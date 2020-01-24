MARKET REPORT
Hydrogen Generation Market Foreseen to Draw a Promising Growth of $15475 Million by 2024 | Leading Players – Air Liquide, Iwatani, Linde, Praxair, Showa Denko, Ally Hi-Tech
The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Hydrogen Generation Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Hydrogen Generation Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Hydrogen Generation Market on a global level.
Global Hydrogen Generation Market Overview:
The Global Hydrogen Generation Market has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Hydrogen Generation market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0436751671471 from 9190.0 million $ in 2014 to 11380.0 million $ in 2019, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Hydrogen Generation market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Hydrogen Generation will reach 15475.0 million $.
According to the market report analysis, increasing demand for cleaner fuels is a key factor for the growth of the Global Hydrogen Generation Market. The decrease in quality of crudes and growth & development in the transportation sector are others factors responsible for the global market growth in future. Stringent regulations are implemented to avoid desulfurization problems while transportation may boost the Global Hydrogen Generation Market growth. Demand for distillate fuels and resulting development of the hydrogen fuel cell are anticipated to foster the global market growth in the near future.
The Global Hydrogen Generation Market is segmented based on Generation & Delivery Type, Technology, Application, Storage and Region. On the basis of Generation & Delivery Type, the market is classified into Captive and Merchant. Based on the Technology, the market is sub-segmented into Steam methane reforming, Partial oxidation of oil, Coal gasification and Electrolysis of water. Based on the Application, the market is sub-segmented into Petroleum refinery, Ammonia production, Methanol production, Transportation, Power generation and others. On the basis of Storage, the market is classified into On-board storage, Underground storage and Power-to-gas storage.
In terms of the regional analysis, APAC is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The APAC region is considered the most advanced region in terms of technology innovation and infrastructure of fuel cells. With rising demand for fossil fuels in transportation operations and growing need to decarbonize energy end-use, hydrogen is expected to play a major role in the fuel transition of the region. The rising demand from stationary and portable power generation applications is also likely to positively impact the Hydrogen Generation Market during the forecast period.
Major Key Players:
1 Air Liquide
2 Air Products and Chemicals
3 Iwatani
4 Hydrogenics
5 Linde
6 Praxair
7 Messer Group
8 Showa Denko
9 Ally Hi-Tech
10 Alumifuel
11 Caloric Anlagenbau and More……………
Global Business News:
Air Liquide (November 13, 2019) – Air Liquide, DLVA and ENGIE are entering into an ambitious partnership to produce green hydrogen on an industrial scale – Initiated in 2017, “HyGreen Provence” will make it possible to develop and validate the technico-economic conditions for the production of 1,300 GWh of solar electricity, equivalent to the annual residential consumption of about 450,000 people, together with the production of renewable hydrogen on an industrial scale through water electrolysis. The project will be developed in several stages with the first deliverables envisaged by the end of 2021 and a possible final step in 2027. Eventually, several tens of thousands of metric tons of renewable hydrogen could be produced in this way every year to meet a very broad spectrum of uses.
The DLVA urban area, which comprises 25 municipalities and 65,000 inhabitants, has considerable advantageous resources for this project, including one of France’s most favourable levels of sunshine (an average of 1,450 hours per year), substantial land availability and the presence of a salt cavity storage site able to accommodate the large-scale centralised production of renewable hydrogen.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
1 North America Country (United States, Canada)
2 South America
3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
In the end, this report covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of Hydrogen Generation Market.
Major Points in Table of Contents:
Global Hydrogen Generation Market Report 2019
1 Hydrogen Generation Product Definition
2 Global Hydrogen Generation Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
2.1 Global Manufacturer Hydrogen Generation Shipments
2.2 Global Manufacturer Hydrogen Generation Business Revenue
2.3 Global Hydrogen Generation Market Overview
3 Manufacturer Hydrogen Generation Business Introduction
3.1 Air Liquide S.A. Hydrogen Generation Business Introduction
3.2 Air Products And Chemicals, Inc Hydrogen Generation Business Introduction
3.3 Iwatani Corporation Hydrogen Generation Business Introduction
3.4 Hydrogenics Corporation Hydrogen Generation Business Introduction
3.5 Linde Ag Hydrogen Generation Business Introduction
3.6 Praxair, Inc. Hydrogen Generation Business Introduction
MARKET REPORT
Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2019-2028
Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite market covering all important parameters.
