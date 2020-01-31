Hydrogen Generation Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Hydrogen Generation market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Hydrogen Generation market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Hydrogen Generation market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Hydrogen Generation market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Hydrogen Generation market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Hydrogen Generation market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Important regions covered in the Hydrogen Generation market research include Region 1 (Country 1, country 2), Region 2 (Country 1, country 2), Region 3 (Country 1, country 2) and Region 4 (Country 1, country 2).

growth drivers of the hydrogen generation market in North America. Led by the U.S., the North America segment will account for a major share in the global market owing to stringent regulations applicable to vehicle emissions. Rising demand for chemicals from the food and beverage industry and the construction sector in Europe will drive the market growth in this region. Asia Pacific is slated for substantial growth, on account of rising demand for petroleum and petroleum products.

Global Hydrogen Generation Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the major companies operating in the global market for hydrogen generation are Xebec Adsorption Inc, Showa Denko K.K., Hydrogenics, Messer Group GmbH, Iwatani Corporation, Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, Praxair Technology, Inc., Caloric Anlagenbau GmbH, and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation.

Proton Onsite, a Wallingford-based company manufacturing hydrogen, has been recently acquired by Nel, a Norwegian hydrogen-producing company. The acquisition promises growth for both the companies, wherein Nel is looking to expand its footprint in the U.S. In 2016, Proton Onsite signed a contract with China-based Guangdong Synergy Hydrogen Power Technology Co., Ltd. As per the contract, megawatt-scale PEM electrolyzers for buses running on fuel-cell will be provided by Proton Onsite.

