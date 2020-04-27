Hybrid Vehicle Market Impressive Trends, Global Growth, Leading Players and Forecast to 2027|Toyota , Ford , Volvo , Continental , ZF , Daimler

Global hybrid vehicle market valued approximately USD 333 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing demand of fuel-efficient vehicles, government regulations and rising demand of low carbon emission vehicle including e-vehicle are promoting the growth of the market. Government across the globe have started implementing stringent regulation to control carbon emission. For instance, European Union (“EU”) directives and related legislation restrict the amount of regulated pollutants that can be emitted by new motor vehicles and engines sold in the EU. Thus, increasing government norms and rules is expected to boost the market growth.

On the basis of segmentation, the hybrid vehicle market is segmented into Electric Powertrain Type, Propulsion, Degree of Hybridization, Component Type, Component Type and Vehicle Type segments. Electric Powertrain Type segment includes Parallel Hybrid and Series Hybrid, Propulsion segment is sub segmented into HEV, PHEV and NGV, Degree of Hybridization is divided into Micro Hybrid, Mild Hybrid and Full Hybrid Vehicle, Component Type includes Electric Motor, Transmission and Battery and Vehicle Type is further categorized into Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle.

The regional analysis of global hybrid vehicle market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share region over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to emerging market players in this region.

The leading market players include-

– Toyota

– Ford

– Volvo

– Continental

– ZF

– Daimler

– Hyundai

– Honda

– Schaefler

– Borgwarner

– Delphi Technologies

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Electric Powertrain Type:

– Parallel Hybrid

– Series Hybrid

By Propulsion:

– HEV

– PHEV

– NGV

By Degree of Hybridization:

– Micro Hybrid

– Mild Hybrid

– Full Hybrid Vehicle

By Component Type:

– Electric Motor

– Transmission

– Battery

By Vehicle Type:

– Passenger Car

– Commercial Vehicle

Target Audience of the Global Hybrid Vehicle Market in Market Study:

– Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

– Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

– Venture capitalists

– Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

– Third-party knowledge providers

– Investment bankers

– Investors

