Hybrid Vehicles Market | Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Opportunities And Market Forecast 2019 to 2024

Published

2 hours ago

on

Hybrid Vehicles Market: Summary

The Global Hybrid Vehicles Market is estimated to reach 6,272 (Thousand) Units in 2024 at a CAGR of 9.3 %, predicts forencis research (FSR). Hybrid vehicles use two or more engines who work simultaneously to provide maximum power for reducing fuel consumption and volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions. Few variants of hybrid vehicles can run completely on electric motor whereas some variants can utilize both gas engines and an electric motor which results in low fuel consumption. These vehicles are mainly powered by Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) but are assisted by an electric motor. Regenerative braking system is one of the advanced technology used in these vehicles which helps is recapturing the lost energy and generate electricity to charge the battery that helps to boost the electric motor while applying breaks. Some key players in Hybrid Vehicles Market are TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Delphi Technologies,  Ford Motor Company, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, AB Volvo, Daimler AG, Hyundai Motor Co, Honda Motor Co Ltd, BorgWarner Inc and Other Key Companies

Request for sample pdf of Global Hybrid Vehicles Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/hybrid-vehicle-market-sample-pdf/

Hybrid Vehicles Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Rise in Demand for Emission Free Vehicles

The market is growing on the grounds of the growing need for emission free vehicles globally. The prime contributor to air pollution is the transportation sector. As per U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on an average, a medium-size vehicle per mile emits 411 grams of CO2 and fuel engine vehicles emits carbon monoxide (CO), sulfur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxide (NOx) and unburned hydrocarbons (CxHy). The impact of these gases is high on global warming than CO2, which is boosting the demand for emission free vehicles. Hybrid Vehicles are environment-friendly because it emits less CO2 comparatively diesel or petrol-powered vehicles, is fueling the market demand. For instance, India’s objective by 2030 is to have all-electric car vehicles which will help in lowering the import of fuel.

Demand for Low Fuel Consuming Vehicles

Hybrid vehicles need less fuel which results in low emission. These vehicles run on diesel or petrol engine with an electric motor. The purpose of using them together results in low fuel consumption and conserves energy. Hybrid vehicles provide a high fuel economy which results in reducing the overall running cost. According to the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), hybrid systems reduce CO2 emissions and fuel consumption by 35% which is equal to a 50% increase in fuel economy. Hence the demand for low fuel consuming vehicles is expected to drive the hybrid vehicles market during the forecast period.

Request for Report Methodology @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/hybrid-vehicle-market-request-methodology/

Market Restraint:

High Production Cost

Hybrids are more expensive than petrol or diesel engine vehicles due to designing, developing, validating and building reasons. These vehicles include systems like electronic control units, electric inverters & converters, high-voltage batteries, sensors and semiconductors which are not used in conventional vehicles which results in high purchasing costs. Additional complex components add extra cost to hybrid cars. Thus high production cost impacts the market growth of the hybrid vehicles market.

Hybrid Vehicles Market: Key Segments

  • Based on Type: Parallel Hybrids, Series Hybrids, and Plug-in Hybrids.
  • Based on Component: Prime Mover, Electric Motor, Energy Storage System and Transmission System.
  • Based on Propulsion: Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Natural Gas Vehicles (NGV).
  • Based on Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV).
  • Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa, South America with individual country-level analysis.

Hybrid Vehicles Market: Report Scope

The report on the hybrid vehicles market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Hybrid Vehicles Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Hybrid Vehicles Market, by Type

  • Parallel Hybrids
  • Series Hybrids
  • Plug-In Hybrids

Hybrid Vehicles Market, by Component

  • Battery system
  • Prime Mover
  • Electric Motor
  • DC/DC Converter
  • DC/AC Inverter
  • Controller
  • Energy Storage System
  • Transmission System

Hybrid Vehicles Market, by Propulsion

  • Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)
  • Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)
  • Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)
  • Natural Gas Vehicles (NGV)

Hybrid Vehicles Market, by Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Vehicles
  • Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
  • Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
  • Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
  • Electric Vehicles

For more info, you can get consultation analysis @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/hybrid-vehicle-market-consult-with-an-analyst/

Hybrid Vehicles Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Norway
  • Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

Purchase Premium Industry Report of Global Hybrid Vehicles Market @  https://www.forencisresearch.com/hybrid-vehicle-market-purchase-now/

About Forencis Research

Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.

Contact Us

FORENCIS RESEARCH

Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020

Email: [email protected]

For more market research insights, please visit  https://www.forencisresearch.com

Forencis Research

