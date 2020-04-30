MARKET REPORT
Human Immunodeficiency Virus Therapeutics Market Latest Technological Developments Report by 2025
Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus Therapeutics Market: Snapshot
With the noticeable surge in the incidence rate of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-1 infection, the market for HIV therapeutics market is gaining remarkable momentum across the world. The rate of demise from HIV-1 infection, however, is much higher than its occurrence rate. The number of people coming in contact with HIV is increasing at a fast pace, with emerging and under developed economies being severely hit as they lack adequate treatment facilities and prevention measures.
Hitherto, no cure to HIV infections has been discovered. However, with appropriate medical intervention and therapeutics, their severity on infected humans can be controlled, providing new life lease to patients. Entry and fusion inhibitors, NRTIs, Non-NRTIs, integrase inhibitors, coreceptor antagonists, and protease inhibitors are the main drug classes of the therapeutics for HIV. With a large number of anti-retro viral drugs, the NRTIs segment has emerged as the most prominent drug class in human immunodeficiency virus therapeutics.
NRTIs slow down reverse transcriptase activities and eventually apprehend viral replication, which helps in reducing the effects of the infection on the human body. In general, the anti-retroviral regimen, used for the treatment of HIV patients, has a combination of anti-retroviral agents from diverse drug classes. Currently, over twenty FDA-approved drugs for the treatment of HIV are commercially available across the world.
Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus Therapeutics Market: Overview
AIDS is perhaps the greatest threat posed by infectious diseases to human health in history. As this disease remains incurable at the moment, the development of anti- HIV therapies is crucial to slow down the progression of the virus. Therefore, the global market for HIV therapeutics will witness tremendous growth during the forthcoming period.
Almost 36.7 million people were suffering from this deadly disease towards the end of 2015, according to the findings of World Health Organization (WHO). As the incidence of AIDS is not likely to reduce anytime soon, the global HIV therapeutics market is expected to exhibit a positive trajectory in the forthcoming years
The report by TMR Research discusses the trends, catalysts, opportunities, and deterrents of the global human immunodeficiency virus therapeutics market. The major vendors are studies in-depth, wherein their key business strategies, market shares, and product portfolios have been discussed. The market attractiveness, competitive landscape, market projections, supply and demand dynamics, and value chain analysis have also been revealed along with relevant statistical data.
Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus Therapeutics Market: Drivers and Restraints
The increasing prevalence of HIV infections, particularly amongst the youth worldwide owing to unprotected sexual activities, lack of awareness about the risk of transmission, and the usage of contaminated needles and syringes have been the most prominent growth drivers boosting the global HIV therapeutics market. The growing healthcare expenditures of governments and the gradual spread of awareness about the availability of anti-HIV therapies are also contributing towards market growth.
Research conducted in novel scientific arenas such as pharmacogenetics and pharmacogenomics have been backing up the expansion of the market. The most awaited advent of personalized treatments wherein medications are optimized for every single patient considering the individual’s genetic makeup has raised the hopes of HIV positive patients. Several community groups, national research groups, regulatory bodies, pharmaceutical companies and patients have joined forces against HIV, working towards the development of effective HIV therapies. All this has triggered the growth of the global HIV therapeutics market. Moreover, as several drugs are constantly being developed and are entering clinical investigation each day, it is likely that they will be easily available in near future, promoting the expansion of the market substantially.
Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus Therapeutics Market: Regional Outlook
On the basis of geography, the global human immunodeficiency virus therapeutics market can be segmented into Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and North America.
Escalating incidence of this infection has been observed in Russia, Latin America, and several parts of Caribbean. Therefore, these regions are expected to display considerable demand over the coming period. The continents of Asia and Africa are plagued by this viral infection, with countries such as China, India, and Nigeria with high incidence of HIV infections. According to the WHO, 1 out of 25 people are suffering from HIV infection in the Sub-Saharan Africa, making up almost 70% of the entire global HIV population.
Steps taken by governments to improve access to HIV therapies in these emerging economies are likely to boost the demand for HIV therapeutics in these regions. Moreover, numerous national and international initiatives across the globe by institutions such as the HIVNAT (The Netherlands, Australia, and Thailand) Network, Harvard AIDS Institute, and MSF (Médecins Sans Frontières) have also been guiding growth.
