Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market 2017: Review, Research, Statistics and Growth to 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market is accounted for $476.78 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $55,061.4 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 69.5% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, increasing demand in the telecommunications, automotive and residential micro-CHP sector, and diminishing dependence on non-renewable energy sources are some of the factors boosting the market growth. However, the high cost of switching to this technology and reduced hydrogen refilling stations are restraining the market growth. Moreover, expanding the take-up of novel techniques for the decrease in fuel costs among the fuel makers is providing ample growth opportunities for the market.

A hydrogen fuel cell is a device that changes over hydrogen and oxygen into water, and all the while produces electricity. In a hydrogen fuel cells device, the flow of chemicals into cells is continuous, thereby ensuring that the battery does not go dead. Hydrogen fuel cells are being used as an alternative fuel in automobiles, in portable power systems, and also for power generation.

Based on the product, the air-cooled type segment is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period, because this type uses two primary methods, like active and passive methods. Both of these methods offer efficient and cost-effective cooling, which promote their growth. By Geography, Asia Pacific is significantly growing during the forecast period due to the increasing population and growing disposable income.

Some of the key players profiled in the Hydrogen Fuel Cells market include Toshiba Corporation, Sunrise Power, SFC Energy AG, Plug Power Inc, Pearl Hydrogen, Panasonic Corporation, Nedstack Fuel Cells Technology B.V., Intelligent Energy, Hyster-Yale Group, Hydrogenics, Fuelcell Energy , Doosan Fuel Cell, ClearEdge Power , Ballard Power and AFC Energy PLC.

Types Covered:
• Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
• Polymer Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells
• Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
• Other Types

Products Covered:
• Water-cooled Type
• Air-cooled Type

Applications Covered:
• Transport
• Stationary
• Portable

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o Italy
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:
All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:
• Company Profiling
o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)
o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)
• Regional Segmentation
o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the client’s interest (Note: Depends on feasibility check)
• Competitive Benchmarking
o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

Cryogenic Fuels Market 2017: Analysis by Top Key Players, Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Target Audience and Forecast to 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Cryogenic Fuels Market is growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Rising demand for food safety concerns and high growth in the use of liquid natural gas fuel in ships are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, fluctuating prices of oil and gas and steel commodities are restraining the market growth. Moreover, high usage of liquid natural gas as a marine fuel to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is providing ample opportunities for market growth.

Cryogenic fuels are fuels that require storage at extremely low temperatures in order to maintain them in a liquid state. These fuels are used in machinery that operates in space because ordinary fuel cannot be used there, due to the absence of an environment that supports combustion and space is a vacuum. Cryogenic fuels most often constitute liquefied gases such as liquid hydrogen.

Based on the end-user, manufacturing systems segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the rising requirement for new technological applications across various industries such as metal, food, chemical, and electronics. By Geography, Asia Pacific is constantly growing during the forecast period due to the increasing demand from the energy, healthcare, and food industries.

Some of the key players profiled in the Cryogenic fuels market include TAIYO NIPPON SANSO (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group), SOL Group, Praxair Technology, Norco, Messer Group, Matheson Tri-Gas, Maine Oxy, Gulf Cryo, Asia Technical Gas, AIR WATER, Air Products and Chemicals, Air Liquide and Advanced Gas Technologies.

Types Covered:
• Oxygen
• Inert Gases
• Flammable Gases

Applications Covered:
• Electricity Generation
• Domestic Fuel
• Automotive
• Other Applications

End-users Covered:
• Manufacturing
• Healthcare
• Energy
• Chemical
• Biomedical

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o Italy
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Inspection Machine Market 2017, Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Inspection Machine Market is accounted for $531.80 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $994.27 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The growing number of regulatory mandates in the healthcare industry to continue compliance with superior manufacturing practices, an increasing number of inspection checkpoints throughout the production line and high growth in the medical device industry are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, the high cost of machine inspection is restraining market growth. Moreover, the growing number of manufacturing facilities in developing countries is providing opportunities for market growth.

Inspection machines are combination or sequence of machines that are used to inspect the quality of the product in terms of packaging, packaging component, weight, leakage, and dimension so as to maintain consistency throughout the production line. Inspection machines are used for quality check and control, data acquisition, and data analysis.

Based on the End User, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is acquired to have considerable growth during the forecast period owing to the stringent government regulations about packaging quality and the expanding need to combat counterfeit pharmaceutical products. By Geography, Asia Pacific is constantly enhancing the growth due to the huge development in the pharmaceutical, food processing & packaging, medical device industries, and ideal government activities to advance the review of items in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical businesses in a few asian countries.

Some of the key players profiled in the Inspection Machine market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Robert Bosch GmbH, OPTEL Group, Omron Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, METTLER-TOLEDO, Körber AG, Jekson Vision Private Limited, Cognex Corporation, Brevetti C.E.A. SPA, Antares Vision and ACG Worldwide.

Packaging Types Covered:
• Tertiary Packaging
• Secondary Packaging
• Primary Packaging
• Other Packaging Types

Types Covered:
• Semi-Automated Inspection Machines
• Manual Inspection Machines
• Fully Automated Inspection Machines

Products Covered:
• X-Ray Inspection Systems
• Vision Inspection Systems
• Software
• Metal Detectors
• Leak Detection Systems
• Combination Systems
• Checkweighers
• Other Inspection Systems

End Users Covered:
• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
• Medical Device Manufacturers
• Food Processing & Packaging Companies
• Other End Users

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o Italy
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Shear Beam Load Cells Market 2017 World Analysis And Forecast Research Report – 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Shear Beam Load Cells Market is accounted for $5.04 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $8.67 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for load cells from industries such as healthcare and rising investments in industrial automation technologies are some of the factors fuelling market growth. However, continuous electric energy for the production and display of signals is restraining the market growth.

The shear beam load cells is designed for low profile scale and process applications. One end of the shear beam contains the mounting holes while the opposite end is where the cell is loaded. The load cell will be mounted on a flat smooth surface with high strength hardened bolts. The larger shear beam cells have more than two mounting holes to accommodate extra bolts to keep the hardware from stretching under stress load.

Based on the types, digital load cells segment is likely to have a huge growth due to the increasing demand for precision weighing, especially in heavy lifting applications. By Geography, Europe is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the high increase in the use of these cells in various applications like aerospace, defense, automotive, oil and gas, and bulk material handling industries.

Some of the key players profiled in the Shear Beam Load Cells market include Yamato Scale, Thames Side Sensors, Rice Lake Weighing Systems, PCB Piezotronics, Inc., Novatech Measurements Limited, Measurement Specialists and National Scale Technology, LAUMAS Elettronica, Kubota, Keli Electric Manufacturing (Ningbo) Co., Ltd., Interface, Inc., Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH, Honeywell Sensing and Control, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. and Flintec Group AB.

Types Covered:
• Digital Load Cells
• Analog Load Cells

Applications Covered:
• Transportation
• Retail
• Medical
• Industrial
• Other Applications

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o Italy
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa

