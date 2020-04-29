Connect with us

Humanized Liver Mice Model Market Expected To Reach US$ 22.8 Mn By 2026

2020-04-29

A large number of humanized liver mice models are available, including uPA-SCID mice, FRG KO mice, and TK-NOG mice, among others. Factors such as increasing incidence of liver cirrhosis, technological advancement and development of new humanized liver mice models, increase in number of FDA approvals for liver-based disease treatment dugs have increased the number of research and development activities, which require these models.

However, the high cost of mice models as well as high shipping cost, and availability of alternatives are factors expected to hinder the growth of the humanized liver mice model market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, regulatory challenges including patenting of mice and other ethical issues including the use of 3Rs policy are also expected to restrain the growth of the humanized liver mice model market.

The global humanized liver mice model market is projected to account for over US$ 22.8 Mn in terms of value by 2026 end, according to a latest research by PMR. The report on the global humanized liver mice model market further projects significant growth potential with average year-on-year growth rate of 4.6% through 2026.

Albumin enhancer/promoter-driven urokinase-type plasminogen and activator/severe combined immunedeficient mice are known as the uPA-SCID mice. These mice suffer from a transgene-induced liver disease, and are transplanted with primary human hepatocytes immediately after birth. These mice were one of the first humanized liver mice model developed with high chimerism and are the most common type of humanized liver mice models available.

The TK-NOG mice are designed to express a Herpes Simplex Virus-1 Thymidine Kinase (HSVtk) transgene that is primarily driven by the albumin enhancer/promoter in the liver of the mice.

This induces liver-specific injury when treated with gancyclovir. Human liver cells are then introduced into the liver of the mouse to replace the liver cells that are destroyed. The other type of humanized liver mice model that is gaining popularity is the FRG KO mice. The FRG KO mice are developed by knocking out three genes including Fah-/-; Rag2-/-; and Il2rg-/-.

These mice overcome some of the drawbacks of the uPA-SCID mice such a low breeding capacity and genotype reversion. These mice have a slightly better breeding capacity and cannot undergo genotype reversion allowing the human hepatocytes to be serially transplanted into other mice. These humanized liver mice models also show high chimerism like the uPA-SCID mice.

PMR has segmented the global humanized liver mice model market based on model, application, end user and region. The humanized liver mice model by model is further sub-segmented into uPA-SCID Mice, FRG KO Mice, TK-NOG Mice, and other models.

Based on end users, the humanized liver mice model market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, CRO’s and academic & research institutes. CRO’s segment is expected to hold maximum share in the global humanized liver mice model market followed by academic &research institutes segment.

Based on application, the humanized liver mice model market is segmented into pharmacokinetic studies, in-vivo liver toxicity testing, drug metabolism studies, and other applications.

North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for humanized liver mice model. This is due to the support for research activities by the government as well as private sectors. Government funding and support for patenting genetically modified mice are other factors that support the growth of the humanized liver mice model market in North America.

China is also expected to be a lucrative regional market for humanized liver mice model due to the changing regulations of the government to support the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries in the region.

Company Profiles

  • Taconic Biosciences, Inc.
  • Beijing Vitalstar Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
  • Yecuris Corporation
  • PhoenixBio Group
  • In-Vivo Science Inc.
  • The Jackson Laboratory
  • University of Massachusetts Medical School(Mueller Lab)
  • Oncodesign
  • University of Nebraska Medical Center
  • Others.
Global Wooden Furniture Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Restraints Forecast 2024

2020-04-29

April 29, 2020

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Wooden Furniture market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Wooden Furniture market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Wooden Furniture market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Wooden Furniture market.

The Wooden Furniture market report examines the consumption patter of each segment and the factors affecting the pattern. In addition, the report focuses on the production footprint of each segment in various industries and regions across the globe.

The Wooden Furniture market report helps the readers grasp the changing trend in the industry supply chain, manufacturing techniques and expenses, and current scenario of the end uses in the global Wooden Furniture market.

All the players running in the global Wooden Furniture market are elaborated thoroughly in the Wooden Furniture market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Wooden Furniture market players.

IKEA
Ashley Furniture Industries
NITORI
Yihua Timber
Huafeng Furniture
Dorel Industries
Nobilia
Sauder Woodworking
Suofeiya
La-Z-Boy Inc.
Nolte Furniture
Hooker Furniture
QUANU
Man Wah Holdings
Natuzzi
Hulsta group
Markor
Kinnarps
Klaussner Furniture Industries
Doimo
Samson Holding
Sunon
Nowy Styl Group
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Solid wood furniture
Wood-based panels furniture
Miscellaneous furniture

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Home furniture
Office furniture
Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa

The Wooden Furniture market report answers the following queries:

  1. Why consumers are highly inclined towards the consumption of segment in the Wooden Furniture market?
  2. What are the opportunities available for players operating in the global Wooden Furniture market?
  3. Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Wooden Furniture market?
  4. Why region leads the global Wooden Furniture market?
  5. What are the drivers and restraints affecting the market size of the global Wooden Furniture market?