The key points of the Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite Market report:
The report provides a basic overview of the Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.
The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.
The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite are included:
Market Segmentation and Forecast
The global bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market is segmented on the basis of material type, type, application, and region. On the basis of material type, the global bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market is segmented as aluminum oxide, zirconia, calcium phosphate and others (bioglass and carbon). Based on the type, the global bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market can be segmented into bio-active, bio-inert, and bio-resorbable. On the basis of application, the bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market can further be segmented into dental implants, orthopedic implants, implantable electronic devices, and others.
Besides these segments, the global hydroxyapatite market is segmented in terms of grade and application. On the basis of grade, the global hydroxyapatite market is segmented as medical grade, research grade, and cosmetic grade. Based on application, the global hydroxyapatite market is segmented as dental implants, orthopedic implants, biochemical research, and others (tissue engineering and wound healing) applications. On the basis of region, the global bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, SEA (South East Asia) and Pacific, China, India, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Global Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite Market Analysis, by Material Type
On the basis of material type, the global bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market is expected to be dominated by aluminum oxide segment. With the growing need for orthopedic implants with improved biocompatibility and mechanical strength, demand for bioceramics is likely to persist over the forecast period. Bound to these factors, these bio-inert materials are likely to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. However, bio-active materials such as calcium phosphate predominantly hydroxyapatite are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period in the bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market.
Global Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite Market Analysis, by Type
On the basis of type, the bio-active materials are projected to witness robust growth in the global bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market. Bio-active materials are increasingly used for developing treatment solutions that promote bone growth as they form bonds and interact with the living tissues of the body. Bound to these factors, the bio-active materials are projected to gain significant share in the bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market over the forecast period. Based on the material type, bio-resorbable materials such as bioglass are projected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. Depending upon the rate of resorption and release of ions, they can create chemical gradients with specific biological actions over cells and tissue. As they actively participate in the metabolic processes of the body, demand for bio-resorbable materials is likely to remain high growth in the healthcare industry.
Global Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite Market Analysis, by Application
In terms of application, the orthopedic implants such as the knee, hip, and joint replacements are projected to hold dominant share throughout the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population has further fuelled demand for bioceramics and hydroxyapatite among the orthopedic implants manufacturers. Dental implants are projected to witness a significant growth in the bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period.
Global Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite Market Analysis, by Region
From a regional perspective, North America is projected to dominate the global bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market throughout the forecast period. Production base of this region accommodates a number of leading manufacturers. Due to the presence of leading companies in North America, the region is a major supplier of the bioceramics and hydroxyapatite to various countries globally. Of various countries in Asia, China is projected to witness the highest growth with significant growth opportunities to be created in the latter half of the forecast period. ASEAN, India and other Asian countries are mainly dependent on the imports of bioceramics from the U.S., Europe, and Asian countries such as Japan. Therefore a number of manufacturers are planning to strategically invest to expand the sales and production footprints in these countries.
Besides these regions, Europe holds nearly 30% of the share in the global bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market. Among various countries in Europe, Germany is likely to witness a significant demand for bioceramics and hydroxyapatite. However, Latin America and MEA are projected to remain low volume high growth regions in the global bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market over the forecast period.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
* Estimates 2018-2025 Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
MARKET REPORT
Self-Compacting Concrete Market Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments2017 – 2025
Self-Compacting Concrete Market Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Self-Compacting Concrete is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Self-Compacting Concrete in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Self-Compacting Concrete Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
growth drivers and key restraints besides assessing opportunities existing for the market across the key regional segments.
