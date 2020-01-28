Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2019 – 2027

TMR’s latest report on global Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants market

Market distribution:

market segments to present a satisfactory growth trajectory of the market.

Global Hybrid Adhesives and Sealants Market: Trends and Opportunities

Increasing production of automotive components, growth of the construction sector, and rapid industrialization globally are some key factors driving the global hybrid adhesives and sealants market.

Hybrid adhesives and sealants such as epoxy-cyanoacrylate resin provide exceptional bonding to various substrates such as metal, composite, plastic, rubber, and others. Epoxy-cyanoacrylate resin displays virtue of fast bonding, thereby helping to reduce assembly time and to attain robust adhesiveness even at low temperatures. Substantial R&D undertaken by adhesive and sealants manufacturers to develop novel products that overcome the limitations of conventional products is also serving to boost the market’s growth.

In the recent past, demand for air travel has been rising due to affordable air fares and expansion of airline networks. The expansion of air fleet is displaying demand for hybrid adhesives and sealants for manufacture of new aircrafts. Growth of the hospitality sector leading to construction of hotels, construction of modern healthcare centers, and growth of the education sector leading to construction of colleges, universities is indirectly benefitting the hybrid adhesives and sealants market.

Global Hybrid Adhesives and Sealants Market: Geographical Analysis

The report takes stock of the global hybrid adhesives and sealants market across North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of them, Asia Pacific is likely to rise at the leading CAGR over the forecast timeframe. This is mainly because of rising automobile production and expansion of the building and construction sector in developing economies such as China, South Korea, India, Taiwan, and Vietnam that significantly depend on hybrid adhesives and sealants for myriad applications. Japan is anticipated to emerge as a leading domestic market owing to the early adoption of MS polymer based hybrid products.

North America is likely to display substantial demand for hybrid adhesives and sealants due to continual infrastructural development and construction of new buildings and recovery of the automotive sector. Powered by countries such as Germany, Spain, and the U.K., Europe is a key market for hybrid adhesives and sealants.

Latin America is likely to emerge as a lucrative market for hybrid adhesives and sealants driven by the growth of the automotive sector in Brazil and Mexico. The Middle East and Africa hybrid adhesives and sealants market is display strong growth due to increasing investments for commercial construction undertakings in the GCC sub-region.

Global Hybrid Adhesives and Sealants Market: Companies Mentioned

Key companies operating in the global adhesive and sealants market include Bostik, Sika AG, Wacker Chemie AG, 3M Company, TREMCO ILLBRUCK, Soudal Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kisling AG, and H.B. Fuller Company.

The global hybrid adhesives and sealants market is segmented as follows:

Global Hybrid Adhesives and Sealants Market, by resin

Epoxy-polyurethane

MS polymer hybrid

Epoxy-cyanoacrylate

Others

Global Hybrid Adhesives and Sealants Market, by application

Building & Construction

Automotive & aerospace

Marine

General

Others

Global Hybrid Adhesives and Sealants Market, by geography

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