What the report encloses for the readers:

  • Critical insights of each segment, including volume growth outlook, and demand & supply pattern.
  • A to Z of each player – positives & negatives, current status, future developments – of the global Wooden Furniture market.
  • Detailed information regarding the trends influencing the growth of the global Wooden Furniture market.
  • In-depth assessment on the utilization of Wooden Furniture in each end use industry.
  • Historical data and future growth outlook of the global Wooden Furniture market.

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/checkout?rep_id=2598362&licType=S&source=atm 

Why choose Wooden Furniture Market Report?

  • Digital intelligence solutions to help clients stay at the forefront.
  • Published 6, 000+ reports and recognized by 150+ countries globally.
  • A team of 300+ analysts to deliver real-time information across various industries and companies.
  • Customized business reports to overcome unique market challenges
Microdermabrasion Devices Market Forecast and Segments, 2017 – 2027

2020-04-29

April 29, 2020

Study on the Microdermabrasion Devices Market

The comprehensive report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Microdermabrasion Devices Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Microdermabrasion Devices Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2027.

As per the findings of the presented study, the Microdermabrasion Devices Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period 2017 – 2027. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Microdermabrasion Devices in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario.

The presented study addresses the following queries related to the Microdermabrasion Devices Market:

  • Why is the demand for product 1 expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period 2017 – 2027?
  • How will progress in technology influence the growth of the Microdermabrasion Devices Market in the upcoming years?
  • Which region is likely to emerge as the most lucrative pocket for market players?
  • What are the recent trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Microdermabrasion Devices Market in the near future?
  • Which market players are expected to have a strong global presence in the Microdermabrasion Devices Market?

The presented market report dives deep into understanding the business strategies adopted by leading market players in the global Microdermabrasion Devices Market. Further, the SWOT analysis for leading market players is enclosed in the report along with the revenue share, pricing analysis, and product overview of each company.

The extensive study on the Microdermabrasion Devices Market pinpoints the different factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the Microdermabrasion Devices Market in each region.

Decisive Information Enclosed in the report:

  • The scenario of the global Microdermabrasion Devices Market in different regions
  • Current market trends influencing the growth of the Microdermabrasion Devices Market
  • Factors expected to hinder the growth of the global Microdermabrasion Devices Market
  • Micro and macro-economic factors shaping the growth of the market in different regions
  • Key strategies adopted by players to gain a competitive edge in the Microdermabrasion Devices Market

key players and products offered

  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

  • A neutral perspective on market performance

  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

    • NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

    Management of Hair Loss Market Development 2019 – Procter & Gamble, L' Oreal, Unilever, Taisho, Henkel

    2020-04-29

    April 29, 2020

    Market Research Place has skillfully presented new research in its database namely, Global Management of Hair Loss Market 2019 which is a comprehensive study of the market, measuring the past and current market values and predicting future market orientation between the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the overview, summary, market dynamics, competitive analysis, and key player’s various strategies to confidently stand in the global Management of Hair Loss market. Other factors such as classification, business atmosphere, size, effectual trends within business area unit, and SWOT analysis comprised during this analysis study.

    Top key players analysis of the global Management of Hair Loss market includes : Procter & Gamble, L’ Oreal, Unilever, Taisho, Henkel, Merck, Shiseido, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Rohto, Lifes2Good, Gerolymatos International, Toppik, Nanogen, Oxford BioLabs, Ultrax Labs, Avalon Natural Products, Bayer, Pharma Medico, Wal-Mart, Kerafiber, Amplixin, Costco Wholesale, Phyto, Keranique, DS Healthcare Group, Kaminomoto, Softto, Bawang, Zhang Guang 101,

    The report covers an accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. The report further suggests that the Management of Hair Loss market appears to progress at an accelerating rate over the forecast period. The report presents a detailed overview of product specification, product type, product scope, and production analysis with key factors such as capacity, production, revenue, price, and gross margin. All details and the role of the leading market players functioning in the industry have been given in the report.  In addition the report sports charts, tables, and numbers that provide a transparent view of the market.

    Key Segments Covered In This Report: 

    On the basis of product type, the market report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type. On the basis of the end users/applications, the market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share, and growth rate for each application.

    For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global market is analyzed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam), Central & South America (Brazil), Middle East & Africa (Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa). Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

    Important Factors of The Report:

    The research study presents the analysis of the parent market based on players, present, past, and futuristic data. The market covers an overview of the cost structure of the products available in the market and their manufacturing chain. The study also unveils data with regards to the producers and distributors, downstream buyers, and manufacturing cost structure of the Management of Hair Loss market. The report offers a detailed rundown of each segment considering their overall growth, demand, sales, production, and market performance.

