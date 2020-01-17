HVAC Market Poised to Grow at a Healthy CAGR of XX% During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of HVAC Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for HVAC .

This report studies the global market size of HVAC , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the HVAC Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. HVAC history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global HVAC market, the following companies are covered:

leading players in the market and leverages popular analytical tools to gauge the current competitive dynamics.

Global HVAC Market: Drivers and Trends

At the forefront of driving growth in the global HVAC market is the favorable policy support such as government incentives through tax credit programs and various rules pertaining to energy saving. Other factors propelling the market is the burgeoning construction and infrastructure activities and the increasing shift towards smart homes. In fact, commercial buildings have been frontrunners in adopting heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technologies. This has led to higher manufacture of HVAC motors in the region. In the upcoming years, the residential market will outshine the nonresidential market in terms of demand.

In the years ahead, the growth in the global HVAC market will be furthered by the intelligent technology that will result in the unveiling of cutting-edge monitoring systems. Monitoring systems aid in monitoring the energy consumption of a building while intelligent technology helps to control the energy output of a HVAC system. For example, fans used in the heating system of computing systems get switched on only after a certain temperature is reached in the computing system, making it energy efficient. The combination of Internet of things (IoT) and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems is also creating opportunities in the market. The commercial building sector will likely take-up this technology, as this integration would augment the efficiency and reliability of the building automation system (BAS).

Global HVAC Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the key segments of the global heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC) market are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among them, North America, powered by the U.S., is the leading market. This is mainly because of the stellar growth in the U.S. so far, which is forecasted to continue in the near future too.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system ecosystem is comprised of software providers, system integrators, component providers, OEMs, and distributors. To present a detailed assessment of the competition prevailing in the global HAVC market, the report profiles important companies such as Daikin Industries Ltd., Ingersoll Rand, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Johnson Controls, and United Technologies Corporation (Carrier).

