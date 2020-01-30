Human Resource Outsourcing Market – Brand Analysis and Forecast up to 2017 – 2025

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Rice Bran Oil market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

The global rice bran oil market is segmented on the basis of end-user, application, and region. Based on end-user, global rice bran oil market is segmented as industry and direct consumer. Among which industry segment is estimated to account for relatively high-value share, however, consumer segment is expected to expand at a relatively high CAGR in global rice bran oil market, owing to increasing health conscious people across the globe. On the basis of application, the global rice bran oil market is segmented as food and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others, wherein food and beverages segment has significant revenue share, whereas, pharmaceuticals segment is expected to register significant CAGR, over the forecast period.

Different distribution channel players and important role in the global rice bran oil market. Both wholesale and retail distribution formulates strong distribution network globally. Among which wholesale distribution is expected to account for relatively high revenue share, attributed to rapidly growing food and beverages industry, whereas retail distribution is expected to expand at relatively high value as well as volume in global rice bran oil market.

Global Rice Bran Oil Market Regional Outlook:

Based on the geographies, the global rice bran oil market is split into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, North America is expected to dominate the global rice bran oil market, owing to high demand for healthy edible oil and predominance of lifestyle diseases across the region. Europe is followed by North America and is expected to expand at a significant growth rate in rice bran oil market, owing to increasing health awareness among consumers across the regions. Asia-Pacific accounts for relatively high volume share and is expected to expand at a significant growth rate in global rice bran oil market, owing to easy availability of raw material across the region particularly in India. Overall, the outlook for the global rice bran oil market will have a positive growth over the forecast period, the rapid rate of urbanization, rapidly growing population, and changing lifestyle of consumers across the globe being a counterfeiting factor.

Global Rice Bran Oil Market Dynamics:

The growth of the global rice bran oil market is driven by increasing health consciousness among consumers and growing demand for high nutrition and less fat containing food and beverages. The advantages of rice bran oil including antioxidant, low cholesterol, and hot flashes relief in menopause, is fueling the global rice bran oil market. Macroeconomic factors fueling the global rice bran oil market include growing economy, changing lifestyle, the rapid rate of urbanization, and increasing domestic income. However, less popularity of among rice bran oil people compared to other healthy edible oil is expected to restrain the demand for global rice bran oil market. Some of the factors trending the global rice bran oil market include mergers & acquisitions between rice bran oil market players and its suppliers and high investment in the food industry. Companies operate in the rice bran oil market can increase its share through collaboration with rice bran suppliers, backward integration, and offering organic and gluten-free products in the market.

Global Rice Bran Oil Market Player:

Few players in the global rice bran oil market include A.P. Refineries Pvt. Ltd., Sethia Oils, 3F Industries Ltd., BCL Industries & Infrastructure, Ricela Health Foods, Modi Naturals Ltd, Maheshwari Solvent, Vaighai Agro Products Ltd., Harwin Agro Enterprises, Wanyuan Food & Oil, Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical, King Rice Oil Group, and Tsuno Rice Fine Chemicals.

