Hybrid Fabric Market by Fiber (Glass/Carbon, Carbon/Uhmwpe, Glass/Aramid, Carbon/Aramid)- Global Forecast to 2024

A fresh report titled “Hybrid Fabric Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 126 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Hybrid Fabric Market size is estimated at US$ 197 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 415 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 16.0% between 2019 and 2024.

Top Companies Profiled in the Hybrid Fabric Market include are Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), SGL Group (Germany), Gurit (Switzerland), Hexcel Corporation (US), Exel Composites (Finland), Solvay (Belgium), Textum Inc. (US), BGF Industries, Inc. (US), HACOTECH GmbH (Germany), and Arrow Technical Textiles Pvt. Ltd. (India).

”The composite application form segment is projected to dominate the hybrid fabric market, between 2019 and 2024.’’

The Hybrid Fabric Market is segmented into two application forms, namely, composite form and non-composite form. In the composite application form, a resin is used as a matrix with carbon, glass, natural, and aramid hybrid fabric. For reinforcement material to be used in composites, these reinforcements should possess properties such as high modulus, high strength, high flexibility, high aspect ratio, and higher elasticity. The hybrid fabric is used extensively in the composite application form to cater to the demands of various end-use industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive& transportation, wind energy, and others.

”The automotive & transportation end-use industry segment is projected to hold the highest market share, between 2019 and 2024.’’

Hybrid Fabric has major applications in the automotive & transportation industry. This has helped the automotive & transportation segment to hold the largest market share in the global hybrid fabric market in 2019, in terms of both value and volume. The use of hybrid fabric helps in achieving cost-effective and lightweight solutions in the automotive & transportation industry.

”The hybrid fabric market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value and volume, between 2019 and 2024.’’

The Hybrid Fabric Market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand from the automotive & transportation, wind energy, sports & recreational, and consumer goods end-use industries. The increasing focus toward large automotive manufacturing is a key factor that is helping the market grow in the region. Europe holds the largest market share in the hybrid fabric market.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 37%, Tier 2- 42%, and Tier 3-21%

By Designation: C level – 30%, Director level – 25%, and Others- 45%

By Region: Europe – 40%, APAC -27%,North America – 20%, Latin America – 7%, and MEA- 6%

Study Objectives:

To analyze significant regional trends in the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) along with specific trends in their major countries

To analyze recent developments, such as new product development and acquisition in the hybrid fabric market

To define, describe, and forecast the hybrid fabric market, in terms of value and volume

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the market growth

To identify and estimate the hybrid fabric market on the basis of fiber type, application form, and end-use industry

To analyze the market opportunities and provide a competitive landscape for stakeholders and market leaders

To strategically profile key market players and analyze their core competencies

Competitive Landscape of Hybrid Fabric Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, Hybrid Fabric Market

2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

2.1.2 Dynamic Differentiators

2.1.3 Emerging Companies

2.1.4 Innovators

2.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

2.3 Business Strategy Excellence

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product Development

3.2 Acquisition