Companies Mentioned in the Report
Some of the major companies operating in the global human immunodeficiency virus therapeutics market are ViiV Healthcare, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co., Cipla, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and AbbVie, Inc.
MARKET REPORT
Finger Print Sensors Market Sluggish Growth Rate Foreseen by 2017-2025
Global Finger Print Sensors Market: Snapshot
The global finger print sensors market is slated for substantial expansion, driven by the rising need for reliable access and security across multiple smart devices. Technological advancement is a primary catalyst of the global finger print sensors market. Saturation of the market is a key concern among the leading market players, as the heightened level of competition has resulted in a price drop. As the competitive landscape becomes increasingly crowded, and almost every new smartphone in the next five years is expected to feature fingerprint sensors, several market participants are looking to explore newer terrains beyond the smartphone market.
The emergence of smartcards has been recognized as a major area for growth, apart from the obvious next step towards personal computers and laptops. The growing deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) is likely to offer significant growth opportunities, driven by the emergence of several smart devices such as smart suitcases that would soon flaunt fingerprint sensor technology. Wearable devices as well as smart cars are some other domains that promise a wide scope for the advancement of the global finger print sensors market.
In May 2017, it was predicted that the newest iPhone 8 is to feature a fingerprint reader at the rear. Another smartphone launched during the same month in India at a price as low as Rs.5999, Zen Admire Sense, also boasts a finger print sensor. Similarly, in the same month, Goodix announced that it has been developing the world’s premier in-display fingerprint sensor which might be integrated into its new smart car interface solutions.
Finger Print Sensors Market: Synopsis
Finger print sensor is an electronic device used to capture/scan a digital image of the finger print pattern. This pattern, known as live scan, when analyzed at different scales, exhibits different types of features. The live scan is further processed digitally to create a biometric model, which is stored and used for matching/verification. The finger print sensors market can be segmented by applications across different types of devices such as consumer electronics, smartphone, tablets, and other standalone devices among others. Moreover, finger print sensors are being used in a wide range of industry verticals, including banking and finance, commercial security, criminal identification, defense, government, healthcare, smart homes, and travel and migration.
Finger Print Sensors Market: Segment Analysis
The finger print sensors market is further segmented by the technology used in designing finger print sensors. Optical sensors use reflection technology, reflection with sweep, light transmission, and thin-film transistor (TFT) displays to read or scan a finger print. Electro-optical sensor is a variant of TFT devices, where capacitance is used to collect information instead of reflected light. RF field-AC capacitance is sometimes confused with capacitance sensors, due to the use of same technology in sensing of ‘capacitance’ connection of the signal.
Tactile MEMS (Micro-electromechanical systems) sensors provide an interface that can sense and process the surrounding environment. They form a crucial component in automotive electronics, wireless devices, medical equipment, computer peripherals, smart portable electronics such as Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs), cell phones and hard disk drives. Thermal sensors use pyro-electric material that convert, changes in temperature into a specific voltage, and are specifically used in infrared cameras. Ultra-sound finger print reading is based on the principle of echography, due to its advantage of producing good quality images for dermatology reading purposes – reading the sub-surface of the skin, rather than just the surface. Other commonly used sensors are pressure sensors and solid-state sensors.
Finger Print Sensors Market: Trends and Prospects
The key drivers for finger print sensors market are: rapid technological developments, ever-increasing demand for effortless and secured access to devices, along with high adoption rates of smartphones, tablets and mobile commerce. Finger print sensing technologies are currently more cost effective and reliable than all other existing biometric technologies. This trend has diverted the focus of all the leading biometric vendors to manufacture finger-print sensors. Although, the finger print technology holds a considerable share in commercial security, with the introduction of finger print sensing in Apples’ iPhone 5S, has triggered the market for finger print sensors. They allow quick, secure, and reliable access to the smartphone users by encrypting and storing their personal information. With increasing acceptance of smartphones and tablets, the demand for finger print sensors is expected to grow immensely.
