” (meaning rail)[citation needed] from 1897, possibly from German engineer Eugen Langen, who called an elevated railway system with wagons suspended the Eugen Langen One-railed Suspension Tramway (Einschieniges Hängebahnsystem Eugen Langen).

The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Monorail System Market is sub segmented into Straddle, Suspended. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Monorail System Market is sub segmented into Monorail Manufacturers, Monorails material suppliers, Industry associations and experts, The Monorail Society, Railroad Authorities/Organizations.

On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Monorail System Market is sub segmented into The straddle is estimated to account for the largest share in the global Monorail Market. The primary advantage of Straddle type Monorail System is that they are easy to install even in the compact areas due to which construction of expensive underground lines can be avoided. Factors such as congestion in the city, technological advancement, space optimization, and urbanization are responsible for the growth of the Monorail Market. The market for maglev technology is expected to grow at a higher rate.

As per the geographic analysis, the APAC is the largest markets for Monorail Systems. The APAC accounted for the largest market share of the global Monorail Systems in 2016. This is mainly attributed to the rise in urbanization in countries and the technological advancements in monorail systems. There in increase in demand for urban public transport systems in APAC region in countries such as China, India and others. These countries have installed Monorail Systems which are efficient and cost effective.

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global Monorail System Market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

Latest Industry Updates:

Siemens is equipping Indian Railways 9000HP electric locomotive with the first indigenously-designed and produced integrated propulsion system and steel tank transformer. This propulsion system is uniquely designed to suit requirements of the 9000HP locomotive. Indian Railways is upgrading its electric locomotives from 6000HP to 9000HP as part of its rail electrification initiative.

Siemens is supplying high power traction converters, motors, drive systems and steel tank transformer, which will be part of the propulsion equipment for 9000HP freight and passenger locomotives. These locomotives will boost the haulage capacity of Indian Railways by around 50%, thereby improving average speed and utilization of rolling stock assets. The advanced technology aims to save traction energy cost, thereby reducing fuel expenses and carbon emissions. Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) has pre-commissioned this indigenous 9,000HP electric locomotive and trial runs will commence soon.

“This important milestone is a step towards fulfilling Indian Railways’ vision of complete electrification, enhanced haulage capability and building high-technology systems in line with the Make in India initiative,” said Tilak Raj Seth, Executive Vice President and Head, Mobility, Siemens Ltd

The regional analysis of Global Monorail System Market is considered for the key regions such as, North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) region is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. the APAC region is expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2023.

Some of the Monorail System manufacturers involved in the market Bombardier, Hitachi, Mitsubishi, Siemens, Alstom, Bradken, CAF, CRRC, DCD Rail, Downer, éolane, INTAMIN Deutschland, Japan Transport, Engineering Company, Newag, Scomi Engineering Bhd, PKC Group, Sinara Transport Machines , Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the Monorail System manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the Monorail System strategies adopted by the major players.

