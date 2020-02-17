Human Vaccine Market Key Vendors, Analysis by Growth and Revolutionary Opportunities by 2025

DPI Research offers a latest published report on “Global Human Vaccines Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Growth Potential” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. This report focuses on the key global human vaccines market players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the human vaccines market with respect to growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

The global market size for human vaccines is anticipated to observe tremendous growth projections during 2019–2025.

The prominent factors that are expected to contribute to the growth of the global human vaccines market during the forecast period:

Increased Disease Awareness

Approval/launches of the New Vaccines

Rising focus on immunization programs

Increasing government support for the vaccine development

Highlighted with 35 tables and 140 figures, this 310-page report “Global Human Vaccines Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Growth Potential” provides a comprehensive analysis of the fast-evolving, high-growth global human vaccines market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the global human vaccines market. The report provides historical market data for 2015–2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, revenues and provides forecasts through 2025. The report provides in-depth analysis, information and revenue according to segments such as disease indications, end-users, leading vaccines, and companies from 2015 to 2018 and forecasts to 2025. A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share with percentage of all the segments.

Key trends in terms of collaboration, partnerships, merger & acquisition, distribution, exclusive and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also examines the main market growth driving and restraining forces and also gives an all-round future outlook through 2025.

The report concludes with the profiles of the key players in the global human vaccines market. The key players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, vaccines portfolio, promising vaccines in the clinical development, vaccines revenue analysis and recent development.

Other emerging players are making novel technology-based vaccines which are likely to affect the market share during the forecast period. The emerging players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, promising vaccines in the clinical development with phase, platform technology and diseases which are seeing vaccines development activity such as infectious diseases, non-infectious diseases, emerging pathogens, and recent development.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

The Market Size of the Global Human Vaccines Market

The Market Size of the Global Pediatric Vaccines Market

The Market Size of the Global Adult Vaccines Market

The Market Size of the 42 Leading Vaccines

The Market Size of the Pneumococcal Disease, Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis (DTP), Influenza, Human Papillomavirus (HPV), Meningococcal, Hepatitis, Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR), Rotavirus, Varicella.

Thoroughly Evaluates Market Share of the Segments such as Disease Indications, End Users, Leading Vaccines, and Companies

Investigates the Key Growth Drivers and Restraints of the Global Human Vaccines Market

Provides Key Trends with Respect to Collaboration, Partnerships, Merger & Acquisition, Distribution, Exclusive and Licensing Agreement

A Comprehensive List of the Key Players Along with the Analysis of their Current Vaccines Portfolios, Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development, Sales Value Analysis, and Recent Development

An Insightful Analysis of the Emerging Players Along with the Analysis of their Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development, Platform Technology, and Recent Development

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Human Vaccines Market, By Disease Indication

Influenza

Meningococcal

Hepatitis

Rotavirus

Varicella

Pneumococcal Disease

Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTP)

Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR)

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

Global Human Vaccines Market, By End User

Pediatric Vaccines

Adult Vaccines

Global Human Vaccines Market, By Leading Vaccines

Prevnar / Prevnar 13

Gardasil / Gardasil 9

Vaxigrip

Fluzone

Flublok

Varivax

Menactra

Proquad

Pneumovax 23

Fluarix/FluLaval

Havrix/Twinrix/Engerix–B

Priorix, Priorix Tetra, Varilrix

M–M–R II

Adacel

Boostrix

Bexsero

Menveo

Cervarix

Trumenba

Shingrix

Pentacel, Pentaxim, Imovax, Hexaxim

Rotateq

Zostavax

Rotarix

Synflorix

Pediarix, Infanrix

Ticovac

Biken Ha

Tetrabik

Mearubik

Varicella (MTP)

Jebik V

Flumist/Fluenz

Bio Thrax

Dukoral

Ixiaro

In Live

HeaLive

BiLive

Anflu

EasySix

Imvamune

Global Human Vaccines Market, By Key Players

Sanofi Pasteur

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Merck

Pfizer

AstraZeneca

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Emergent Biosolutions

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Valneva

Seqirus

Bavarian Nordic

Sinovac

Panacea Biotec

Bharat Biotech

Serum Institute of India

Biological E. Limited

Global Human Vaccines Market, By Emerging Players

Vaccitech

Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)

Novavax

VBI Vaccines

GeoVax

Moderna Inc

Biondvax

Integrated Biotherapeutics Inc

GeneOne Life Science

Profectus BioSciences

Pneumagen

Themis Bioscience

Xeme Biopharma Inc

Altimmune

Pfenex Inc

Northwest Biotherapeutics

OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals

The Report Helps Answer the Following Questions:

What is the current size of the overall global human vaccines market? How much will this market be worth from 2019 to 2025?

What are the market shares of the leading segments of the global human vaccines market in 2018?

What are the main segments within the overall human vaccines market? How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2015 to 2025?

What are the main drivers and restraints in the global human vaccines market?

What are the leading vaccines? What are their revenue potentials to 2025?

What are the major deals happenings in the global vaccines market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, revenue, recent developments, and prospects?

What are some of the most prominent human vaccines currently in development? What are their activities, platform technology, and recent developments?

What are new disease areas which the vaccines companies are exploring?