Despite the strong and effective use of finger print sensors, manufacturing challenges has restrained their mass manufacturing. The challenge faced by the vendors in particular, is the cost of production per surface unit (screen/scan surface size). For the same reason, the market price of an area sensor is almost three times higher than the market price of a swipe sensor. There are numerous significant trends driving the technological innovations in the industry, thereby contributing to the market growth. For instance, integration of sensors in mobile phones, laptops, gaming consoles, tablets and wearable devices, is in turn influencing the size reduction of the finger print sensors. Moreover, increasing demand for sensors in biometric systems has compelled manufacturers to strategically collaborate with algorithm providers.
Finger Print Sensors Market: Leading Players
The key players of the finger print sensors market are: Apple Inc., Adhesive Material Group, Bio-Key International, Cross Match Technologies Inc., DigitalPersona Inc., Finger print Cards AB, RCG Holdings Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Fulcrum Biometrics LLC., Idex ASA, Next Biometrics Group ASA, Sony Corp, Synaptics Inc., and Thales Group.
MARKET REPORT
2020 Double Acting Mud Pump Market Demand Analysis 2019-2025
The global 2020 Double Acting Mud Pump market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each 2020 Double Acting Mud Pump market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the 2020 Double Acting Mud Pump market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the 2020 Double Acting Mud Pump across various industries.
The 2020 Double Acting Mud Pump market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
National Oilwell Varco
Schlumberger
Gardner Denver
Weatherford International
Flowserve Corporation
Honghua Group
China National Petroleum
Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale
MhWirth
BenTech GmbH Drilling and Oilfield systems
American Block
White Star Pump
Ohara
Herrenknecht Vertical
Mud King Products
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Duplex Mud Pump
Triplex Mud Pump
Qunituplex Mud Pump
Segment by Application
Onshore
Offshore
The 2020 Double Acting Mud Pump market report offers a plethora of insights which include:
- Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.
- Historical and future progress of the global 2020 Double Acting Mud Pump market.
- Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the 2020 Double Acting Mud Pump market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.
- Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global 2020 Double Acting Mud Pump market.
- Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global 2020 Double Acting Mud Pump market.
The 2020 Double Acting Mud Pump market report answers important questions which include:
- Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of 2020 Double Acting Mud Pump in xx industry?
- How will the global 2020 Double Acting Mud Pump market grow over the forecast period?
- Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of 2020 Double Acting Mud Pump by 2029?
- What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the 2020 Double Acting Mud Pump ?
- Which regions are the 2020 Double Acting Mud Pump market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?
The 2020 Double Acting Mud Pump market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:
- Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
Why Choose 2020 Double Acting Mud Pump Market Report?
2020 Double Acting Mud Pump Market Report follows a multi- disciplinary approach to extract information about various industries. Our analysts perform thorough primary and secondary research to gather data associated with the market. With modern industrial and digitalization tools, we provide avant-garde business ideas to our clients. We address clients living in across parts of the world with our 24/7 service availability.
MARKET REPORT
Rotor Hub Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2019 – 2029
The global Rotor Hub Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019 – 2029. The business intelligence study of the Rotor Hub Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).
In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Rotor Hub Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.
Each market player encompassed in the Rotor Hub Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Rotor Hub Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
What insights readers can gather from the Rotor Hub Market report?
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Rotor Hub Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Rotor Hub landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization
The Rotor Hub Market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Rotor Hub Market share and why?
- What strategies are the Rotor Hub Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Rotor Hub Market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Rotor Hub Market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Rotor Hub Market by the end of 2029?
key players of the global rotor market are:
- Richter Maschinenfabrik AG
- Meuselwitz Guss Eisengießerei GmbH
- Rexnord GmbH
- Stennei Antriebselemente GmbH
- Walter Hundhausen GmbH
- Zak?ad Mechaniczno-?lusarski Pawe? Kurasz
- Flohr Industrietechnik GmbH
- HENNIG GmbH Stahl- und Metallerzeugnisse
- Ferrpol Bracia Matuszewscy Sp. z o.o
- Agitec Apparatebau GmbH
The research report on Rotor Hub market presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contain thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The Rotor Hub market report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on Rotor Hub market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as product type, material type, capacity and end use.
The Rotor Hub market report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)
The Rotor Hub market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Rotor Hub market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Rotor Hub market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