Global Self-Compacting Concrete Market: Key Market Segments
Self-compacting concrete is extensively used in the construction of concrete frames, which also constitute one of the key application segments in the global self-compacting concrete market. As the concrete frame industry aims towards improvement in the process of designing and building in-situ frame buildings, the demand from the segment will continue to rise. Given the scenario, both efficiency and profitability of all members across the supply chain from building construction will improve, subsequently increasing opportunities for the concrete frames segment in the overall self-compacting concrete market.
In terms of end user, infrastructure constitute one of the key market segments. Constructing a building or architectural structure as per contemporary standards has certain specific requirements. It is therefore necessary to develop concrete with specific properties to meet the requirements. This has resulted in the development of self-compacting concrete, which flows under its own weight and thus can easily fill formworks. Furthermore, self-compacting concrete is compacted under the influence of self-weight, without any additional processing. These factors have significantly impacted the use of self-compacting concrete in the infrastructure sector.
Global Self-Compacting Concrete Market: Regional Outlook
Among all regional segments, Asia Pacific has been exhibiting high lucrative opportunities for the market. Considerable rise in construction activities in the region, coupled with rapid urbanization, has helped the market players establish strong presence in Asia Pacific. Opportunities for the market players are especially ripe in India and China, as both the countries showcase high expenditure on infrastructural developments. The growth of power and transportation sectors will also aid the expansion of the self-compacting concrete market in India.
Besides this, the market will also gain pace from the rising residential and non-residential construction in Europe. In North America due to stagnancy the market will witness comparatively lesser opportunities.
Global Self-Compacting Concrete Market: Vendor Landscape
For an in-depth overview, the report provides a detailed assessment of market’s vendor landscape. It therefore includes profiles of some of the leading companies operating in the global self-compacting concrete market. This section covers the development status of the companies profiled, besides analyzing the impact of their latest mergers and acquisitions. For the purpose of the study, information is also obtained from the financial records of these companies. Furthermore, strengths and weaknesses of the companies profiled are analyzed using SWOT analysis. This also helps readers in identifying the opportunities and threats that the companies are likely to face in the forecast period.
Some of the most prominent companies in the global self-compacting concrete market are LafargeHolcim Limited, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Sika Group, BASF SE, and ACC Limited. In order to strengthen their market position, a majority of these companies are focusing on product launch and diversification.
Reasons to Purchase this Self-Compacting Concrete Market Report:
* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.
The Self-Compacting Concrete Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Self-Compacting Concrete Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Self-Compacting Concrete Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Self-Compacting Concrete Market Size Growth Rate by Application
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Self-Compacting Concrete Market Size
2.1.1 Global Self-Compacting Concrete Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Self-Compacting Concrete Production 2014-2025
2.2 Self-Compacting Concrete Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Self-Compacting Concrete Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Self-Compacting Concrete Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Self-Compacting Concrete Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Self-Compacting Concrete Market
2.4 Key Trends for Self-Compacting Concrete Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Self-Compacting Concrete Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Self-Compacting Concrete Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Self-Compacting Concrete Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Self-Compacting Concrete Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Self-Compacting Concrete Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)
3.2.2 Self-Compacting Concrete Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)
3.3 Self-Compacting Concrete Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
More Information…….
MARKET REPORT
Robotics Milking Systems Market 2020 to Witness Lucrative Growth in Coming Years with Top Key Players Lely, DeLaval, GEA Farm, BoumaticRobotics, Hokofarm
Global Robotics Milking Systems Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Robotics Milking Systems industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Robotics Milking Systems Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. Robotics Milking Systems Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.
Some of the key players of Robotics Milking Systems Market:
- Lely
- DeLaval
- GEA Farm
- BoumaticRobotics
- Hokofarm
The Global Robotics Milking Systems Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Robotics Milking Systems market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Robotics Milking Systems market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.
What the report features:-
- Global analysis of Robotics Milking Systems Market from 2020 – 2025 illustrating the progression of the market.
- Forecast and analysis of Robotics Milking Systems Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2025.
- Forecast and analysis of Robotics Milking Systems Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.
Reason to Buy:
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Robotics Milking Systems Market.
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Robotics Milking Systems Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.
